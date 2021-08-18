U.S. markets closed

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market 2021-2025 with Philips, ResMed, Medtronic, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Dominating

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global respiratory care devices market including detailed description of impact of COVID-19, market sizing and growth.

The analysis includes market by value and market share by segment, by disease, and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed segment and regional analysis.

The global respiratory care devices market has increased progressively after the impact of pandemic disease COVID-19 and the market is further expected to propel at a steady pace during the forecasted years 2021 to 2025.

The market would propel owing to different growth drivers such as surging ageing population, rising healthcare expenditure, rising chronic diseases, escalating cigarette consumption, rise in carbon emission, escalating obese population and surging diabetic population.

However, the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: rapid technological advancement, stringent product approval and monitoring regulatory, existence of local manufacturers, lack of raw material availability and effects of respiratory devices on infants.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global respiratory care devices market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Philips, ResMed Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare are some of the key players operating in the global respiratory care devices market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Respiratory Disorder: An Overview
2.2 Respiratory Care Devices: An Overview
2.3 Types of Respiratory Care Devices: An Overview
2.4 Respiratory Care Devices Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market by Segment (Therapeutic, Diagnosis, Monitoring and Other)
3.1.3 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market by Disease (Sleep Apnea and Other)
3.1.4 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)
3.2 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Segment Analysis
3.3 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Disease Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Respiratory Care Devices Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value
4.1.2 The US Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value
4.1.3 North America Therapeutic Care Devices Market
4.2 Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value
4.2.2 UK Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value
4.2.3 Germany Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value
4.3.2 Asia Pacific Therapeutic Care Devices Market by Value
4.3.3 China Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value
4.4 ROW Respiratory Care Devices Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 ROW Respiratory Care Devices Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 COVID-19: An Analysis
5.2 Political Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Economical Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Global Number of COVID-19 Total Cases
5.5 Impact on Respiratory Masks Demand Volume
5.6 Impact on Ventilators Market Demand Volume

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Surging Aging Population
6.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure
6.1.3 Rising Chronic Diseases
6.1.4 Escalating Cigarette Consumption
6.1.5 Rise in Carbon Emission
6.1.6 Escalating Obese Population
6.1.7 Surging Diabetic Population
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancement
6.2.2 Stringent Product Approval and Monitoring Regulatory
6.2.3 Existence of Local Manufacturers
6.2.4 Lack of Raw Materials Availability
6.2.5 Effects of Respiratory Devices on Infants
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Evolution of Advanced Respiratory Equipment
6.3.2 AirFit N30 CPAP Mask
6.3.3 One G3 Portable Concentrator

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Respiratory Equipment Market Players: A Financial Comparison
7.2 Global CPAP Masks Market Share by Players
7.3 Global CPAP Devices Market Share by Players

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Financial Overview
8.3 Business Strategy

  • Philips

  • ResMed Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivz59d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-respiratory-care-devices-market-2021-2025-with-philips-resmed-medtronic-and-fisher--paykel-healthcare-dominating-301358204.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

