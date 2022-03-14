Global RF Over Fibre Market Report 2021-2026: Adoption of 4G, 5G, LTE Advanced, and VoIP Technologies Driving Growth
The "Global RF Over Fibre Market (2021-2026) by Component, Frequency Band, Application, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report
The Global RF-Over-Fibre Market is estimated to be USD 327.15 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 558.76 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.
In RF over Fibre technology, transmission losses are less, and it has a higher signal quality which is future-proofing. Various applications, such as sound recording and transmission, attract small players. RF over Fibre technology is going to accelerate demand from its consumers because of its broad applications.
The growing demand for high-capacity cellular connectivity and growing adoption of 4g, 5g, LTE advanced, and VOIP technologies is creating the demand for fiber optic cables which will further fuel the market.
However, RF Over Fibre technology is dependent on the frequency and wavelength of the signal, the infrastructure, and the type of wiring and instruments used, which require high cost leading to create a hindrance to the growth of the market.
Increasing adoption for defense applications is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.
Market Segmentation
The Global RF Over Fibre Market is segmented further based on Component, Frequency Band, Application, Vertical, and Geography.
By Component, the market is classified into Optical Cables, Optical Amplifiers, Transceivers, Optical switches, antennas, and Others.
By Frequency Band, the market is classified as L-band, S-band, C-band, X-band, Ku-band, and Ka-Band.
By Application, the market is classified as Telecommunications, Broadcast, Broadband, Radar, and Navigation.
By Vertical market is classified as Military and Civil.
By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Market Influencers
Drivers
Adoption of 4G, 5G, LTE Advanced, and VoIP Technologies
Demand for Fiber Optic Cables for Higher Bandwidth
Security Against Signal Interception
Restraints
High Implementation Cost
Government Rules and Regulations Regarding Testing and Use Of RF Over Fiber
Opportunities
A Surge In Demand For Defense Application
Growing Need For FTTX (Fiber to the X)And FTTH (Fiber to the Home)
Research and Development of New Technologies Such as 6G
Challenges
Availability of BBoF
Recent Developments
Isotropic Networks Buys ViaLite RF-Over-Fibre Satcom Links for Alaska Site. - 22nd July 2021
ViaLite and their French distributor Eurosatcom - specialists in the SATCOM market - collaborated to help upgrade the teleport operations as part of Orange's maintenance and upgrade program. - 19th April 2021
Company Profiles
APIC
Axing (DEV Systemtechnik)
Emcore
Finisar
II-VI Incorporated
Gooch & Housego
HUBER+SUHNER
Intelibs
Invacom
Octane Wireless
Optical Zonu
RF Optic
Syntonics
Seikoh Giken
Glenair
Santron Telecom
ETL Systems
Photonic Systems
ViaLite
Narda-MITEQ
