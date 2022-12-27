U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.00
    +24.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,586.00
    +211.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,129.75
    +54.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.20
    +14.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.37
    +0.81 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +13.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.44 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2310
    +0.3710 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.41
    -28.66 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.44
    -0.51 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Global Rice Protein Market to Reach $237.3 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rice Protein estimated at US$153. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$237. 3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rice Protein Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032787/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Isolates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$132.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Concentrates segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

The Rice Protein market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32 Million by the year 2027.



Other Product Types Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
AIDP Inc.
Axiom Foods Inc.
Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.
Golden Grain Group Ltd.
North Coast Naturals
Nutribiotic
Nutrition Resource Inc.
Pure Food Company LLC
RiceBran Technologies
Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd
Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd.
The Green Labs LLC
Top Health Ingredients Inc.
Z-Company


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032787/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rice Protein - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Rice Protein by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Isolates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Isolates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Isolates by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Concentrates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Concentrates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Rice Protein Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product Type -
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isolates,
Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Rice Protein by Application -
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and
Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isolates,
Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Rice Protein by Application -
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isolates,
Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Rice Protein by Application -
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Rice Protein by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and
Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and
Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and
Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isolates,
Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Rice Protein by Application -
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product Type -
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isolates,
Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Rice Protein by Application -
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isolates,
Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rice
Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Rice Protein by Application -
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and
Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and
Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rice Protein by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and
Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and
Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Rice Protein by Product
Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and
Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Rice Protein by
Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and
Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rice Protein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rice Protein by Product Type - Isolates,
Concentrates and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rice
Protein by Product Type - Isolates, Concentrates and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rice
Protein by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Isolates, Concentrates and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rice Protein by Application - Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rice
Protein by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical,
Animal Feed and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rice
Protein by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed and Cosmetics
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Rice Protein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032787/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend gains; XRP biggest winner in top 10 cryptos

    Bitcoin and Ethereum extended gains on Tuesday afternoon in Asia along with almost all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP was the biggest winner, rising nearly 4.8% in the last 24 hours.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • Modi’s Building Boom Setting Up India as Global Steel Savior

    (Bloomberg) -- With China’s massive construction sector still in a funk and the US and Europe likely heading into recessions, India has emerged as a savior for flagging global steel demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Score $1 Trillion of Profit in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Malick Diop felt something shifting on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysHe’d joined Morgan Stanley in the grim days of 2009, when big banks were trying to

  • Warren Buffett vs. the Market: What It Means for Investors

    The legendary investor's portfolio is as concentrated as ever, and unlike many professional money managers, he's not weighting it in line with the S&P 500's sector weights. Here are three conclusions for investors drawn from looking at the contrasts between Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio and the S&P 500. The conglomerate's portfolio is overweight in information technology, finance, energy, and consumer staples.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Oil hits three-week high as China eases COVID curbs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil hit a three-week high on Tuesday as China's latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions spurred hopes of a fuel demand recovery, with further support coming from cuts to U.S. energy production caused by winter storms. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine, starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on borders that have been largely shut since 2020. "This is certainly something that traders and investors have been hoping for," Avatrade analyst Naeem Aslam said of China's plan over the quarantine rule.

  • Year in Review, Top Stories of 2022 No. 9: Better times for natural gas

    The region’s natural gas and coal industries saw a rebound in 2022 amid the global energy crisis. But a lack of pipelines is hindering the industry’s ability to grow more in Appalachia.

  • Coal, once left for dead, now making a comeback

    The International Energy Agency, which had once been pessimistic about the future of coal, says China and India still need it for the foreseeable future.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia’s Gas Production, Exports Shrink Under Sanctions Pressure

    Western import bans and price caps have battered foreign demand, but their exact impact is unclear because Moscow stopped posting trade data.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • Laid Off Tech Workers Quickly Find New Jobs

    Most laid off workers in tech are finding jobs shortly after beginning their search, as employers continue to scoop up workers in a tight labor market.

  • Amazon's Advertising Business Still Has Lots of Room for Growth

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) $36 billion advertising business could still get a lot bigger. Analysts expect ad spend through online retailers to grow 25.8% to 28.4% next year, and the market could reach $100 billion in the U.S. alone by 2026. As ad spend shifts to retailers, Amazon's ad business could double its revenue again in just a few short years.

  • How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan

    For many Americans, the prospect of retiring at or near 30 is a thrilling idea. Although it is possible to do, it takes a monumental amount of work and planning to accomplish. According to a 2021 PWC report and data from … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Before the Next Bull Market

    Hedge fund managers with a history of achieving market-beating returns are buying these growth stocks.