U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.93
    +26.77 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,456.53
    +168.27 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,584.27
    +131.85 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.76
    +23.39 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.71
    +4.12 (+4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.70
    +10.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0192
    +0.0104 (+1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    +0.0630 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2017
    +0.0151 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0430
    -0.4130 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,197.96
    +999.77 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.71
    +22.52 (+4.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.87
    +63.86 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Global Retail Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions Markets 2022: Importance of Infrastructure Capabilities when Choosing Enterprise Telephony/Unified Communications Platform

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions in the Retail Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This study leverages the input of IT decision makers from a global survey conducted by the publisher in November through December 2021, which was analyzed in 2022.

Retail sales are an important economic indicator because consumer spending reflects the strength of an economy and its fundamentals. Retailers are expected to invest in transformative technologies to prepare for unexpected events, new emergencies and build resilience. Currently, among the primary focal areas for retailers is to build e-commerce capabilities and support the diverse workforce with unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and contact center technologies.

 IT decision maker participants spanned across global regions, and business sizes. The survey focused on the current state of adoption among various unified communications, collaboration and contact center tools, key investment drivers and future investment plans, perceived benefits of those tools, top challenges that retail organizations face, the current and future state of hybrid work, as well as future office and real estate plans.

The retail sector encompasses a rage of business types, from automotive retail; consumer and professional electronics retail; fashion, fitness and personal care; convenience, hyper markets, grocery stores and more. As such, the industry is comprised of a diverse mix of worker roles across back office and frontline staff, including industry-specific and general business roles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 IT/Telecom Decision-maker Survey: Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Research Objectives

  • Research Methodology

  • Sample Distribution - Country

2 IT/Telecom Decision-maker Survey: Respondent and Organization Profile

  • Respondent Profile - Decision-Making Authority

  • Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget

  • Respondent Profile - IT/Telecom-Related Purchase Involvement

  • Organization Profile - Size of Organization

  • Organization Revenue

3 Market Overview

  • Why Retail? Why Now?

  • Retail Industry - Definition, Revenue and ICT Spend

  • Retail Industry Overview - Workforce Characteristics

  • Disruption in the Retail Industry

  • Overview of Key Trends in Retail industry

  • Retail Industry in the Spotlight

  • Frontline Workers in the Retail Industry

4 Digital Transformation in the Retail Industry

  • IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Digital Transformation Strategies

  • Impact of Covid-19 on Digital Transformation Strategy and Investments in 2021-2022

  • Business Goals for Retail Organizations in 2022

  • COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives in 2022

  • Employee Engagement Initiatives in 2022

  • Hurdles in Achieving Digital Transformation Objectives

  • Digital Transformation Success measurement

5 UCC and Contact Center Adoption in the Retail Industry

  • IT/Telecom Decision-maker Perspectives: UCC and Contact Center Adoption

  • Usage of UCC and Contact Center Solutions

  • Usage of UCC and Contact Center Tools

  • Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environment

  • Usage of Primary Type of Telephony solution in the Organization

  • Importance of Infrastructure Capabilities when Choosing Enterprise Telephony/Unified Communications Platform

  • Selection Criteria for Cloud PBX Solution/Providers

  • Importance of Purchasing Tangential Capabilities from the Same Provider

  • Usage of UCC Technologies in Meeting Rooms

  • Importance of Mobility Features

  • Usage of Business Communications Services on Mobile/Cellular Devices

  • Usage of 5G Mobile Devices

  • Factors Prohibiting Investments in UCC Technologies

  • Type of Interaction Channels Employed

  • Technologies Used to Improve Contact Center Performance and Workforce Engagement

6 Frontliner UCC Adoption in the Retail Industry

  • IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Frontline Workers

  • Frontline Workers in Retail Organizations

  • Perception of Organization's Capabilities to Empower Frontline Workers

  • Importance of Technology Investment for Frontline Workers by 2024

  • Technologies Used by Frontline Workers Today

  • UCC Tools Used by Frontline Workers

  • Importance of Capabilities for Frontline Workers

  • Provisioning of Mobile Apps by Worker Type

  • Provider Selection Criteria for Investing in UCC Solutions for Frontline Workers

  • Factors Preventing Frontline Workers Empowerment

7 Work from Home and Remote Work in the Retail Industry

  • IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Work from Home and Remote Work

  • Percentage of Employees Working at a Desk and Not Classified as Frontliners

  • Workforce Working From Home

  • Covid-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers

  • IT Challenges in Supporting Remote Work

8 Future Investment Plans in the Retail Vertical

  • IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives: Future Investment Plans

  • Usage of UCC and Contact Center Solutions in 2023

  • CX Priorities Over the Next Year

  • Factors Driving Investments in UCC Solutions by 2023

9 Retail Vertical Industry Trends

  • Best Practices in Delivering Value to Verticals and Frontline Workers

  • Examples of Vertical Solutions

10 Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vibvi2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-retail-communications-collaboration-and-contact-center-solutions-markets-2022-importance-of-infrastructure-capabilities-when-choosing-enterprise-telephonyunified-communications-platform-301588103.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down General Electric’s spin-off plans.

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid

  • Ether Futures See $230M in Liquidations as Merge Pushes ETH to $1.5K

    Shorts took on the most losses as buying pressure built up on ether over the weekend.

  • Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

    The Russian war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have revived the debate on the energy independence of rich countries.

  • Twitter-Musk, Starbucks closures, Google and antitrust: 3 legal stories to watch

    Major legal disputes are heating up as the summer gets into full swing.

  • 'TikTok got me fired.' Here's what you should ponder before hitting send

    A Denver-area woman said she got fired from her tech job for talking about her salary and sharing tips on TikTok.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Some older workers are being welcomed back to the workforce

    Tad Greener’s career and expertise was mostly related to electric and natural gas utilities. Toward the end of 2019 he unexpectedly found himself subject to a “reduction in workplace” at the university where he worked at the time.

  • Musk moves to delay Twitter trial, Starbucks eyes sale of UK business, heatwave hits UK, Skittles sued

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading business headlines around the Twitter vs. Musk lawsuit, Starbucks, deadly heatwaves, and Mars being sued over an alleged toxin in Skittles.&nbsp;

  • Tesla’s Chinese Battery Maker Is Scoping Out Factory Sites in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, is considering at least two locations in Mexico for a manufacturing plant to potentially supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las Vegas Drive-Through ChapelChina Seeks to Stem M

  • Oil Advances Back Toward $100 With Markets in Risk-On Mode

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose back near $100 a barrel, aided by a weaker dollar that put wider commodity markets on a firmer footing. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las Vegas Drive-Through ChapelChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansWest Texas Intermediate added as much as 3.1%. European stock markets and US equity futu

  • Sezzle sues GameStop after retailer drops buy now, pay later service

    Sezzle Inc., the Minneapolis-based fintech business, has sued GameStop Corp., claiming the video game retailer breached a financial contract when it dropped Sezzle's payment services.

  • GE says new aerospace brand points to 'wider strategic aperture'

    General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Monday a new "GE Aerospace" brand for its aviation business pointed to a "wider strategic aperture" that could eventually lead the industrial giant entering new businesses. Asked at the Farnborough Airshow if it could trigger acquisitions, Culp said the approach would be "first and foremost organic and then and only then inorganic opportunities". "It is a wider strategic aperture but it would be premature to talk about this or that area being of particular interest," he added.

  • GE’s Latest Invention? ‘Vernova,’ the New Name for Its Power Business

    GE Vernova will be the name of General Electric ’s power business when it splits off from the company in 2024. The other two companies will be called GE Aerospace and GE HealthCare. The healthcare business is expected to split off in early 2023, and GE said the shares will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker “GEHC.”

  • Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter trial start to February 2023

    Elon Musk’s lawyers allege Twitter is pushing for an unreasonably fast trial over allegations the Tesla and SpaceX CEO improperly ended his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

  • Bank of America puts aside $200mln for probe into bankers' use of personal devices

    Bank of America has set aside around $200 million for a regulatory matter connected to the unauthorized use of personal phones, its chief financial officer Alastair Borthwick said on Monday, adding that he expects the matter to be settled soon. Last year, Reuters reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was looking into whether Wall Street banks have been adequately documenting employees' work-related communications, such as text messages and emails, during the work-from-home period of the pandemic. The remainder, roughly $200 million, is earmarked for other probes into how the bank kept track of employee communications on their personal devices, like cell phones, Borthwick said.

  • Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy After Missing Earnings and Halting Share Repurchases?

    JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest bank in the U.S. by assets, disappointed the market last week after reporting second-quarter earnings results that fell short of analyst expectations. The bank also suspended share repurchases so it could build capital to prepare for higher regulatory capital requirements in 2023 and 2024. The headline numbers from JPMorgan's Q2 are certainly not what investors wanted to see, but I do think most of this was expected.

  • Chip Investment Decisions Await Congressional Action on $52 Billion Funding Bill

    Political wrangling has slowed progress on what began as a bipartisan effort to restore America’s semiconductor production prowess.

  • GSK Spins Off $36 Billion Consumer-Healthcare Business Haleon

    The pharmaceuticals giant completed the spinoff of its consumer-healthcare business, a bet that greater focus on innovative drugs and vaccines will help accelerate growth.