U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    -8.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,899.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,657.00
    -28.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.70
    -9.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.05
    -1.26 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.90
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.25 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0600
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,498.89
    +851.01 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.66
    +118.69 (+13.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.22
    +17.82 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2021-2025: Revenue and Shares Data for Desalination, Purification, and Other Applications

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reverse osmosis membrane market is poised to grow by $5.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for potable water and the advantages of RO membranes in water treatment. The study identifies the rapid growth of desalination systems as one of the prime reasons driving the reverse osmosis membrane market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented as below:

By Application

  • Desalination

  • Purification

  • Others

By Region

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • North America

  • MEA

  • South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading reverse osmosis membrane market vendors that include:

  • Applied Membranes Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Koch Industries Inc.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • M-Pure International Co. Ltd.

  • SUEZ WTS USA Inc.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Also, the reverse osmosis membrane market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1m5sx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls Near $92 With Stellar Rally Taking a Breather

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil eased following a run of seven weekly gains that’s pushed crude to the highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActFutures in London lost 0.8% after earlier touching $94 a

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Raises Oil Prices as Crude Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in Asia, the U.S. and Europe after crude’s surge to almost $95 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActState firm Saudi Aramco increased all grades

  • 2 Key Things From Amazon's Earnings Call Investors Should Know

    In Q4, the e-commerce giant broke out advertising revenue for the first time and did a good job mitigating the impact of global supply chain bottlenecks.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • Column-Rio's dreadful workplace report may boost cost of energy transition: Russell

    Rio Tinto's decision to go public with a self-damning report into its workplace culture should be a watershed moment for a wider mining industry aiming to be seen as the "good guys", helping to drive the world's energy transition. It was no doubt a courageous decision by Rio, the world's biggest miner of iron ore and a top copper producer, to release a report that makes extremely uncomfortable reading, unveiling a culture riddled with sexual harassment, bullying and racism. But the big question for Rio, and its peers such as BHP Group, Anglo American, Glencore and Vale, is what the industry does to tackle the issues, and how will it build a future workforce that sees itself as being proud to part of the solution to climate change.

  • Facebook was on the defensive for years—until the metaverse came along

    It’s hard to remember the last time Facebook, now called Meta, introduced a truly unique and innovative product.

  • 9 Growth Stocks That Can Thrive in a Labor Shortage

    Happy workers lead to happy investors, according to nonprofit Just Capital abides by. Alphabet and PayPal are among the companies treat workers well.

  • China May Need to Rebuild Its Oil Stockpiles, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices, already up around 20% this year, could be boosted by China potentially replenishing its inventories and financial investors increasing their long positions, according to Vitol Group.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passa

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • Why the energy price cap is going up when oil firms are making billions in profit

    Tens of millions of British homes will see their energy bills rise by an average of £693 a year from April.

  • White House Sees Hearing Aids as Chance to Lower Prices Through More Competition

    Reducing regulations for hearing-aid sales is a test case in the Biden administration’s push to reduce costs by tackling concentration.

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • European markets open higher after US jobs report boosts confidence

    European stock markets rallied at the open on Monday as a bumper US jobs report continued to boost sentiment.

  • Devon Energy Prospers With Rising Energy Prices

    The improving macroeconomic environment suggests the company is entering a growth phase

  • New Jobs for Burned-Out Teachers Mean Learning the Rules of the Corporate World

    Educators are in demand in the private sector, but many lack a compass for charting a job search.

  • Analyst Report: Starbucks Corporation

    Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 34,300 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

  • Nike Sues a Rival to Dominate the Metaverse Sneakers

    The iconic brand is suing sneaker exchange StockX, which it accuses of creating and marketing NFTs with its logo and brand.

  • 5 popular financial rules you might want to scrap

    Even experienced investors might rely on maxims that are outdated and no longer serving your financial well-being.

  • Google hit with $2.4 billion lawsuit in Europe for favoring its own shopping service

    Sweden-based price comparison service PriceRunner has announced that it's suing Google after a European court ruled that Google breached EU antitrust law