U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.25
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,560.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,372.50
    +31.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,287.10
    -1.70 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.28
    +0.52 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    +0.98 (+6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    +0.1500 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,786.70
    +1,991.66 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    +32.13 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

The global returnable packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 104.9 billion in 2021 to USD 141.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The food & beverage industry is one of the leading consumers of returnable packaging. This industry is witnessing improved sales volumes due to rising disposable incomes. One of the major factors driving the growth of the food & beverage industry is the changing lifestyle and preference of consumers, which further result in increased demand for ready-to-eat foods with a strong emphasis on food safety & packaging integrity.

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Returnable Packaging Market by Product Type, Material, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638992/?utm_source=GNW
Brand owners are also keen on introducing innovative packaging systems that can be used as a tool for brand enhancement/differentiation in a highly competitive market. The food industry, particularly the meat, poultry, and fish sectors, widely uses plastic returnable transit packaging, thus increasing the demand for returnable packaging systems in this category.

In terms of both value and volume, IBCs segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.
The IBCs segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the returnable packaging market.IBCs are designed for the transportation and storage of bulk liquid and granulated substances, such as chemicals, food ingredients, and pharmaceuticals.

These reusable containers have a standard capacity of 1,000 liters and built-in pallet for easy and cost-efficient handling.They are also used to transport hazardous wastes and marine pollutants.

One of the key advantages of these containers is their strength and durability.They have an expected lifespan of more than 20 years.

Cubic shaped IBCs witnessed wide usage among the end-use industries as they ensure optimum space utilization, thereby enabling the transportation of more material in the same space. Additionally, being stackable provides the advantage of packaging goods in bulk quantities.

Wood to be the fastest-growing material from 2021 to 2026, for returnable packaging.

Wood will be the fastest-growing material for returnable packaging during the forecast period.With the increasing level of global warming, it has become imperative to change the direction of the packaging sector towards sustainable packaging from the conventional packaging process.

Apart from being an ecological material, wood also has other excellent features such as high resistance, durability, and versatility. These features make wood products preferable for decoration, construction, and packaging applications.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC returnable packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for returnable packaging as a result of the expansion of the food & beverage and automotive industries in the region.

The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region. High domestic demand and the easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor make APAC a lucrative market for the manufacturers focusing on this region to gain market share and increase profitability.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the returnable packaging market.
•?By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62.1%, Production: 25.6%, and R&D: 12.3%
•?By Designation: C-level: 54.9%, D-level: 15.5%, and Others: 29.7%
•?By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, APAC: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%

The global returnable packaging market comprises major manufacturers, such as Brambles (Australia), Schoeller Allibert (Netherlands), Menasha Corporation (US), DS Smith (UK), and Myers Industries (US), among others.

Research Coverage
The market study covers the returnable packaging market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on Fe content, particle size, application, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the returnable packaging market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall returnable packaging market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638992/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Singaporean Payments Unicorn Nium Launches Crypto-as-a-Service Platform

    Nium says its news service will target banks, businesses and neo-financial institutions.

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new large prototype battery designed to help Tesla Inc lower electric vehicle (EV) production costs, in a move the Japanese company's battery chief said would deepen business ties with its key U.S. customer. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu showed the battery that is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs. Tesla's decision to diversify battery suppliers to companies such of South Korea's LG Energy Solution, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), and Panasonic's sale of Tesla shares had raised questions over the future of their decade-long partnership.

  • Brent Oil Takes Out $86 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil rallied above $86 a barrel after Saudi Arabia urged caution in boosting supply, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe globa

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Goldman sees upside risks to $90/bbl Brent price forecast

    "While not our base-case, such persistence would pose upside risk to our $90/bbl year-end Brent price forecast," Goldman said in a research note dated Oct. 24. Tight global supply and strong demand have pushed oil prices to multi-year highs, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures trading at $84.38 a barrel and Brent crude futures at $86.26 by 0731 GMT on Monday. On China, Goldman said: "Despite the recent power cuts and impacts to industrial activity in China, oil demand is likely instead supported by switching to diesel powered generators and diesel engines in LNG trucks, as well as by a ramp up in coal production."

  • HSBC’s CEO Paints Bullish Outlook After Profit Beats Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc outlined a bullish outlook for the months ahead fueled by likely increases in interest rates and said it would soon kickoff a higher-than-expected share buyback. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $62,000 levels would settle the markets.

  • Copper’s Wild Week Throws Spotlight on Straining World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, the copper market has been caught in a tug of war between steadily shrinking supplies on one side, and an increasingly strained global economy on the other.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions Fro

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week

    Facebook is back to trendline support, just in time for Monday’s post-market earnings report.

  • Wells Fargo CEO says supply chains 'will get solved' in '6-to-12 months'

    Employers are finding it hard to hire, and the supply chain crisis is forcing businesses to hike prices. The situation is likely to persist for at least the next six to 12 months, says one bank chief.

  • HSBC Says It Will Buy Back $2 Billion in Stock as Profit Jumps

    The London-based bank, which makes most of its profit in Hong Kong and mainland China, earned $3.54 billion in the three months to the end of September, up from $1.36 billion in the same period last year.

  • CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

    According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.

  • Faith In Mega Tech’s Growth Is On the Line This Earnings Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors still believe technology is the best place in the stock market to find reliable revenue and profit growth. That will be tested this week.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe five l

  • Petrol prices surge to new record high - live updates

    Call to reopen North Sea gas storage sites Tesco reeling after hackers bring down its website FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc as focus shifts to Budget Roger Bootle: Steady Sunak already has his eye on the next election Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Low US Supply but Capped by COVID-Related Demand Concerns

    U.S. crude oil supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub dropped to a three-year low, according to the EIA, helping to underpin prices on Friday.

  • U.S. economy revs up a bit in October after delta speed bump, IHS finds

    The large service sector of the U.S. economy sped up in October after hitting a bump caused by the coronavirus delta variant a month earlier and manufacturers also expanded activity rapidly, but ongoing labor shortages and supply bottlenecks acted as a drag on growth.

  • 15 Tips To Create Meaningful Relationships at Work

    Building relationships in the workplace can make your career more meaningful. Having connections with a large and diverse network of people can be an invaluable resource to advancing your career or...

  • Creativity Is Optionality: Why This Stock Should Be Held Forever

    Creators and their art are the DNA of Unity Software -- making its range of potential outcomes hard to comprehend.