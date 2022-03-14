Global RF Over Fibre Market Report 2021-2026: Adoption of 4G, 5G, LTE Advanced, and VoIP Technologies Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global RF Over Fibre Market

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RF Over Fibre Market (2021-2026) by Component, Frequency Band, Application, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global RF-Over-Fibre Market is estimated to be USD 327.15 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 558.76 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.



In RF over Fibre technology, transmission losses are less, and it has a higher signal quality which is future-proofing. Various applications, such as sound recording and transmission, attract small players. RF over Fibre technology is going to accelerate demand from its consumers because of its broad applications.

The growing demand for high-capacity cellular connectivity and growing adoption of 4g, 5g, LTE advanced, and VOIP technologies is creating the demand for fiber optic cables which will further fuel the market.

However, RF Over Fibre technology is dependent on the frequency and wavelength of the signal, the infrastructure, and the type of wiring and instruments used, which require high cost leading to create a hindrance to the growth of the market.



Increasing adoption for defense applications is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



Market Segmentation

The Global RF Over Fibre Market is segmented further based on Component, Frequency Band, Application, Vertical, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Optical Cables, Optical Amplifiers, Transceivers, Optical switches, antennas, and Others.

By Frequency Band, the market is classified as L-band, S-band, C-band, X-band, Ku-band, and Ka-Band.

By Application, the market is classified as Telecommunications, Broadcast, Broadband, Radar, and Navigation.

By Vertical market is classified as Military and Civil.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Market Influencers



Drivers

Adoption of 4G, 5G, LTE Advanced, and VoIP Technologies

Demand for Fiber Optic Cables for Higher Bandwidth

Security Against Signal Interception

Restraints

High Implementation Cost

Government Rules and Regulations Regarding Testing and Use Of RF Over Fiber

Opportunities

A Surge In Demand For Defense Application

Growing Need For FTTX (Fiber to the X)And FTTH (Fiber to the Home)

Research and Development of New Technologies Such as 6G

Challenges

Availability of BBoF

Recent Developments

Isotropic Networks Buys ViaLite RF-Over-Fibre Satcom Links for Alaska Site. - 22nd July 2021

ViaLite and their French distributor Eurosatcom - specialists in the SATCOM market - collaborated to help upgrade the teleport operations as part of Orange's maintenance and upgrade program. - 19th April 2021

Company Profiles

APIC

Axing (DEV Systemtechnik)

Emcore

Finisar

II-VI Incorporated

Gooch & Housego

HUBER+SUHNER

Intelibs

Invacom

Octane Wireless

Optical Zonu

RF Optic

Syntonics

Seikoh Giken

Glenair

Santron Telecom

ETL Systems

Photonic Systems

ViaLite

Narda-MITEQ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkjq72

