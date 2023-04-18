Global Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2030 - Rise of Digital Marketing Opens Up New Opportunities for Adoption

Company Logo

Global Market for Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services Market to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

A2P, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.1% CAGR and reach US$48.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the P2p segment is readjusted to a revised 29% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.4% CAGR



The Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 37.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.8% and 31.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.1% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 638 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $69.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Indispensability of Messaging in Modern Life & Communication Provides the Foundation for the Rise of RCS

The Rise & Ubiquity of Messaging Bodes Well For the Adoption & Proliferation of RCS

The Entire Base of Smartphone Users Represent the Target Market for RCS

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback Despite a Prolonging Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play

Rich Communications Services (RCS): Definition, Overview, Importance & Benefits Introduction

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Digital Marketing Opens Up New Opportunities for Adoption of RCS

Growing Spending on Digital Marketing, Especially Mobile Marketing, Highlights the Importance of Messaging based Ads

Here's How RCS Will Revolutionize Digital Marketing

Tightening Regulations for OTT Content Including Messaging Triggers Shift Towards RCS

Migration from SMS to RCS Gets Underway

As Enterprises Migrate to RCS Communication Platform, RCS Business Messages to Witness Robust Growth

Rise of Conversational Commerce Bodes Well for Adoption of RCS

Growing Spending on Conversational Commerce to Amplify Opportunities for RCS in the Retailing Space

Telecom Operators to Offer RCS as Part of 5G Services

5G Makes its Debut

RCS Brings the Promise of Enhancing 5G, an Opportunity Telecom Operators Cannot Ignore

5G SMS is Here to Stay!

Benefits of 5G RCS

Led by China, Competition Heats up

As Hospitals Tap into Text Messaging to Optimize Patient Communication, RCS to Witness Strong growth

Growing Popularity of A2P Messaging, Catalyzed the Pandemic Drives Opportunities for RCS

