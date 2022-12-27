U.S. markets closed

Global Rice Processing Machine Market is Set to Breach a Revenue Level of US$ 1,476.81 Mn at a CAGR of 2.3% by year 2033-end | Get Latest Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

U.K. Rice Processing Machine Market valuation is expected to surpass US$ 106.40 Million by 2033. The agricultural sector is the key driver in the rice processing machine market.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rice processing machine market is valued at US$ 1176.43 million as on 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, and by 2033, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1476.81 million.

The burgeoning rice market is one of the major factors which might increase the demand for rice processing machine during the forecast period. Based on research conducted in 2020, the global rice market is valued at US$ 300 billion, which reflects the prospects ahead for the rice processing machine.

Moreover, the rice machine is known for enhancing the commercial value of rice. After the rice gets processed, the shelf life of the rice increases because of the development of an antioxidant layer over the rice.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16060

Apart from that, the multifunctionality offered by the rice processing machine has attracted a lot of attention of the potential investors. The ability to preclean, soak, steam, and cast the rice ensures the fact that the manufacturers don not have to spend amount on different equipment, which ultimately helps in cost cutting.

Furthermore, the parboiled rice which is obtained from the rice processing plant is known for its high nutritional value. Apart from that, the rice obtained from the industrial rice milling machine also helps in fast digestion, high yield of rice, and quick cooking. All these factors might well increase the sales of rice processing machine during the forecast period.

Thus, from the insights provided by FMI researchers, it can be inferred that “a surging rice market, coupled with the ability to enhance the commercial value of rice and plenty of other factors are expected to surge the growth of rice processing machine market during the forecast period.”

Key Takeaways:

  • The rice processing machine market is valued at US$ 1176.43 million as on 2023.

  • By 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1476.81 million.

  • The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the period 2023-2033.

  • The US rice processing machine market is valued at US$ 341.17 million as on 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

  • The UK market is valued at US$ 64.70 million as on 2023, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

  • The China rice processing machine market is expected to be valued at US$ 275.72 million by 2033, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

  • The Japan market holds a valuation of US$ 76.47 million as on 2023, and is projected to expand at a sturdy CAGR of 9.5% through 2033.

  • The South Korea rice processing machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% through 2033, and by 2033, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 48.33 million.

  • Based on the product type, the horizontal roller segment holds the highest market share, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

  • Based on the application, the pre-cleaning machinery segment holds the highest market share, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Ask us your questions about this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16060

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the rice processing machine market are investing in the technological aspects, which would mainly focus on reducing the size of the machine, and also increase the efficiency of the machine. Apart from that, the idea is also towards attaining the criteria of sustainable development, and contributing towards a robust future.

In September 2022, Dr. Zeno Staub was unanimously elected to the Board of Directors of the Buhler AG group.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Buhler AG

  • Fowler Westrup

  • AG Growth International Inc.

  • MillTECH Machinery Private Ltd.

  • Yamanoto

  • Zhejiang QiLi Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • Satake Corporation

  • Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

  • G S International

  • G.G. Dandekar Machine Work

  • Hubei Bishan Machinery Co. Ltd

Key Segments in the Rice Processing Machine Market

By Product Type:

  • Mobile Jaw Crusher

  • Vertical Roller Mill

  • Horizontal Roller Mill

  • Others

By Application Type:

  • Commercial Milling Machine

  • Industrial Milling machine

By Operation Type:

  • Rice Whitening Machinery

  • Pre Cleaner Machinery

  • Paddy Separator Machinery

  • Length Grader Machinery

  • Others

By Capacity:

  • 1 - 10 Ton

  • 10 - 20 Ton

  • More than 20 Ton

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • Europe

Get Customize Report at 40% discount, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16060

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments
3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles
3.5.1.1. Producers
3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/Agents/Brokers)
3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors
3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis
3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

Get More Data on this Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/rice-processing-machine-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Process Automation Domain

Fish Filleting Machine Market Size: The global fish filleting machine market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 2,325 million in 2023. 

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market Demand: The commercial beverage dispenser market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 914.3 Mn in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,700 Mn by 2033.

Electric Kebab Machine Market Share: The global electric kebab machine market is worth around US$ 292 Million in the current year of 2023 and is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2023 and 2033.

Conveyor Dishwasher Market Analysis: The conveyor dishwasher market size is projected to be valued at US$ 4 Bn in 2023 and it is anticipated to surpass US$ 6 Bn by 2033. The sales of conveyor dishwashers are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Commercial Steam Table Market Growth: The commercial steam table market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 1.3 Bn in 2023 to attain US$ 1.7 Bn by 2033. The demand for commercial steam tables is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Web: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube


