U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.34
    +53.49 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,236.41
    +191.85 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.36
    +230.09 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.60
    +20.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.00
    +8.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.23 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0850 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4610
    +1.0620 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,398.36
    +303.55 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.56
    +10.53 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Global Respiratory Protection Equipment Market Is Expected To Reach US$35.83 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Research

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Fact.MR’s new report estimates that growing cases of accidents in industries and increasing awareness of self-hygiene will drive global respiratory protection equipment market growth.

Rockville, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global respiratory protection equipment market is valued at US$ 19.09 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Demand for respiratory protection equipment (RPE) is increasing rapidly as a result of strict government rules for health safety in the workplace and growing consumer awareness regarding self-hygiene due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, sales of respiratory protection equipment are anticipated to increase at a high rate over the forecast period as a result of the emergence of new biological viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), as well as a shift in the trend towards proactive measures in the healthcare industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that more people will utilize respiratory protection devices over the coming years, such as powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) and self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs).

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8297

It is projected that increasing concerns over compensation expenses resulting from rising accident claims in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and chemicals, will encourage the implementation of workplace safety rules. Thus, rising worries about high-risk operations in the industrial and construction sectors will drive the demand for RPE.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global respiratory protection equipment market is expected to reach US$ 35.83 billion by 2033.

  • The market in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the projected period.

  • Demand for supplied air respirators (SARs) is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7% during the next 10 years.

  • Worldwide sales of air-purifying respirators (APRs) are anticipated to evolve at 6% CAGR over the decade.

“Demand for RPE, such as disposable filtering masks, N95 masks, and surgical masks, from the healthcare sector is increasing rapidly due to rising cases of COVID-19 and other viral diseases in some parts of the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segments of Respiratory Protection Equipment Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Air-purifying Respirators

      • Unpowered Air-purifying Respirators

      • Powered Air-purifying Respirators

    • Supplied Air Respirators

      • Self-contained Breathing Apparatuses

      • Airline Respirators

  • End User :

    • Healthcare

    • Industrial

    • Oil & Gas

    • Mining

    • Construction

    • Petrochemicals/Chemicals

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • Military & Aviation

    • Public Services

    • Consumers

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8297

Winning Strategy

Some of the key manufacturers of respiratory protection equipment are 3M, Delta Plus Group, and Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA. Due to their low costs and widespread use in the industrial and healthcare sectors, a majority of companies are concentrating on producing APRs, such as disposable masks and N95 respirators.

Businesses are also collaborating with raw material suppliers, automobile OEMs, etc. to produce RPEs due to their rising demand around the world. Additionally, to acquire a competitive edge in the market, industry participants concentrate on the R&D of new technologies for production processes and integration throughout various stages of the value chain.

  • ViruShield Inc. announced the arrival of the improved transformative mask and respiratory accessories in August 2020.

Key Companies Profiled

  • 3M Company

  • Aero Pro

  • Alpha Pro Tech

  • Ansell Ltd.

  • Avon Protection (Avon Rubber)

  • Bio-Medical Devices International

  • Bullard

  • MSA Safety Incorporated

  • Delta Plus Group

  • Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

  • Dynamic Safety International

  • Gentex Corporation

  • Globus EMEA FZE

  • Greenline

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • ILC Dover

  • Intech

  • Johnson Controls

  • Moldex-Metric

  • Ocenco, Incorporated

  • Polison Corporation

  • Prestige Ameritech

  • Venus Safety & Health

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8297

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global respiratory protection equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (air-purifying respirators, supplied air respirators) and end user (healthcare, industrial, oil & gas, mining, construction, petrochemicals/chemicals, pharmaceuticals, military & aviation, public services, consumers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Worldwide consumption of industrial knitting equipment is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2032. Currently, the global industrial knitting equipment market is valued at US$ 1.26 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.78 billion by the end of 2032.

Parcel Sortation Systems Market: The global parcel sortation systems market is valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit US$ 2.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032 (forecast period). Almost every organization and individual now makes use of the Internet. Online purchasing has increased as the e-Commerce sector has grown in popularity.

Heavy Equipment Movers Market: According to latest research by Fact.MR, heavy equipment movers market is set to witness elevated growth during 2021-2031. These equipment are used in all industries including mining, contractions, oil & gas and others. These machines are used for transformation of raw material and equipment in various industries which shall caster prominence in demand during forecast period.

Helium Leak Detection Systems Market: The global helium leak detection systems market is currently valued at around US$ 765 Mn. Sales of helium leak detection systems are likely to increase at a promising CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031. Demand for single chamber helium leak detection systems is likely to increase faster at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • 12 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss 12 hot penny stocks on the rise. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise. Penny stocks usually trade under $5 and are favored by new investors or market participants who prefer day trading. Some key indicators that penny […]

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

    Should investors be excited or worried when a stock's 50 -day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day simple moving average?

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla

    Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.

  • 5 Stand Out Oil & Energy Stocks to Buy

    Although oil prices are prone to fluctuate, the rising earnings estimate revisions for these stocks are a great sign with several of these equities offering solid dividends to support patient investors.

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • Netflix earnings: The subscriber obsession ‘has run its course,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.

  • Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock

    Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out.

  • Why Amarin Stock Tumbled This Week

    Amarin's tussle with its largest stakeholder doesn't appear to be sitting well with shareholders.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Apple (AAPL)

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net increase of 5.2% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. Spare some time to […]

  • CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching CVS Health (CVS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • As Markets Fall, Solar Stocks Are Cooling Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all fell as much as 1% on the day. Below, you'll learn more about what's pulling down solar energy stocks and whether they can rebound in due course. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which makes microinverters that allow individual solar panels to convert their energy production from direct current to alternating current, saw its stock drop 11% on Thursday.

  • ‘It’s not easy to get rich quick’ — but stealing these 3 frugal habits from Warren Buffett can help speed up the process

    You won’t even owe him a penny for his thoughts.

  • 1 Thing Tilray Investors Need to Brace for This Year

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian cannabis companies have struggled to generate growth, as competition has been rising over the years and there hasn't been enough demand to go around. On Jan. 9, Tilray released its second-quarter earnings numbers, which failed to impress. It only confirms what investors should be getting ready for: the moment that management declares its overly optimistic and ambitious revenue target of $4 billion by 2024 is not attainable.