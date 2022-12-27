U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

Global Rhinoplasty Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·21 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rhinoplasty estimated at US$6. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rhinoplasty Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032785/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Open Rhinoplasty, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Closed Rhinoplasty segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Rhinoplasty market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Allergan PLC
Comeg Medical Technologies
GC Aesthetics PLC
Grover Aesthetics
Implantech Associates, Inc.
Medartis AG
New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery
Sientra, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Sunset Cosmetic Surgery
Surgiform Technology Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032785/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rhinoplasty - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open
Rhinoplasty by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Open Rhinoplasty by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Open Rhinoplasty by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Closed Rhinoplasty by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Closed Rhinoplasty by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Closed Rhinoplasty by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Augmentation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Augmentation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Augmentation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reduction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Reduction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Reduction by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reconstructive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Reconstructive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Reconstructive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Revision by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Revision by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Revision by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-traumatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Post-traumatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Post-traumatic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Filler by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Filler by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Filler by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Treatment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Treatment Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Treatment Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Rhinoplasty Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Rhinoplasty Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open Rhinoplasty and
Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type -
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by Treatment
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Augmentation,
Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Treatment
Type - Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Rhinoplasty Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Treatment
Type - Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Rhinoplasty Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Treatment
Type - Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Rhinoplasty Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Treatment
Type - Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Rhinoplasty Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Treatment
Type - Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Rhinoplasty Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Treatment
Type - Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Treatment
Type - Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Rhinoplasty Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by Technique -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open Rhinoplasty and
Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type -
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by Treatment
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Augmentation,
Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction, Revision,
Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Rhinoplasty Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction, Revision,
Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rhinoplasty by Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed
Rhinoplasty - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rhinoplasty by Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction,
Revision, Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other
Treatment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Augmentation, Reduction, Revision,
Post-traumatic, Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rhinoplasty by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Post-traumatic,
Reconstructive, Filler and Other Treatment Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
    After experiencing a dozen initial public stock offerings by companies in the region's life sciences industry in 2020 and 2021, this year no IPOs were completed by Philadelphia-area drug developers or medical device manufacturers because of the unfavorable climate on Wall Street. The down market, analysts said, drove investors away from biotech stocks to less expensive, and less risky, sectors of the economy — resulting in the lowest volume of life sciences IPOs in more than five years in 2022. One company, New Hope-based Orchestra BioMed Holdings, in July began the process of going public through a merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, called Health Sciences Acquisition Corp 2.