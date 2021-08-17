U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

Global Respiratory Health Management Technology Market Report 2021: Opportunities for Companies Developing AI, Machine Learning, and Other Solutions for Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Health Management Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This growth opportunity-technology report explores innovations and patents in this space and provides more details about notable companies that are making strides in research and development.

It includes explanations about the drivers and restraints that will shape the market through the middle of the decade, and touches on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic related to the demand for devices and further innovations. Technology licensing should be on the radar for pharmaceutical companies offering drugs for respiratory diseases. They can offer their drugs with an innovative inhaler device.

Respiratory diseases are related to the airways and the structures of the lungs. They can affect air sacs, interstitium, blood vessels, pleura, and chest wall. Common respiratory diseases include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pulmonary hypertension, and occupational lung disease. According to the World Health Organization, more than 339 million people have asthma globally (it is common in children). COPD is the cause of more than 3 million deaths around the world every year.

Problems with accuracy, a lack of user-friendly features, and an inability to provide real-time feedback have restrained the use of mobile applications and smart inhalers for respiratory disease management but created opportunities for companies developing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other solutions for diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives
1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
1.2 The Strategic Imperative
1.3 The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Respiratory Health Management Industry
1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Research Context and Key Findings
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Improving Patient Outcomes with Real-time Feedback via Smart Inhalers and Portable and Lightweight Oxygen Concentrators for Increasing Home-Based Therapy is a Key Growth Opportunity

3.0 Market Overview
3.1 The Increasing Burden of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Calls For Innovative Technology that Can Improve Patients' Quality of Life by Enabling Better Management
3.2 A Broad Range of Diagnostic and Therapeutic Medical Devices Are Currently Used That Enable Better Management of Respiratory Diseases
3.3 Growth Drivers
3.4 Growth Restraints

4.0 Market Segmentation
4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.2 A Wide Range of Medical Devices Are Used for the Diagnosis of Respiratory Diseases
4.3 Therapeutic Medical Devices are Preferred by Physicians and Patients for Acute and Chronic Respiratory Conditions

5.0 Diagnostic Devices: Mobile Medical Applications
5.1 Mobile Medical Applications Designed for Diagnosis Offer Education and Behavioural Change Motivation to The Patients
5.2 Mobile Medical Applications are a Cost-effective Alternative to Traditional Healthcare with Multiple Benefits
5.3 Mobile Medical Applications Support the Diagnosis of Respiratory Diseases and Increase Patient Engagement
5.4 Most of the Mobile Medical Applications in Clinical Trials are Monitoring Symptoms that can Support Early Disease Diagnosis
5.5 Mobile Medical Applications Offered by the Key Participants are Enabling Continuous Symptom Tracking and Remote Monitoring of the Patient
5.6 Entities Developing Innovative Mobile Medical Applications Should Focus On Must-Have Features along with Other Complementary Features

6.0 Diagnostic Devices: Medical Imaging Software
6.1 Medical Imaging Software Improves Diagnostic Accuracy and Supports Doctors in Designing Better Treatment for Patients
6.2 Medical Imaging Software Enables Early and Accurate Respiratory Disease Diagnosis
6.3 Medical Imaging Software Offered by Key Participants Provides Better Visualization and Enables Improved Image Analysis
6.4 Market Participants Developing New Medical Imaging Software Should Integrate this with AI/ML to Improve its Disease Diagnosis Accuracy

7.0 Therapeutic Devices: Smart Inhalers
7.1 Smart Inhalers Enable High Patient Engagement and Improve Treatment Effectiveness
7.2 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases and Push for Digital Technologies are the Key Industry Trends for Smart Inhalers
7.3 Choice of Inhalation Type Depends on its Effectiveness in Certain Diseases, the Patient's Preference, and the Doctor's Recommendation
7.4 Inhaled Vaccines, Cannabis, and Gene Therapy are the Innovative Applications under Research and Clinical Trial
7.5 Technological Innovations are Focusing on Development of Connected Inhaler Devices with Data Tracking Capability that Enable Compliance and Remote Monitoring
7.6 The Smart Technologies Offered by the Key Industry Participants Focus on Tracking the Medication Adherence and Inhaler Usage of the Patient
7.7 Innovative Smart Inhaler Technologies Should Focus on High Patient Engagement and Connectivity for Remote Monitoring of Health Condition

8.0 Therapeutic Devices: Oxygen Concentrators
8.1 Oxygen Concentrators are a Cost-effective Long-Term Solution for Continuous Oxygen Supply to Patients with Respiratory Disease
8.2 Selection of the Oxygen Concentrator Depends on the Patient's Disease Condition, Oxygen Requirements, and its Costs
8.3 The COVID-19 Pandemic is Driving the Demand for Oxygen Concentrators
8.4 Oxygen Concentrators Offered by the Key Industry Participants are Lightweight and Portable to Ensure Patient Comfort During Use
8.5 Innovative Oxygen Concentrators Should Focus on the Development of High Flow Rate and Portability Features

9.0 Companies to Action
9.1 Zebra Medical Vision
9.2 Qure AI
9.3 ResApp Health Limited
9.4 Cognita Labs
9.5 Clin-e-cal

10.0 Growth Opportunities
10.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Smart Inhaler Capable of Providing Feedback and Support
10.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Innovative and Durable Oxygen Concentrators
10.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Innovative Mobile Medical Applications

11.0 Key Patents
11.1 Mobile Medical Application Patents
11.2 Medical Imaging Software Patents
11.3 Inhaler Patents
11.4 Oxygen Concentrator Patents

12.0 Contacts

Companies Mentioned

  • Clin-e-cal

  • Cognita Labs

  • Qure AI

  • ResApp Health Limited

  • Zebra Medical Vision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1e7zud

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-respiratory-health-management-technology-market-report-2021-opportunities-for-companies-developing-ai-machine-learning-and-other-solutions-for-diagnostic-and-therapeutic-devices-301356858.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

