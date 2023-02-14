U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

The Global Retinal Drugs Market is forecast to grow by $7275.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Retinal Drugs Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the retinal drugs market and is forecast to grow by $7275.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retinal Drugs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006318/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the retinal drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in prevalence of retinal diseases, emergence of advanced diagnostic tools, and patient assistance programs.

The retinal drugs market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital pharmacy
• Retail pharmacy
• Online pharmacy

By Indication
• Macular degeneration
• Diabetic eye disease
• Others

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the development of innovative therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the retinal drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for sustained-release ocular formulations and advances in diagnostic techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the retinal drugs market covers the following areas:
• Retinal drugs market sizing
• Retinal drugs market forecast
• Retinal drugs market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retinal drugs market vendors that include Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Kubota Corp., MeiraGTx Holdings Plc, Novartis AG, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Oxurion NV, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., REGENXBIO Inc, Sanofi SA, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Visufarma, and Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. Also, the retinal drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006318/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


