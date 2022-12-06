U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

Global Resort Planning Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring International Place Design, MHBC, Smallwood and Forrec Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Resort Planning Market

Global Resort Planning Market
Global Resort Planning Market

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Resort Planning Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global resort planning market.

The global resort planning market is expected to grow from $176.51 billion in 2021 to $187.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.03%. The resort planning market is expected to reach $236.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.03%.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$187.15 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$236.56 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the resort planning market are International Place Design LLC, MHBC, Smallwood, Forrec, M2Leisure, Ankenman Marchand Architects, VITA Planning and Landscape Architecture, Affiniti Architects, Arcmax Architect, Resort Concepts, Nikken Sekkei, LandRun Studio, Resort Management Company, SE Group, and Nomadic Resorts.

The resort planning market consists of sales of resort planning services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an ongoing process that specifies the systemized and regulated development of a resort. The resort planning includes actual architectural planning, architectural drafting, and development. Resort planning can be performed in an existing resort or a new resort under construction.

The main types of resort planning include overall planning and partial planning. Overall planning refers to resort planning services covering the overall design and final development of resorts right from conceptualization to the end of the construction of the resort. The resort planner will undertake the complete resort development responsibility such as resort concept and creative vision, feasibility study, procurement and pre-construction, and final construction. They are used by large enterprises and investment agencies for resort planning and urban and rural areas.

Western Europe was the largest region in the resort planning market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the resort planning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The resort planning market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides resort planning market statistics, including resort planning industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a resort planning market share, detailed resort planning market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the resort planning industry. This resort planning market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The increase in worldwide tourism is expected to propel the growth of the resort planning market. Tourism is a social, cultural, and economic phenomenon that involves individuals travelling to nations or locations beyond their typical surroundings for personal or business/professional reasons. The world has seen massive growth in tourism in the past decade due to the increased disposable income, access to various locations, the urge to explore, and other reasons. The growth of global tourism will create a significant need for the development of sophisticated yet sustainable resorts, driving the demand for resort planning as it aids the tourism industry by enabling a luxurious experience for the tourists.

Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the resort planning market. Key companies operating in the resort planning market are focusing on partnerships to open up new opportunities in the planning and development of advanced resorts by leveraging each other's expertise, resources, and technologies. The strategic partnerships will also help companies strengthen their position and expand into new markets.

In September 2021, Benchmark Global Hospitality, a US-based innovator in the development, management, marketing, and owner-advisory services of resorts, hotels, and others, and Pyramid Hotel Group, a US-based company that offers asset, hotel, project, and resort management, lender, receivership, and acquisition services merged and formed Benchmark Pyramid. The merger combines the strengths of Benchmark Global Hospitality in the development and management of independent and lifestyle properties and Pyramid Hotel Group's success across branded/franchise and resort properties, with a global portfolio of 210 properties and annual operating revenue under the management of over $3 billion.

The countries covered in the resort planning market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Resort Planning Market Characteristics

3. Resort Planning Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Resort Planning

5. Resort Planning Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Resort Planning Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Resort Planning Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Resort Planning Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Resort Planning Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Overall Planning

  • Partial Planning

6.2. Global Resort Planning Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Urban

  • Rural Areas

6.3. Global Resort Planning Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Large Enterprises

  • Investment Agency

7. Resort Planning Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Resort Planning Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Resort Planning Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b64uc0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


