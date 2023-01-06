U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

The Global Retort Pouches Market is forecast to grow by $732.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Retort Pouches Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the retort pouches market and is forecast to grow by $732. 53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retort Pouches Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273539/?utm_source=GNW
59% during the forecast period. Our report on the retort pouches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for packaging in the food industry, increasing demand from developing countries, and rising focus on lightweight packaging.

The retort pouches market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Curry and sauces
• Pet food
• Ready-to-eat food
• Seafood
• Others

By Type
• Tear notch
• Zipper
• Spout

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the developments in the global retort pouches market as one of the prime reasons driving the retort pouches market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for spout and stand-up pouches and increasing mergers and acquisitions m and as will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the retort pouches market covers the following areas:
• Retort pouches market sizing
• Retort pouches market forecast
• Retort pouches market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retort pouches market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Floeter India Retort Pouches P Ltd., Fujimori Kogyo Co. Ltd., HPM Global Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Logos Packaging Holdings Ltd., Mondi plc, Polymer Packaging Inc., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd. Also, the retort pouches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273539/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


