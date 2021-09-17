U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.25
    -13.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,674.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,485.25
    -32.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.00
    -8.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    -0.44 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.30
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.47
    +1.29 (+7.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9880
    +0.2700 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,438.69
    -402.83 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.68
    -26.61 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,010.33
    -17.15 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Global Retail Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read

With a record 12,200 outlets being shuttered in the US in 2020 alone, retailers across the world have pivoted to omnichannel strategies as part of the new normal. Even with reopening efforts well underway around the world, retailers are likely to persist with their omnichannel endeavors due to the pandemic accelerating shifts in customer behavior and the deployment of AI-based retail technology solutions.

New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retail Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151202/?utm_source=GNW


Developments in computer vision, natural language processing, and personalization engines are enabling quantum leaps in customer experience and retail operations.From increased personalization to frictionless customer service, retail AI solutions confer a host of benefits for retailers.

The ravages of the pandemic, technological adoptions, and the shifting tastes of consumers are paving the way for the widespread adoption of retail AI technologies.With deep technological capabilities, large technology firms are launching forays into the retail space, acting as both partners and competitors with established retailers.

This study will help retailers understand trends in the evolving retail AI marketplace as they consider investing in cognitive capabilities. It will also offer direction to technology vendors on how to chart their strategic priorities, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and building new capabilities to capitalize on growth opportunities in the retail AI space.
Author: Deepu Nair
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151202/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Slump

    The Australian dollar has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but then turned around to fall yet again as retail sales were strong in the United States.

  • Energy Crisis Worsens as Rally Hits Europe’s Industry Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- A supply crunch that sent European energy prices to records is squeezing profits for some of the continent’s industrial giants, threatening to derail the region’s economic recovery.Europe’s top chemicals firm BASF SE said it has been unable to fully swerve the impact of record-breaking electricity prices despite producing 80% of its own power. Aurubis AG, the continent’s biggest copper producer, said energy costs have already dragged down profits and will continue to weigh on marg

  • China’s Billionaires Feel the Heat. One Has Lost $27 Billion.

    Grocers already squirreling away Thanksgiving turkeys, Invesco reportedly in merger talks with State Street’s asset management business, Biden reframes his economic agenda as tax relief for working families, and other news to start your day.

  • Ford’s Q3 production will be better than Q2: Kumar Galhotra

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford Americas & International Markets Group President,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford deepening its commitment to manufacturing EV trucks in Michigan and outlook on the chip shortage and EV space.

  • Oil Set for Fourth Weekly Gain With High Energy Prices in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a fourth weekly gain supported by signs of a tighter market and a wider rally in energy prices.West Texas Intermediate, which dipped on Friday, has still climbed about 4% this week. Investors have been tracking strong rallies in other energy commodities, especially natural gas, which has surged by about 45% so far this quarter and spurred the prospect of fuel switching. The U.S. benchmark has also advanced as crude and gasoline stockpiles in the country registered f

  • COVID-19 infections 'rivaling' what happened in winter 2020: Doctor

    Dr. Jabraan Pasha, internal medicine physician at University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Tulsa, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments

  • The iPhone 13 inflation indicator, and the issue we don't talk about enough

    Amid much fanfare, the latest iPhone iteration arrived this week, with more than a few grumbles about Apple’s lack of product innovation. But at least one aspect gave consumers a reason to celebrate.

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • Emotional AI and other ‘moonshot’ technologies could grow to $6 trillion market by 2030, says Bank of America

    Our call of the day has 14 ideas on future technologies that could be the next big thing for investors, if they don't choose to ignore it.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • Global banks rebound to recover pandemic losses in just 12 months

    Focus turns to whether the banks will sustain the growth, especially in the absence of government support.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – China, US Make Moves to Keep Refineries Operating During Recovery

    How low is supply? Low enough to encourage both the U.S. and China to tap their strategic oil reserves to keep refiners operating.

  • Tencent Opens WeChat to Rivals’ Links as China App Walls Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. allowed users of its main WeChat social media service to link to rivals’ content for the first time in years, taking initial steps to comply with Beijing’s call to dismantle walls around platforms run by the country’s online giants. From Friday, users who upgrade to the latest version of the messaging service can access external services such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao online mall or ByteDance Ltd.’s video app Douyin, both of which were previously

  • Chip supply, testing woes to further curb light vehicle production in 2021- IHS Markit

    Citing supply chain challenges, IHS said it was cutting its light vehicle production forecast by 6.2% for 2021 and 9.3% for 2022, to stand at 75.8 million units and 82.6 million units, respectively. Packaging and testing operations within the semiconductor sector in Malaysia were impacted due to the government's lockdown measures in early June, IHS said, compounding difficulties in an already constrained supply chain. Automakers from General Motors to Japan's Toyota have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.