Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 70.04 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 72.43 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.74% to reach USD 87.31 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Respiratory Protective Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the Respiratory Protective Equipment Market was studied across Air-purifying Respirators and Supplied Air Respirators. The Air-purifying Respirators is further studied across Escape Respirators, Non-powered air-purifying respirators, and Powered air-purifying respirators. The Supplied Air Respirators is further studied across Airline Respirators, Loose Fitting Hoods, and Self-contained Breathing Apparatus.

  • Based on End-use, the Respiratory Protective Equipment Market was studied across Construction, Fire Services, Healthcare, Industrial, Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, and Pharmaceutical.

  • Based on Region, the Respiratory Protective Equipment Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Respiratory Protective Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, including Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Alpha Solway Ltd, Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber p.l.c, Bullard, Cordova Safety Products, Delta Plus Group, Dragerwerk AG, DSI Safety Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Gateway Safety, Inc, Gentex Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., ILC Dover LP, Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd., Jayco Safety Products, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mine Safety Appliances, or MSA Safety Incorporated, Ocenco, Inc., Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co. Ltd, Polison Corporation, RBP Safety, Shanghai Baoya Safety Equipment Inc., The 3M Company, and Uvex Safety Group.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Stringent workers safety regulations & policies
5.1.1.2. Rising prevalence of infectious biological hazards such as SARS, EVD, and MERS
5.1.1.3. Growing awareness about importance of workplace safety
5.1.1.4. Rise in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) due to COVID-19 outbreak
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Growing automation and reducing worker demand in several industries
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rapid industrial growth in developing economies
5.1.3.2. Engineered and high-performance multi-functionality protective equipment
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of awareness regarding the proper use of the respiratory protective equipment
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

6. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Air-purifying Respirators
6.2.1. Escape Respirators
6.2.2. Non-powered air-purifying respirators
6.2.3. Powered air-purifying respirators
6.3. Supplied Air Respirators
6.3.1. Airline Respirators
6.3.2. Loose Fitting Hoods
6.3.3. Self-contained Breathing Apparatus

7. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by End-use
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Construction
7.3. Fire Services
7.4. Healthcare
7.5. Industrial
7.6. Mining
7.7. Oil & Gas
7.8. Petrochemical/Chemical
7.9. Pharmaceutical

8. Americas Respiratory Protective Equipment Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Protective Equipment Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Respiratory Protective Equipment Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
12.2. Alpha Solway Ltd
12.3. Ansell Ltd.
12.4. Avon Rubber p.l.c
12.5. Bullard
12.6. Cordova Safety Products
12.7. Delta Plus Group
12.8. Dragerwerk AG
12.9. DSI Safety Inc.
12.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc
12.11. Gateway Safety, Inc
12.12. Gentex Corporation
12.13. Honeywell International, Inc.
12.14. ILC Dover LP
12.15. Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.
12.16. Jayco Safety Products
12.17. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
12.18. Mine Safety Appliances, or MSA Safety Incorporated
12.19. Ocenco, Inc.
12.20. Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co. Ltd
12.21. Polison Corporation
12.22. RBP Safety
12.23. Shanghai Baoya Safety Equipment Inc.
12.24. The 3M Company
12.25. Uvex Safety Group

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5im3i

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


