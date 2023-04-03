U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

The Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $3439.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the returnable transport packaging market and is forecast to grow by $3439.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period.

New York, April 03, 2023
Our report on the returnable transport packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by long-term cost-saving opportunities for buyers, growing global e-commerce market, and increase in electronic components trade between India and China.

The returnable transport packaging market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Containers
• Pallets
• Drums and barrels
• Others

By Material
• Plastic
• Wood
• Metal
• Others

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increasing adoption of RTP products as one of the prime reasons driving the returnable transport packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste and the adoption of radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology in RTP will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the returnable transport packaging market covers the following areas:
• Returnable transport packaging market sizing
• Returnable transport packaging market forecast
• Returnable transport packaging market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading returnable transport packaging market vendors that include Balmer Lawrie and Co. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Brambles Ltd., Bulk Lift International LLC, BWAY Corp., CABKA Group GmbH, CORDSTRAP BV, Craemer GmbH, DS Smith Plc, Greif Inc., Myers Industries Inc., Rehrig Pacific Co., Schoeller Allibert BV, SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Tank Holding Corp., The Supreme Industries Ltd., Thielmann Portinox Spain SA, Time Technoplast Ltd., TranPak Inc., and Amatech Inc. Also, the returnable transport packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02008974/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


