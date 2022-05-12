Global Retail Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

In this research service, Frost & Sullivan examines the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the retail sector. The study will help retailers understand the key trends in the evolving retail AI marketplace as they consider investing in cognitive capabilities.

Frost & Sullivan offers insights for stakeholders by identifying AI growth drivers that will facilitate the deployment of AI-based solutions in the retail sector. The research service also examines retailers’ growing focus on improving the customer experience through an omnichannel approach (using AI-powered branding and marketing solutions) and enhancing online search and discovery to target potential customers.



In addition, the ravages of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancements, and evolving consumer demands are paving the way for the widespread adoption of retail AI technologies, especially in the eCommerce retail segment. This study also offers direction to technology vendors in terms of charting their strategic priorities and building new capabilities to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities in the retail AI spac

