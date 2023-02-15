U.S. markets closed

Global Respiratory Diagnostics Strategic Business Report 2023: 43 Players Featured Including bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cosmed and Philips Healthcare

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Diagnostics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Respiratory Diagnostics estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Instruments & Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Kits & Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Respiratory Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Alere, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • bioMerieux SA

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Cosmed Srl

  • Philips Healthcare

  • SDI Diagnostics

  • Seegene, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

174

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$6.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$9.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.5 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Respiratory Diagnostics: Overview & Outlook

  • Respiratory Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Mounting Burden of Respiratory Diseases: Major Driver

  • Pulmonary Function Test: Major Category

  • Imaging Tests Gain Traction

  • CT Screening for Improved Pulmonary Pathology

  • Bronchoscopy & Laryngoscopy for Evaluating the Airway Directly

  • Rising Cost of Medical Treatment Deters Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v60mml

