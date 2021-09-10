U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Global Respiratory Support System Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Indication, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Support System Market Research Report by Indication, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Respiratory Support System Market size was estimated at USD 22.08 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 24.11 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.54% to reach USD 38.15 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Respiratory Support System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Indication, the Respiratory Support System Market was studied across Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Infectious Diseases, and Sleep Apnea.

  • Based on Product, the Respiratory Support System Market was studied across Consumables & Accessories, Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices, and Therapeutic Devices. The Consumables & Accessories is further studied across Disposable Resuscitators, Masks, Nasal Cannulas, and Tracheostomy Tubes. The Diagnostic Devices is further studied across Peak Flow Meters, Polysomnography Devices, and Spirometers. The Monitoring Devices is further studied across Capnographs, Gas Analyzers, and Pulse Oximeters. The Therapeutic Devices is further studied across Humidifiers, Inhalers, Nebulizers, Nitric Oxide Delivery Units, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Hoods, PAP Devices, Reusable Resuscitators, and Ventilators.

  • Based on End User, the Respiratory Support System Market was studied across Ambulatory Care Centers, Home Care Settings, and Hospitals.

  • Based on Region, the Respiratory Support System Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Respiratory Support System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Respiratory Support System Market, including Air Liquide S.A., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Apex Medical Corporation, Breas Medical AB, Chart Industries, Inc., Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Co., Ltd., General Electric, Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, Hamilton Medical AG, HERSILL S.L., Invacare Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Philips Healthcare, Resmed, Inc., Smiths Medical, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Vyaire Medical, and ZOLL Medical Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Respiratory Support System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Respiratory Support System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Respiratory Support System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Respiratory Support System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Respiratory Support System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Respiratory Support System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Respiratory Support System Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases
5.1.1.2. Growing demand for homecare therapeutics devices
5.1.1.3. Outbreak of infections diseases affecting the respiratory system
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Unfavorable reimbursement policies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technological advancement in respiratory support system
5.1.3.2. Growing popularity of Point-of-Care diagnosis
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Harmful effects of certain devices on neonates
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Respiratory Support System Market, by Indication
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Asthma
6.3. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
6.4. Infectious Diseases
6.5. Sleep Apnea

7. Respiratory Support System Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables & Accessories
7.2.1. Disposable Resuscitators
7.2.2. Masks
7.2.3. Nasal Cannulas
7.2.4. Tracheostomy Tubes
7.3. Diagnostic Devices
7.3.1. Peak Flow Meters
7.3.2. Polysomnography Devices
7.3.3. Spirometers
7.4. Monitoring Devices
7.4.1. Capnographs
7.4.2. Gas Analyzers
7.4.3. Pulse Oximeters
7.5. Therapeutic Devices
7.5.1. Humidifiers
7.5.2. Inhalers
7.5.3. Nebulizers
7.5.4. Nitric Oxide Delivery Units
7.5.5. Oxygen Concentrators
7.5.6. Oxygen Hoods
7.5.7. PAP Devices
7.5.8. Reusable Resuscitators
7.5.9. Ventilators

8. Respiratory Support System Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ambulatory Care Centers
8.3. Home Care Settings
8.4. Hospitals

9. Americas Respiratory Support System Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Support System Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Respiratory Support System Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Air Liquide S.A.
13.2. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.
13.3. Apex Medical Corporation
13.4. Breas Medical AB
13.5. Chart Industries, Inc.
13.6. Drive Devilbiss Healthcare
13.7. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
13.8. Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Co., Ltd.
13.9. General Electric
13.10. Getinge AB
13.11. Hamilton Medical
13.12. Hamilton Medical AG
13.13. HERSILL S.L.
13.14. Invacare Corporation
13.15. Masimo Corporation
13.16. Medtronic PLC
13.17. Nihon Kohden Corporation
13.18. Nonin Medical, Inc
13.19. Omron Healthcare, Inc
13.20. Philips Healthcare
13.21. Resmed, Inc.
13.22. Smiths Medical, Inc
13.23. Teleflex Incorporated
13.24. Vyaire Medical
13.25. ZOLL Medical Corporation

14. Appendix

