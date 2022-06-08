U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

The Global Restaurant Digitization Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 6.56 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.27% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Restaurant Digitization Solutions Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the restaurant digitization solutions market and it is poised to grow by $ 6. 56 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.

New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Restaurant Digitization Solutions Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284037/?utm_source=GNW
27% during the forecast period. Our report on the restaurant digitization solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing food service industry and changing consumer preferences, reduction in operational costs, and rising need for large-scale client management.
The restaurant digitization solutions market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The restaurant digitization solutions market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Software
• Hardware

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing use of digital payment solutions in the foodservice industry as one of the prime reasons driving the restaurant digitization solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in restaurant management software solutions and an increasing number of strategic development will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the restaurant digitization solutions market covers the following areas:
• Restaurant digitization solutions market sizing
• Restaurant digitization solutions market forecast
• Restaurant digitization solutions market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading restaurant digitization solutions market vendors that include Clear Solutions, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Flipdish Ltd., Fourth Enterprises LLC, GOFRUGAL, International Business Machines Corp., MustHaveMenus Inc., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Corp., ParTech Inc., QSIME DMCC, Revel Systems Inc., Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America Inc., Snappy Innovation Inc., Sticky Menus LLC, TapHunter Inc., TouchBistro Inc., and Virtusa Corp. Also, the restaurant digitization solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284037/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


