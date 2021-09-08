U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market (2021 to 2026) - by Service, End-user, Deployment and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market Research Report by Service, by End User, by Deployment, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market size was estimated at USD 2,451.24 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,776.09 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 13.59% to reach USD 5,265.58 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market, including Basware Corporation, Bristlecone Inc., Coupa Software, egid Group, GT Nexus, Inc., HighJump Software, IBM Corporation, Infiniti Research Limited, INFOR, INC, Ivalua Inc, JAGGAER, Inc., JDA Software Group, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis Inc, LogicSource, Inc., Medius AB, NB Ventures, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Perfect Commerce, LLC, PROACTIS Holdings, SAP SE., Vroozi, Inc., and Zycus Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing centralisation of procurement processes
5.1.1.2. Increasing adoption of sourcing and procurement software
5.1.1.3. Rising need for better manage internal compliance to contracts
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Reluctance to adopt new technologies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing development in the retail sourcing & procurement software
5.1.3.2. Rising potential in evolving markets
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Inability to manage supplier efficiency
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

6. Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market, by Service
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Consulting
6.3. Implementation
6.4. Training & Support

7. Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market, by Solution
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Contract management
7.3. Procure-to-pay
7.4. Spend analysis
7.5. Strategic sourcing
7.6. Supplier management

8. Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Large Enterprise
8.3. Small & Medium Enterprise

9. Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market, by Deployment
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cloud
9.3. On Premise

10. Americas Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Basware Corporation
14.2. Bristlecone Inc.
14.3. Coupa Software
14.4. egid Group
14.5. GT Nexus, Inc.
14.6. HighJump Software
14.7. IBM Corporation
14.8. Infiniti Research Limited
14.9. INFOR, INC
14.10. Ivalua Inc
14.11. JAGGAER , Inc.
14.12. JDA Software Group
14.13. JDA Software Group, Inc.
14.14. Kinaxis Inc
14.15. LogicSource, Inc.
14.16. Medius AB
14.17. NB Ventures, Inc.
14.18. Oracle Corporation
14.19. Perfect Commerce, LLC
14.20. PROACTIS Holdings
14.21. SAP SE.
14.22. Vroozi, Inc.
14.23. Zycus Inc.

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74mn0o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-retail-sourcing--procurement-solution-market-2021-to-2026---by-service-end-user-deployment-and-region-301371508.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

