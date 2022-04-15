Global RF Cable Market Forecast to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 4.6% During 2021-2030

Company Logo

The "Global RF Cable Market for Aerospace and Defense Industry Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RF cable market for aerospace & defense industry is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030. Factors such as the growing need for advanced light weight aircraft components amongst the aircraft manufacturers, followed by the rising advancements in RF cable technology are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the global RF cable market for aerospace & defense industry.

Moreover, factors such as the growing shipments of aircraft worldwide, which is driving the need amongst aircraft manufacturers for different aircraft components, is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global RF cable market for aerospace & defense industry is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 2010 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 1270 Million in the year 2020.



The global RF cable market for aerospace & defense industry is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by cable type, application, and by region. Based on cable type, the market is segmented into data transmission, video transmission and RF transmission. The RF transmission segment, amongst all the other segments, is projected to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 850 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 500 Million in the year 2020.



By region, the global RF cable market for aerospace & defense industry is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the Asia Pacific, out of the market in all the other regions, is expected to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 1020 Million by the end of 2030. Additionally, the market in the nation generated a revenue of close to USD 570 Million in the year 2020.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global RF cable market for aerospace & defense industry that are included in the report are Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), Anritsu Corporation, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity, Pasternack Enterprises, Inc., Radiall SA, Prysmian S.p.A, Belden Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., CryoCoax, Nexans, HUBER+SUHNER Group, Molex, LLC, and others.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation

1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms

1.3. Research Objective

1.4. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Challenges

3.3. Trends

3.4. Opportunities



4. Product Pipeline Analysis and Recent Development



5. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



6. Industry Risk Analysis



7. Value Chain Analysis



8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global RF Cable Market for Aerospace and Defense Industry



9. Competitive Positioning



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020

10.2. Competitive Benchmarking

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)

10.3.2. Anritsu Corporation

10.3.3. Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG

10.3.4. W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

10.3.5. Amphenol Corporation

10.3.6. TE Connectivity

10.3.7. Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

10.3.8. Radiall SA

10.3.9. Prysmian S.p.A

10.3.10. Belden Inc.

10.3.11. Bel Fuse Inc.

10.3.12. CryoCoax

10.3.13. Nexans

10.3.14. HUBER+SUHNER Group

10.3.15. Molex, LLC



11. Global RF Cable Market for Aerospace and Defense Industry



12. North America RF Cable Market for Aerospace and Defense Industry



13. Europe RF Cable Market for Aerospace and Defense Industry



14. Asia Pacific RF Cable Market for Aerospace and Defense Industry



15. Latin America RF Cable Market for Aerospace and Defense Industry



16. Middle East & Africa RF Cable Market for Aerospace and Defense Industry





