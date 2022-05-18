U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,978.85
    -110.00 (-2.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,902.99
    -751.60 (-2.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,620.11
    -364.41 (-3.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.99
    -41.30 (-2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.24
    -2.16 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.20 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0510 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2407
    -0.0086 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2380
    -1.1200 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,032.01
    -1,056.12 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.85
    -21.83 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.78
    -68.57 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Global Retail Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Growth Opportunities Report 2022: Integration of Augmented Reality Solutions to Enhance the Online Customer Experience

·3 min read

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Retail Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In this research service, the analyst examines the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the retail sector. The study will help retailers understand the key trends in the evolving retail AI marketplace as they consider investing in cognitive capabilities.

The analyst offers insights for stakeholders by identifying AI growth drivers that will facilitate the deployment of AI-based solutions in the retail sector.

The research service also examines retailers' growing focus on improving the customer experience through an omnichannel approach (using AI-powered branding and marketing solutions) and enhancing online search and discovery to target potential customers.

In addition, the ravages of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancements, and evolving consumer demands are paving the way for the widespread adoption of retail AI technologies, especially in the eCommerce retail segment.

This study also offers direction to technology vendors in terms of charting their strategic priorities and building new capabilities to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities in the retail AI space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Retail Artificial Intelligence Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • AI Deployment Among Retail Firms

  • Purpose for Implementing AI Solutions

  • Growth Drivers

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic will Drive AI Adoption in eCommerce Platforms and Online Channels

  • Challenges in AI Implementation in Retail Firms

  • Growth Restraints

  • AI in Retail - Important Trends

  • Trend 1: Rising Demand for AI-powered Branding and Marketing Solutions to Gain Insights from Unstructured Data

  • Trend 2: Retailer Focus on Online Product Search and Discovery to Target Potential Customers

  • Trend 3: Retailer Emphasis on Improving Customer Experience Through the Omnichannel Approach

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • AI-related technologies deployed by retailers

  • NLP is Emerging as an Underlying Technology to Support Different Retail Applications

  • Chatbots and Virtual Agents are Becoming the Core of Retail Operations for Customer Interactions

  • Retailers are Increasingly Using Speech Analytics to Gain Insights from Customer Interactions

  • Computer Vision Tools will Play a Pivotal Role in Improving External Shopping Experiences and Internal Retail Operations

  • Emotion and Sentiment Analysis will Offer Greater Insight Into Customer Behavior

  • Facial Recognition Technologies will Benefit In-store Retail Operations

  • Retail AI - Key Use-cases by Industry Segment (Online and In-store Retail)

  • Retail AI - Key Use-cases by Function

  • Retail AI - Key Use-case Categories Explained

4. Company Profiles

  • Company Profile - Intellias

  • Company Profile - ViSenze

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Chatbots and Virtual Assistants for Effective Interaction with Customers

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of Augmented Reality Solutions to Enhance the Online Customer Experience

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Integrating Cybersecurity Solutions to Secure Consumer Data

6. Appendix

7. List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned

  • Intellias

  • ViSenze

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmy6v8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-retail-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-growth-opportunities-report-2022-integration-of-augmented-reality-solutions-to-enhance-the-online-customer-experience-301550172.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Why These 3 Uranium Stocks Jumped More Than 10% Today

    Uranium stocks were back on the rise Tuesday after several down weeks, with names across the sector surging as the session progressed. Uranium prices have dropped in recent weeks, and they aren't ticking upward yet. Uranium prices are currently hovering near two-month lows, according to data from TradingEconomics.com.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • I pay $2,164 a year in retirement account fees – one month’s worth of contributions – should I leave one of the plans for an IRA instead?

    Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it? It’s great that you’re looking at the fees in your retirement account – they can really eat away at your nest egg if not managed properly. Does it ever make sense to choose an outside account, like an IRA or taxable brokerage account, where you have more control in your portfolio, over an employer-sponsored account, like a 401(k)?

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Oil prices fall despite surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories as gasoline demand picks up

    Oil prices lose ground, failing to find support even after an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam

  • After $2B verdict, analysts weigh in on Pegasystems' court battle ahead

    The road to a final legal outcome, and a potentially lower number, for the Cambridge software company remains long, locking it in a battle with Appian that could take years and cost millions of dollars in litigation expenses to resolve.

  • Crypto Mining Is Flocking to the U.S. That’s Not Helping the Stocks.

    The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance said the U.S. held nearly 39% of the world's Bitcoin mining power in January, up from 35% in August and from 17% in April.

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • These Growth Stocks Have Dipped 70% In 2022. Here's Why They're Worth a Look

    Buying dips this steep isn't for the fainthearted, but with a long-term focus they could be high-growth opportunities.

  • Where's the beef? McDonald's, Wendy's hit with 'deceptive ads' lawsuit

    A new federal lawsuit from a McDonald’s and Wendy’s customer claims the two fast food chains are falsely advertising the size of their beef patties and sandwich toppings.

  • Is there a better word than ‘retire?’ Some boomers took offense at my quest to redefine their badge of honor.

    From 'financial independence' and 'second act' to 'encore,' and even 'dead,' a Gen-Xer seeks a new word to define this stage in life.

  • ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

    For many years, Georgia McManus of Waynesville, N.C., enjoyed her job writing commercial insurance policies for Stanberry Insurance and serving customers. At age 70, McManus is now loving doing similar work — but from home and part time as a contractor for a New Jersey-based insurer, The Commercial Agency, with six-hour daily workdays ending at 3 pm. McManus got the gig through WAHVE (Work at Home Vintage Experts), a New York City company  that matches retirees and others over 50 who have expertise in insurance, accounting or human relations, with employers who are happy to let them work their preferred schedules remotely. The 72 million members of the nation’s baby boomer generation are hitting retirement age at a time when America’s corporations and small businesses need them more than ever.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • STARR PEAK REPORTS 5.03% ZINC-EQUIVALENT OVER 12.5 METERS, HIGH GRADE COPPER INTERCEPT, AND DISCOVERY OF NEW 1 KM LONG VMS HORIZON

    Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTCQX: STRPF) is pleased to announce drilling results on its NewMétal property ("NewMétal" or "the Property"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Québec near the town of Normétal. The ongoing drill program targets the Normetmar Deep zone, located directly below the Normetmar high grade zinc deposit and approximately one kilometre West of the historic Normétal Mine which produced ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549