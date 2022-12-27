Global Rhinoplasty Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rhinoplasty estimated at US$6. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.
6% over the period 2020-2027. Open Rhinoplasty, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Closed Rhinoplasty segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Rhinoplasty market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Allergan PLC
Comeg Medical Technologies
GC Aesthetics PLC
Grover Aesthetics
Implantech Associates, Inc.
Medartis AG
New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery
Sientra, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Sunset Cosmetic Surgery
Surgiform Technology Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rhinoplasty - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
