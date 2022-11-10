Global RF Tunable Filter Market Report to 2027 - Increasing Deployment of 5G Technology and Adoption of IoT Devices Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global RF Tunable Filter Market

Global RF Tunable Filter Market

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RF Tunable Filter Market by Type (Bandpass, Band Reject), Tuning Mechanism, Tuning Component, System (Handheld and Pocket Radio, Radar System), Application (Aerospace and Defense, Transportation, Smart Cities) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RF tunable filter market is projected to reach USD 168 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 100 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Bandpass filter segment is projected to capture a larger share of the overall market during the forecast period



The RF tunable filter market for the bandpass filter segment is projected to capture a larger share of the overall market during the forecast period attributed to the increased use of bandpass filters in the aerospace & defense, communications, and healthcare industries.



The market for the radar system segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market in 2022



The market for the radar system segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market in 2022. Radar systems are widely used in the aerospace & defense industry as they can penetrate different mediums, such as clouds, fogs, mist, and snow. In commercial and military aircraft, radar systems are used to assist pilots while flying through the fog. Thus, the demand for radar systems is rising in the aerospace & defense industry, which, in turn, fuels the adoption of RF tunable filters.



In 2022, the RF tunable filter market for the aerospace and defense segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market



In 2022, the RF tunable filter market for the aerospace and defense segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The dominance of the aerospace and defense segment can be attributed to the rising demand for handheld and pocket radios, radar systems, communication and navigation systems, and satellite communication systems in the aerospace & defense industry.



Based on region, North America held the largest share of the overall RF tunable filter market in 2022



In 2022, North America held the largest share of the overall RF tunable filter market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW, respectively. Also, it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The presence of major players such as Analog Devices, Inc., Dover Corporation, The LGL Group, Inc., EXFO Inc., DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc., Netcom, Inc., RF Products Inc., Telonic Berkeley Corporation, and Coleman Microwave Company in the region is the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, the region holds a strong base of end-users, including aerospace & defense, energy & power, mining, transportation, smart cities, and healthcare industries. These end-users demand highly reliable and fast-responding RF tunable filters to achieve smooth and secure communication.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in RF Tunable Filter Market

4.2 Market, by Type

4.3 Market, by Tuning Mechanism

4.4 Market, by Tuning Component

4.5 Market, by System

4.6 Market, by Application

4.7 RF Tunable Filter Market, by Region

4.8 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for RF Tunable Filters in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for 5G Smartphones, Smartphones, and Mobile Phones

5.2.1.3 Escalating Demand for Software-Defined Radios to be Deployed in Military Communication Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement for High Capital and Short Life Cycle of RF Tunable Filters

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Adoption of IoT by Different Industries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Deployment of 5G Technology and Adoption of IoT Devices

5.2.3.3 High Demand for Telematics and Infotainment Equipment from Automotive Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Regulatory Barriers

5.2.4.2 Designing Constant Bandwidth RF Tunable Filters

5.2.4.3 Rising Complexity and Shrinking Size of Electronic Devices

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Business of Market Players and Raw Material Suppliers

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Market Players

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Key Technologies

5.7.1.1 Radiofrequency

5.7.2 Complementary Technologies

5.7.2.1 Mems Technology

5.7.2.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (Ble)

5.8 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Studies

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events Between 2022 and 2023

5.14 Tariffs and Regulations

6 RF Tunable Filter Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bandpass Filter

6.2.1 Capability of Attenuating High and Low Frequencies to Fuel Demand for Bandpass Filters

6.3 Band Reject Filter

6.3.1 Band Reject Filter Segment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

7 RF Tunable Filter Market, by Tuning Mechanism

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mechanical Tuning

7.2.1 Mechanical Tuning Segment to Lead RF Tunable Filter Market

7.3 Electronic Tuning

7.3.1 Fast Tuning Speed of Electronically Tuned RF Filters to Fuel Their Demand

7.4 Magnetic Tuning

7.4.1 Magnetic Tuning Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

8 RF Tunable Filter Market, by Tuning Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surface Acoustic Wave (Saw) Filter

8.2.1 Surface Acoustic Wave (Saw) Filters Are Ideal for Applications Requiring Up to 3 Ghz Frequency

8.3 Varactor Diode

8.3.1 Varactor Diodes Are Small in Size, Less Expensive, Light in Weight, and Have High Tuning Speed

8.4 Mems Capacitors

8.4.1 Mems Technology and RF Mems Variable Capacitor-Based Tunable Filters Used in Communication Systems

8.5 Oscillator Filter

8.5.1 Oscillator Filters Are Suitable for Communication Applications

8.6 Digitally Tunable Capacitor

8.6.1 Digitally Tunable Capacitors Are Capable of Digitally Controlling Variable Capacitors

8.7 Surface-Mount Device Variant

8.7.1 Surface-Mount Device (SMD) Packages Are Deployed in Consumer Electronic Devices

9 RF Tunable Filter Market, by System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Handheld and Pocket Radio

9.2.1 RF Tunable Filters Help Achieve Desired Frequency for Secure Communication

9.3 Radar System

9.3.1 Radar Systems Are Highly Used in Military, Air Traffic Control, Ground Traffic Control, Space, and Remote Sensing Applications

9.4 RF Amplifier

9.4.1 RF Amplifiers Are Ideal for Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, and Healthcare Applications

9.5 Software-Defined Radio

9.5.1 Software-Defined Radio Architecture Supports Multi-Band and Multi-Standard Operations

9.6 Mobile Antenna

9.6.1 RF Tunable Filter Reduces Power Amplifier Noise

9.7 Avionics Communication System

9.7.1 RF Tunable Filters Are Used for Voice Transmission and Communication Applications

9.8 Test and Measurement Instruments

9.8.1 Test and Measurement Instruments Are Used for Measuring Signals in Wireless Communication

10 RF Tunable Filter Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace and Defense

10.2.1 RF Tunable Filters Enable Secure Communication in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

10.3 Energy and Power

10.3.1 Handheld and Pocket Radios Facilitate Effective Communication in Energy & Power Sector

10.4 Mining

10.4.1 Rfid Tags and Communication Systems Increase Operational Efficiency of Mining Plants

10.5 Transportation

10.5.1 Software-Defined Radio (Sdr) and Connecting Devices Improve Communication in Automotive Industry

10.6 Smart Cities

10.6.1 Smart Cities Deliver Innovative Services and Highly Developed Infrastructure

10.7 TV White Spaces

10.7.1 Unused TVBand Spectrum Are Used for Wireless Applications

10.8 Healthcare

10.8.1 RF Tunable Filters Offer Wireless Coverage Throughout Hospitals

11 Other Applications of RF Tunable Filters

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Construction

11.3 Public Administration

11.4 Research and Development

11.5 Event Management (Program Making and Special Events)

12 Various Frequency Bands of RF Tunable Filters

12.1 Introduction

12.2 L Band

12.3 S Band

12.4 C Band

12.5 Ku Band

12.6 X Band

12.7 Others

13 Geographic Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Evaluation Framework

14.2.1 Product Portfolio

14.2.2 Regional FocUS

14.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

14.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

14.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

14.4 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.5.1 Star

14.5.2 Emerging Leader

14.5.3 Pervasive

14.5.4 Participant

14.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix

14.6.1 Competitive Benchmarking

14.6.2 Progressive Company

14.6.3 Responsive Company

14.6.4 Dynamic Company

14.6.5 Starting Blocks

14.7 Competitive Scenario

14.7.1 Product Launches

14.7.2 Deals

14.7.3 Others

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

15.1.2 Dover Corporation

15.1.3 Smiths Group plc

15.1.4 The Lgl Group, Inc.

15.1.5 Exfo Inc.

15.1.6 Dicon Fiberoptics, Inc.

15.1.7 Netcom, Inc.

15.1.8 RF Products Inc.

15.1.9 Telonic Berkeley Corporation

15.1.10 Coleman Microwave Company

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Mercury Systems, Inc. (Atlanta Micro, Inc.)

15.2.2 Qorvo, Inc.

15.2.3 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Psemi)

15.2.4 Filtronetics Inc.

15.2.5 Wainwright Instruments Gmbh

15.2.6 Akoustis Technologies, Inc.

15.2.7 Thorlabs, Inc.

15.2.8 Temwell Corporation

15.2.9 Marki Microwave, Inc.

15.2.10 Flann Microwave Ltd.

15.2.11 Microwave Filter Company Inc.

15.2.12 Vanlong Technology Co. Ltd.

15.2.13 Aac Technologies Holdings Inc. (Wispry)

15.2.14 Newedge Signal Solutions Inc.

15.2.15 EI Wave Digitech (I) Pvt Ltd.

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m45so

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



