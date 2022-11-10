U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.50
    +10.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,606.00
    +79.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,863.25
    +32.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.50
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.42
    -0.41 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.90
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.19 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    -0.0047 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.43
    +0.89 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1382
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4920
    +0.0820 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,549.90
    -936.48 (-5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.78
    -35.92 (-8.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.36
    -15.89 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Global RF Tunable Filter Market Report to 2027 - Increasing Deployment of 5G Technology and Adoption of IoT Devices Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global RF Tunable Filter Market

Global RF Tunable Filter Market
Global RF Tunable Filter Market

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RF Tunable Filter Market by Type (Bandpass, Band Reject), Tuning Mechanism, Tuning Component, System (Handheld and Pocket Radio, Radar System), Application (Aerospace and Defense, Transportation, Smart Cities) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RF tunable filter market is projected to reach USD 168 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 100 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Bandpass filter segment is projected to capture a larger share of the overall market during the forecast period

The RF tunable filter market for the bandpass filter segment is projected to capture a larger share of the overall market during the forecast period attributed to the increased use of bandpass filters in the aerospace & defense, communications, and healthcare industries.

The market for the radar system segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market in 2022

The market for the radar system segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market in 2022. Radar systems are widely used in the aerospace & defense industry as they can penetrate different mediums, such as clouds, fogs, mist, and snow. In commercial and military aircraft, radar systems are used to assist pilots while flying through the fog. Thus, the demand for radar systems is rising in the aerospace & defense industry, which, in turn, fuels the adoption of RF tunable filters.

In 2022, the RF tunable filter market for the aerospace and defense segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market

In 2022, the RF tunable filter market for the aerospace and defense segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The dominance of the aerospace and defense segment can be attributed to the rising demand for handheld and pocket radios, radar systems, communication and navigation systems, and satellite communication systems in the aerospace & defense industry.

Based on region, North America held the largest share of the overall RF tunable filter market in 2022

In 2022, North America held the largest share of the overall RF tunable filter market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW, respectively. Also, it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The presence of major players such as Analog Devices, Inc., Dover Corporation, The LGL Group, Inc., EXFO Inc., DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc., Netcom, Inc., RF Products Inc., Telonic Berkeley Corporation, and Coleman Microwave Company in the region is the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, the region holds a strong base of end-users, including aerospace & defense, energy & power, mining, transportation, smart cities, and healthcare industries. These end-users demand highly reliable and fast-responding RF tunable filters to achieve smooth and secure communication.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in RF Tunable Filter Market
4.2 Market, by Type
4.3 Market, by Tuning Mechanism
4.4 Market, by Tuning Component
4.5 Market, by System
4.6 Market, by Application
4.7 RF Tunable Filter Market, by Region
4.8 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for RF Tunable Filters in the Aerospace & Defense Industry
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for 5G Smartphones, Smartphones, and Mobile Phones
5.2.1.3 Escalating Demand for Software-Defined Radios to be Deployed in Military Communication Equipment
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Requirement for High Capital and Short Life Cycle of RF Tunable Filters
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Adoption of IoT by Different Industries
5.2.3.2 Increasing Deployment of 5G Technology and Adoption of IoT Devices
5.2.3.3 High Demand for Telematics and Infotainment Equipment from Automotive Sector
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Regulatory Barriers
5.2.4.2 Designing Constant Bandwidth RF Tunable Filters
5.2.4.3 Rising Complexity and Shrinking Size of Electronic Devices
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Business of Market Players and Raw Material Suppliers
5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Market Players
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Key Technologies
5.7.1.1 Radiofrequency
5.7.2 Complementary Technologies
5.7.2.1 Mems Technology
5.7.2.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (Ble)
5.8 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.9.2 Buying Criteria
5.10 Case Studies
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Key Conferences and Events Between 2022 and 2023
5.14 Tariffs and Regulations

6 RF Tunable Filter Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bandpass Filter
6.2.1 Capability of Attenuating High and Low Frequencies to Fuel Demand for Bandpass Filters
6.3 Band Reject Filter
6.3.1 Band Reject Filter Segment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

7 RF Tunable Filter Market, by Tuning Mechanism
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mechanical Tuning
7.2.1 Mechanical Tuning Segment to Lead RF Tunable Filter Market
7.3 Electronic Tuning
7.3.1 Fast Tuning Speed of Electronically Tuned RF Filters to Fuel Their Demand
7.4 Magnetic Tuning
7.4.1 Magnetic Tuning Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

8 RF Tunable Filter Market, by Tuning Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surface Acoustic Wave (Saw) Filter
8.2.1 Surface Acoustic Wave (Saw) Filters Are Ideal for Applications Requiring Up to 3 Ghz Frequency
8.3 Varactor Diode
8.3.1 Varactor Diodes Are Small in Size, Less Expensive, Light in Weight, and Have High Tuning Speed
8.4 Mems Capacitors
8.4.1 Mems Technology and RF Mems Variable Capacitor-Based Tunable Filters Used in Communication Systems
8.5 Oscillator Filter
8.5.1 Oscillator Filters Are Suitable for Communication Applications
8.6 Digitally Tunable Capacitor
8.6.1 Digitally Tunable Capacitors Are Capable of Digitally Controlling Variable Capacitors
8.7 Surface-Mount Device Variant
8.7.1 Surface-Mount Device (SMD) Packages Are Deployed in Consumer Electronic Devices

9 RF Tunable Filter Market, by System
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Handheld and Pocket Radio
9.2.1 RF Tunable Filters Help Achieve Desired Frequency for Secure Communication
9.3 Radar System
9.3.1 Radar Systems Are Highly Used in Military, Air Traffic Control, Ground Traffic Control, Space, and Remote Sensing Applications
9.4 RF Amplifier
9.4.1 RF Amplifiers Are Ideal for Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, and Healthcare Applications
9.5 Software-Defined Radio
9.5.1 Software-Defined Radio Architecture Supports Multi-Band and Multi-Standard Operations
9.6 Mobile Antenna
9.6.1 RF Tunable Filter Reduces Power Amplifier Noise
9.7 Avionics Communication System
9.7.1 RF Tunable Filters Are Used for Voice Transmission and Communication Applications
9.8 Test and Measurement Instruments
9.8.1 Test and Measurement Instruments Are Used for Measuring Signals in Wireless Communication

10 RF Tunable Filter Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aerospace and Defense
10.2.1 RF Tunable Filters Enable Secure Communication in the Aerospace & Defense Industry
10.3 Energy and Power
10.3.1 Handheld and Pocket Radios Facilitate Effective Communication in Energy & Power Sector
10.4 Mining
10.4.1 Rfid Tags and Communication Systems Increase Operational Efficiency of Mining Plants
10.5 Transportation
10.5.1 Software-Defined Radio (Sdr) and Connecting Devices Improve Communication in Automotive Industry
10.6 Smart Cities
10.6.1 Smart Cities Deliver Innovative Services and Highly Developed Infrastructure
10.7 TV White Spaces
10.7.1 Unused TVBand Spectrum Are Used for Wireless Applications
10.8 Healthcare
10.8.1 RF Tunable Filters Offer Wireless Coverage Throughout Hospitals

11 Other Applications of RF Tunable Filters
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Construction
11.3 Public Administration
11.4 Research and Development
11.5 Event Management (Program Making and Special Events)

12 Various Frequency Bands of RF Tunable Filters
12.1 Introduction
12.2 L Band
12.3 S Band
12.4 C Band
12.5 Ku Band
12.6 X Band
12.7 Others

13 Geographic Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Evaluation Framework
14.2.1 Product Portfolio
14.2.2 Regional FocUS
14.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
14.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies
14.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021
14.4 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis
14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
14.5.1 Star
14.5.2 Emerging Leader
14.5.3 Pervasive
14.5.4 Participant
14.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix
14.6.1 Competitive Benchmarking
14.6.2 Progressive Company
14.6.3 Responsive Company
14.6.4 Dynamic Company
14.6.5 Starting Blocks
14.7 Competitive Scenario
14.7.1 Product Launches
14.7.2 Deals
14.7.3 Others

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Analog Devices, Inc.
15.1.2 Dover Corporation
15.1.3 Smiths Group plc
15.1.4 The Lgl Group, Inc.
15.1.5 Exfo Inc.
15.1.6 Dicon Fiberoptics, Inc.
15.1.7 Netcom, Inc.
15.1.8 RF Products Inc.
15.1.9 Telonic Berkeley Corporation
15.1.10 Coleman Microwave Company
15.2 Other Players
15.2.1 Mercury Systems, Inc. (Atlanta Micro, Inc.)
15.2.2 Qorvo, Inc.
15.2.3 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Psemi)
15.2.4 Filtronetics Inc.
15.2.5 Wainwright Instruments Gmbh
15.2.6 Akoustis Technologies, Inc.
15.2.7 Thorlabs, Inc.
15.2.8 Temwell Corporation
15.2.9 Marki Microwave, Inc.
15.2.10 Flann Microwave Ltd.
15.2.11 Microwave Filter Company Inc.
15.2.12 Vanlong Technology Co. Ltd.
15.2.13 Aac Technologies Holdings Inc. (Wispry)
15.2.14 Newedge Signal Solutions Inc.
15.2.15 EI Wave Digitech (I) Pvt Ltd.

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m45so

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 5.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Unity Software Inc. (U) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The co-founder, CEO, and top stock picker of ARK Invest added to a few existing positions across her family of growth-oriented exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Wood added to her stakes in 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), stocks that are down 70%, 78%, and 86%, respectively, from their 52-week highs.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Rac

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 growth stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett. Investors for the past few months have been piling into companies with resilient growth prospects over cheaper value stocks. This […]

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 13 Stocks, Should You Too?

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks which Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood has been really optimistic about her bets over the past few months. However, the massive losses suffered by her […]