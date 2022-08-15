U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.50
    -17.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,605.00
    -113.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,523.50
    -54.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.60
    -10.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.11
    -1.98 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    -14.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    -0.21 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0230
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.82
    +0.62 (+3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4410
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,056.14
    -759.17 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.87
    +0.59 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.02
    +13.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Global Respiratory Drug Delivery Technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·8 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report: Global Respiratory Drug Delivery Technologies Market, (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Product (Formulations and Devices), by Type (Dry Powder, Suspension Aerosol, and Solution Aerosol), by Product Type (Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIS), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Nebulizers and Accessories), by Nebulizers Type (Soft Mist Nebulizers, Jet Nebulizers and Ultrasonic Nebulizers), by Canister Type (Plain Canisters and Coated Canister), by Application (Asthma. COPD, Cystic Fibrosis and Others) and End User (Homecare, Hospitals & Clinics and Others) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global respiratory drug delivery technologies market was valued at US$59.51 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Increasing prevalence and incidence of respiratory diseases
Prevalence and incidence of respiratory diseases are increasing worldwide because of various factors including pollution, unhealthy lifestyle, and tobacco smoking. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study (2017), there were approximately 3.2 million deaths due to COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and 495,000 due to asthma. COPD accounts to be the seventh leading cause of life loss due to premature deaths. There has been a rise in demand and the adoption of respiratory drugs is advancing owing to novel product launches, faster absorption, suitable toxicology framework, and patient adherence. The advanced drugs require advanced delivery systems to make the treatment effective. These factors paved the way for innovative respiratory drug delivery technologies that are less invasive, localized, and have the capabilities to effectively administer the drug in the respiratory system within a shorter time span.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/respiratory-drug-delivery-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant positive impact on the Respiratory Drug Delivery Technologies Market?

The COVID-19 epidemic has considerably speeded the adoption of novel & portable respiratory drug delivery technologies, with a preference for completely remote home-care settings. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the significant demand for respiratory drugs and devices led to a shortfall in supply in many countries. Many patient deaths were reported due to lack of respiratory drugs and devices. The patients were compelled to stay home and arrange resources themselves, thereby boosting the purchase of respiratory drugs and delivery devices such as nebulizers, inhalers, and other portable devices.

How this Report will benefit you?

Visiongain’s 595 page report provides 454 tables and 454 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global respiratory drug delivery technologies market, along with a detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Respiratory Drug Delivery Technologies. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments and, company size. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing respiratory drug delivery technologies market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players and, maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic
The uncertainty surrounding coronavirus illness 2019 (COVID-19) prompted anticipatory purchases of respiratory drugs all around the world, boosting demand to an all-time high. Meanwhile, drug companies were shut down to limit the spread of COVID-19, disrupting the drug supply chain and resulting in drug shortages. In response to these prescription drug shortages, pharmacy workers implemented local policy modifications, thorough antimicrobial stewardship, and quantity limitations for in-demand drugs.

For instance, Because of the specific lung tissues affected by the virus, COVID-19 therapy frequently includes the use of bronchodilators. Given that nebulizers promote the formation of aerosolized virus in COVID-19 patients, potentially exacerbating the virus's dissemination, MDI usage is preferable. Inhaler shortages were on rise as a result of increased medical demand for COVID-19 treatment. This shows that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for respiratory drug delivery technologies has increased for the treatment of patients suffering with COVID-19, asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory diseases.

Growing Support of Government and NGOs for Respiratory Diseases Healthcare Awareness

Growing awareness coupled with government support about respiratory diseases is another major driver that propels the market growth. The increase in the number of respiratory diseases incidence has involved governments around the world taking necessary action to address this condition. A range of programs and initiatives aimed at supporting the treatment and management of asthma, COPD, and other chronic respiratory conditions address chronic respiratory conditions at the national level. Significant funding is also provided to ensure quality clinical research on chronic respiratory conditions is conducted and national monitoring and monitoring measures are maintained. Some of the recent developments in this regard are as mentioned below:

  • In March 2019, the WHO Global TB Program developed a new digital platform for country implementation to store, analyse and visualize national and subnational TB surveillance data. The platform will facilitate programmatic action and timely planning.

  • The Respiratory Health Program (RHP) provides national and international leadership to prevent work-related respiratory diseases and optimize the respiratory health of workers by generating new knowledge and transferring that knowledge to the benefit of workers in practice. The RHP specializes in the identification, evaluation and prevention of respiratory diseases related to the workplace and provides resources, products, and services to those in need and those capable of prevention.

  • The Australian Government has supported the National Asthma Council to develop the National Asthma Strategy 2018 (the Strategy) in partnership with Asthma Australia. The strategy, launched by the Minister of Health Hon Greg Hunt MP on 31 January 2018, draws on best-practice understandings of optimal care and management of asthma and incorporates advice from clinical and academic experts. In line with the National Strategic Framework for Chronic Conditions and the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Plan Implementation Plan 2013-2023, the Strategy outlines a targeted and comprehensive approach to optimizing asthma diagnosis and management.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Particle Engineering and Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology to propel the Market Growth 
There has been a lot of interest gathered regarding particle engineering which makes use of nanoparticles and nanocrystals as the primary formulation for respiratory drug delivery. For effective pulmonary drug delivery, both device and formulation are critical. Commercially available particle technology includes Pulmospheres (Novartis), Aerospheres (AstraZeneca), Technospheres (Mannkind Corporation), Arcus (Acroda Therapeutics), and PRINT (Liquidia Corporation). Although dry powder inhalers are gaining a slow hold, pMDI still continues to grab the market share owing to its popularity based on the number of doses and number of units sold. The Autohaler (3M) was the first dose metered inhaler to be actuated by breath or activated by pressure. Autohaler solved the major concern of the pressure metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) and did not rely on the patient's inhalation effort to aerosolize the dry powder inhaler dose. Moreover, electronic inhalers are gradually making their presence in the market to meet the demand for patient adherence and compliance. In January 2020, Aptar Pharma and Lupin Ltd. launched ADHERO, a reusable, bluetooth-enabled smart device that can be attached to the top of an MDI. Also, in December 2020, Kindeva Drug Delivery and Breath of Life International signed an agreement to research the feasibility of numerous inhaled cannabinoid drugs. According to the agreement, Kindeva will develop new formulations of Breath of Life Pharma’s cannabinoid-based drugs delivered by Kindeva’s MDI technology. Thus, such developments in the market are expected to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the respiratory drug delivery technologies market are AptarGroup, Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla Limited, Graham Field Health Products, GSK Corporation, Medisana GmbH., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Omron Corporation, Philips Respironics, Recipharm Ab., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.  Teva Pharmaceuticals and 3M Healthcare. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launches

Recent Developments

  • Novartis’s Sandoz announced to have acquired respiratory device and drug development company Coalesce in 2022.

  • AstraZeneca and Honeywell signed exclusive partnership agreement to develop new inhalers based on HFO-1234ze technology

  • AstraZeneca has completed the transfer of its global rights to Eklira (aclidinium bromide), known as Tudorza in the US, and Duaklir (aclidinium bromide/formoterol), ( inhaled respiratory medicines)  to Covis Pharma Group (Covis Pharma)

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10 year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • The ‘crying CEO’ says, ‘I’m just a small business owner — it’s not like I’ve got a fourth mansion.’

    The “crying CEO” said he never intended to become a viral phenomenon. Braden Wallake’s emotional LinkedIn post about having to lay off employees at his Ohio-based marketing-services company became the talk of social media this past week. “I think I have 22,000 connections on LinkedIn and for most of my posts I get 20 engagements and a couple of comments,” he said in an interview on Friday afternoon.

  • Pharmacist, nurse, tow-truck driver and other jobs that pay $100K or more. This list might surprise you.

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Why the UK’s efforts to vaccinate against monkeypox are faltering

    Matt and his boyfriend have spent hours on the train to London from Coventry over the past few weekends – all in the hope of getting a monkeypox vaccine.

  • VinFast says pre-orders "will get a $7,500 rebate," federal tax credit or not

    Since then, congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e. Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a pre-order with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.

  • China Factory Orders Drop in Ominous Sign for Global Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Investors wanting to gauge the health of global consumer sentiment should look no further than China’s factories right now.Makers of Christmas decorations to clothing and tents say orders from overseas customers are drying up, with some predicting the best they can aim for is flat demand versus last year, according to more than a dozen export managers interviewed by Bloomberg News. The

  • Oil Extends Losses as Traders Weigh China Outlook, Iran Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses at the start of the week as traders weighed concerns about Chinese demand and the prospect for more Iranian supply.West Texas Intermediate fell toward $91 a barrel after closing 2.4% lower on Friday. China’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it boosts support for an economy hit by virus lockdowns and property woes. The nation’s apparent oil demand last month was about 10% lower year-on-year.The drawn out process of reviving a nuclear deal

  • Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output. Brent crude futures fell $1.14, or 1.2%, to $97.01 a barrel by 0631 GMT after settling 1.5% lower on Friday. China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, while refinery output slipped to 12.53 million barrels per day, its lowest since March 2020, government data showed.

  • McDonald’s races to hire over-50s as companies seek to lure retirees back to work

    McDonald’s has kicked off a recruitment drive to hire more over-50s, amid a scramble by businesses across the country to fill jobs with retirees.

  • Russia’s Oil Resilience Faces Bigger Test as EU Ban Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia defied expectations of a collapse in oil production following its invasion of Ukraine. But Moscow will have to redouble its efforts to find new buyers if it’s to keep output from shrinking in the coming months.After plunging in the immediate aftermath of its offensive in February, Russian production has rebounded over the past three months as domestic refining boomed and Asian customers stepped in to take shipments shunned by Western buyers. Yet a looming European Union ban

  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The analysts covering Hut 8 Mining Corp. ( TSE:HUT ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. “The first stage goal has been reached”, Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, said on Twitter. “Gas storage facilities are 75.43% full, the next target is now 85% by Oct. 1.”German regulations stipulate that storage facilities must be at least 75% full on Sept. 1, r

  • ServiceNow CEO: The biggest difference between running a company in the US and Europe

    In a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief, Andy Serwer, the CEO highlighted the biggest difference between running an U.S. company and a European one — companies in the U.S., in his view, operate more efficiently.

  • Raleigh pharma raising $122M to prep for potential commercialization

    A Raleigh company developing a COPD treatment is raising more than $100 million as it moves closer to seeking regulatory approval.

  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

    Today is shaping up negative for Himax Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HIMX ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Just Fell Dramatically

    Today is shaping up negative for ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Over 1.7 Million Fords and Lincolns Are at Risk of Being Recalled

    The National Highway Transit Safety Administration received over 50 complaints over brake hose ruptures.

  • Supplements That are "Not Worth It," Says Pharmacist

    Millions of Americans take a dietary supplement daily to improve overall health but do they really work? Many experts believe the best way to get essential nutrients is through diet, including Dr. Jeffrey Linder, chief of general internal medicine in the department of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He says, "Patients ask all the time, 'What supplements should I be taking?' They're wasting money and focus thinking there has to be a magic set of pills that will ke

  • Doctors Say Never Do These Things After 60

    Aging is inevitable, but how we age can be determined by our lifestyle choices. Practicing healthy habits like a balanced diet, exercise, quality sleep and managing stress can make a big difference healthwise. As we age, our bodies change and things we did in our 40s don't work in later years. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share their tips on healthy aging and things not to do after 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Yo