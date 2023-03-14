U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Report 2023 to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo

Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy), By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retinal disorder treatment market size is expected to reach USD 25.69 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Growth in the market is fueled by the increasing prevalence of retinal disorders around the world and the unmet need for affordable and efficient treatments. Furthermore, improved funding by regulatory bodies for R&D associated with ocular disorders is expected to further drive market growth.

Retinal diseases are one of the leading causes of visual impairment among the global population. According to WHO, in 2022, a near or distant vision impairment affects at least 2.2 billion people worldwide. Nearly half of these cases, or around 1 billion, involved vision impairments that either could have been avoided or are still unaddressed.

Factors such as changing lifestyles, increased life expectancy, and escalating prevalence of systemic diseases like hypertension and diabetes mellitus are the most common causes of retinal disorders. This demonstrates an unmet need among retinal disorder patients for treatment of the condition.

The rising geriatric population is acting as a driver for the market; age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the leading causes of vision loss in people aged over 65 years. AMD is characterized by the degeneration of an area of the retina known as the macula, which is responsible for central vision. The growing elderly population is expected to create a wider patient pool for the treatment of AMD.

For instance, according to a WHO report in 2021, by 2030, 1 in every 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. Furthermore, over this period of time, the population aged over 60 years is expected to increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion.

The high cost associated with retinal disorder treatment poses a threat to the growth of the market. However, increasing efforts from key players operating in the market for developing new products for the enhancement of their product pipeline is expected to drive the market.

For instance, in January 2022, Genentech's Vabysmo was approved by the FDA, the first-in-class bispecific antibody for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The launch of novel products is expected to propel market growth.

Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Report Highlights

  • By type, the macular degeneration segment held the largest market share in 2022, which is attributable to its high prevalence, rising awareness about the disease, and promising pipeline products

  • Eye drops dosage form segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to its high adoption and ease of use

  • Hospital pharmacies held a dominant share of the distribution channel segment in 2022 due to the ease of access and availability of patient records

  • North America dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to grow considerably in the future, owing to the rising prevalence of retinal disorders and the increasing consumer awareness about retinal disorders

  • A few of the key players include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Graybug Vision, Inc., Bayer AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Genentech, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

100

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$12.57 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$25.69 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.3%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Retinal Disorder Treatment Market: Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market
3.2 Epidemiology
3.2.1 Retinal Disorders
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Drivers Analysis
3.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Target Diseases
3.3.1.2 Strong Pipeline
3.3.1.3 Increasing Geriatric Population
3.3.1.4 Rising Awareness Of Retinal Disorders
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1 High Cost Of Treatment Drugs
3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5 Retinal Disorder Treatment: Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.2 Pestle Analysis
3.5.3 Pipeline Analysis
3.5.4 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances
3.5.4.1 New Product Launch
3.5.4.2 Acquisition
3.5.4.3 Expansion
3.5.4.4 Partnerships
3.5.4.5 Marketing & Promotions

Chapter 4 Retinal Disorder Treatment Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.1 Definition And Scope
4.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Type, 2018 To 2030
4.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030
4.5.1 Macular Degeneration
4.5.1.1 Macular Degeneration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.2 Dry Macular Degeneration
4.5.1.2.1 Dry Macular Degeneration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.3 Wet Macular Degeneration
4.5.1.3.1 Wet Macular Degeneration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2 Diabetic Retinopathy
4.5.2.1 Diabetic Retinopathy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.3 Others
4.5.3.1 Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Retinal Disorder Treatment Market: Segment Analysis, By Dosage Form, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Definition And Scope
5.2 Dosage Form Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Dosage Form, 2018 To 2030
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030
5.5.1 Gels
5.5.1.1 Gels Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2 Eye Solutions & Suspensions
5.5.2.1 Eye Solutions Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.3 Capsules & Tablets
5.5.3.1 Capsules & Tablets Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.4 Eye Drops
5.5.4.1 Eye Drops Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.5 Ointments
5.5.5.1 Ointments Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Retinal Disorder Treatment Market: Segment Analysis, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.1 Definition And Scope
6.2 Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.3 Segment Dashboard
6.4 Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel, 2018 To 2030
6.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030
6.5.1 Hospital Pharmacy
6.5.1.1 Hospital Pharmacy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.5.2 Online Pharmacy
6.5.2.1 Online Pharmacy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.5.3 Retail Pharmacy
6.5.3.1 Retail Pharmacy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Retinal Disorder Treatment Market: Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Retinal Disorder Treatment Market - Competitive Analysis
8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.1.1 Ansoff Matrix
8.1.2 Heat Map Analysis
8.2 Company Categorization
8.2.1 Innovators
8.2.2 Market Leaders
8.3 Vendor Landscape
8.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners
8.3.2 Key Customers
8.3.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
8.4 Public Companies
8.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis
8.4.2 Company Market Share, By Region
8.4.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
8.4.3.1 Market Differentiators
8.5 Private Companies
8.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies
8.6 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6o7udr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


