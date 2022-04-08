U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market is projected to reach US$ 7,623.2 Mn by 2030 | CAGR: 11.6%: Astute Analytica

·8 min read

NEW DELHI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the study undertaken by Astute Analytica, the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market is projected to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 2,834.6 Mn in 2021 to US$ 7,623.2 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period 2022-2030. Local area networks (LAN) and data center networks are migrating to higher cabled fiber counts to meet increasing system bandwidth needs. Ribbon optical cables are now being deployed to meet these needs, as they provide the highest fiber density relative to cable size, maximize utilization of pathway and spaces and facilitate ease of termination. Ribbon fiber optic cable is a convenient solution for space and weight problems.

Astute_Analytica_Logo
Astute_Analytica_Logo

Request a Sample Report of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ribbon-fiber-optic-cable-market

The growing impetus of the market is attributed to factors such as rising need for better speed and greater bandwidth among industries and rapid rise in urbanization, industrialization, and consumer spending. As trends like virtualization and convergence bring increased traffic to 40G/100G data centers, cable with high fiber counts is needed to support growing bandwidth. Relative to cable size, flexible ribbon cable provides the highest connectivity density to make every square foot count. Its small OD and superb flexibility make it easier and faster to handle, creating installation possibilities in narrow pathways and small conduit. Ribbon fiber optic cable has recently emerged as a primary cable choice for deployment in campus, building, and data-center backbone applications where fiber counts of more than 24 are required. This design offers robust performance equivalent to the stranded loose-tube cable and provides the maximum fiber density relative to cable diameter when compared to stranded loose-tube and tight-buffered cable designs. Moreover, different local, state and country level governments are taking initiatives to improve accessibility of internet to its individuals, such as Digital India initiative by the Indian government, which is also propelling the market growth. Also, many tech companies are opening their data centers across the globe, which is in turn triggering market growth. For instance, IBM opened three data centers in the UK and Tencent Cloud, China-based cloud corporation launched its first data center in Jakarta, Indonesia. Moreover, the growing integration of advanced and innovative technology in the data center by the key players coupled with rising partnerships between market players will further propel market growth over the projection period. Therefore, as we see the demands of bandwidth double the need of fiber, ribbon cable becomes the simplest, easiest, and fastest way to plan for future network needs. However, the complications associated with error solving process disrupt the growth of global ribbon fiber optic cable market over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

Multi-mode segment dominates the ribbon fiber optic cable market

Based on type, the global ribbon fiber optic cable market is segmented based on single mode and multi-mode. The multi-mode segment holds the highest market share in 2021 and is further estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to rising demand from data centers, telecommunication solutions and indoor solutions. The single mode segment has the highest annual growth rate over the forecast period.

With MT connector segment holds the highest CAGR in the ribbon fiber optic cable market

In terms of termination, the market is divided into - with MT connector and without MT connector. Among these, without MT connector segment holds the highest share in the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market in 2021, whereas, with MT connector segment registers the highest CAGR over the projection period. The MTP connector is a 12-fiber push/pull fiber optic connector with a footprint similar to the SC simplex connector. These high-density connectors are used to significantly accelerate the network cabling process, minimize errors, and reduce congestion in patch panels.

FTTx is the leading application segment in the ribbon fiber optic cable market in 2021

Based on application, the market is categorized into FTTx, long-distance communication, local mobile metro network, other local access network, avionics networks, digital video systems, flight management systems, weather radar systems, CATV, ethernet backbone and others. Out of these, the FTTx is estimated to have the highest market share in 2021. Growth of this segment is attributed to technological advancements taking place in data centers and rising initiatives by various governments to increase internet accessibility.

Asia Pacific leads the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market in 2021

Asia Pacific dominates the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market in 2021 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the projection period. The region is further projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising need for better speed and greater bandwidth among industries coupled with growing number of data centers in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia among others is accelerating the market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ribbon-fiber-optic-cable-market

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size Value in 2021

US$ 2,384.6 Million

Market Outlook for 2030

US$ 7,623.2 Million

Expected CAGR Growth

11.6% from 2022 – 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Top Market Players

Corning, CommScope, Fujikura Ltd, Prysmian, Nexans, and Yangtze Optic Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) among others

Segments Covered

By Type, By Termination, By Application, By Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Customization Options

Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Insights:

  • Siemon is a US-based telecommunication company that offers IT infrastructure hardware and services for data centers, Local Area Networks (LANs) and intelligent buildings. The company's product portfolio includes data centers, intelligent buildings, enterprise LAN, audio & visual solutions, cloud & managed services, distributed antenna systems (DAS), hyperscale, cabling solutions, connectors, cooling systems, racks, power over Ethernet (POE), Wi-Fi and others.

  • Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) is a Hubei, China-based telecommunication company, that has been in operation since 1988. The company's huge product offering serves a wide range of applications including data centers, fixed broadband, home entertainment, 5G bearer network, smart application, smart grid, railway transportation and others.

  • Prysmian S.p.A. is a Milan-based Italian firm that specializes in the manufacturing of electrical cable for use in the energy and telecom industries, as well as optical fibers.

  • FS Fitel is a designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, optical fiber cable, connectivity, FTTX and specialty photonics solutions. OFS Fitel includes the first application specific fiber, the first optical connectors, the first ribbon cables, the first attenuators, the first hard clad silica fibers and dozens of additional breakthroughs that enabled the fiber optics revolution.

  • Corning Incorporated is a multinational technology firm based in the United States. It has been in operation since 1851. It offers its wide product portfolio under the business heads - Advanced Optics, Display Glass, Environmental Technologies, Optical Communications and Pharmaceutical Technologies.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market:

  • By Type segment of the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market is sub-segmented into:

  • By Termination segment of the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market is sub-segmented into:

  • By Application segment of the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market is sub-segmented into:

  • By Region segment of the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market is sub-segmented into:

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ribbon-fiber-optic-cable-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@astuteanalytica.com

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:
Aamir Beg
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ribbon-fiber-optic-cable-market-is-projected-to-reach-us-7-623-2-mn-by-2030--cagr-11-6-astute-analytica-301520785.html

SOURCE Astute Analytica

