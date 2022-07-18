Global Retail Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions Markets 2022: Importance of Infrastructure Capabilities when Choosing Enterprise Telephony/Unified Communications Platform
DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions in the Retail Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study leverages the input of IT decision makers from a global survey conducted by the publisher in November through December 2021, which was analyzed in 2022.
Retail sales are an important economic indicator because consumer spending reflects the strength of an economy and its fundamentals. Retailers are expected to invest in transformative technologies to prepare for unexpected events, new emergencies and build resilience. Currently, among the primary focal areas for retailers is to build e-commerce capabilities and support the diverse workforce with unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and contact center technologies.
IT decision maker participants spanned across global regions, and business sizes. The survey focused on the current state of adoption among various unified communications, collaboration and contact center tools, key investment drivers and future investment plans, perceived benefits of those tools, top challenges that retail organizations face, the current and future state of hybrid work, as well as future office and real estate plans.
The retail sector encompasses a rage of business types, from automotive retail; consumer and professional electronics retail; fashion, fitness and personal care; convenience, hyper markets, grocery stores and more. As such, the industry is comprised of a diverse mix of worker roles across back office and frontline staff, including industry-specific and general business roles.
Key Topics Covered:
1 IT/Telecom Decision-maker Survey: Research Objectives and Methodology
Research Objectives
Research Methodology
Sample Distribution - Country
2 IT/Telecom Decision-maker Survey: Respondent and Organization Profile
Respondent Profile - Decision-Making Authority
Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget
Respondent Profile - IT/Telecom-Related Purchase Involvement
Organization Profile - Size of Organization
Organization Revenue
3 Market Overview
Why Retail? Why Now?
Retail Industry - Definition, Revenue and ICT Spend
Retail Industry Overview - Workforce Characteristics
Disruption in the Retail Industry
Overview of Key Trends in Retail industry
Retail Industry in the Spotlight
Frontline Workers in the Retail Industry
4 Digital Transformation in the Retail Industry
IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Digital Transformation Strategies
Impact of Covid-19 on Digital Transformation Strategy and Investments in 2021-2022
Business Goals for Retail Organizations in 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives in 2022
Employee Engagement Initiatives in 2022
Hurdles in Achieving Digital Transformation Objectives
Digital Transformation Success measurement
5 UCC and Contact Center Adoption in the Retail Industry
IT/Telecom Decision-maker Perspectives: UCC and Contact Center Adoption
Usage of UCC and Contact Center Solutions
Usage of UCC and Contact Center Tools
Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environment
Usage of Primary Type of Telephony solution in the Organization
Importance of Infrastructure Capabilities when Choosing Enterprise Telephony/Unified Communications Platform
Selection Criteria for Cloud PBX Solution/Providers
Importance of Purchasing Tangential Capabilities from the Same Provider
Usage of UCC Technologies in Meeting Rooms
Importance of Mobility Features
Usage of Business Communications Services on Mobile/Cellular Devices
Usage of 5G Mobile Devices
Factors Prohibiting Investments in UCC Technologies
Type of Interaction Channels Employed
Technologies Used to Improve Contact Center Performance and Workforce Engagement
6 Frontliner UCC Adoption in the Retail Industry
IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Frontline Workers
Frontline Workers in Retail Organizations
Perception of Organization's Capabilities to Empower Frontline Workers
Importance of Technology Investment for Frontline Workers by 2024
Technologies Used by Frontline Workers Today
UCC Tools Used by Frontline Workers
Importance of Capabilities for Frontline Workers
Provisioning of Mobile Apps by Worker Type
Provider Selection Criteria for Investing in UCC Solutions for Frontline Workers
Factors Preventing Frontline Workers Empowerment
7 Work from Home and Remote Work in the Retail Industry
IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Work from Home and Remote Work
Percentage of Employees Working at a Desk and Not Classified as Frontliners
Workforce Working From Home
Covid-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers
IT Challenges in Supporting Remote Work
8 Future Investment Plans in the Retail Vertical
IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Future Investment Plans
Usage of UCC and Contact Center Solutions in 2023
CX Priorities Over the Next Year
Factors Driving Investments in UCC Solutions by 2023
9 Retail Vertical Industry Trends
Best Practices in Delivering Value to Verticals and Frontline Workers
Examples of Vertical Solutions
10 Conclusion
