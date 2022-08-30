DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market to Reach $766.7 Million by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests estimated at US$629.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$766.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Serology Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$561.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monitoring Ra Treatment Efficiency Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.6% share of the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $129.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $113.5 Million by 2026

The Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$129.4 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 20.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$113.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$120.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Global demographic trends spell opportunities for the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) diagnostic tests market. One important trigger encouraging the expansion of the market is the expansion of the ageing population along with the enhanced prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis across the world.

It is acknowledged that prevalence of RA increases with age, and therefore rising aging population widens the demand for diagnosis tests as well as treatments for RA. Over the course of the next two decades, the proportion of 65+ individuals in the total population is expected to double in countries such as the US, UK and Australia.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), total number of people aged 65-years and above is projected to grow from the existing 605 million to nearly 2 billion by the year 2050.

The growing aging population is therefore offering continuous opportunities for the autoimmune disease diagnostics market, as with advancing age the incidence of various autoimmune conditions such as RA increases, which results in rise in testing volumes translating to higher demand for testing techniques for RA. As RA is mostly common among the old people, and the geriatric population has been increasing recently, the opportunities in the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis test market are expected to be on the rise in the future.



