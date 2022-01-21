U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.75
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,659.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,782.50
    -58.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.40
    +6.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    -1.33 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.90
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.04
    +2.19 (+9.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8870
    -0.2130 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,967.55
    -3,174.53 (-7.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.15
    -74.11 (-7.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.92
    -55.09 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Global Ride-Hailing Service Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ride-Hailing Service Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ride-Hailing Service Market is expected to grow from US$ 48,922.78 million in 2021 to US$ 98,745.11 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The global ride-hailing service market is segmented on the basis of service type, vehicle type, location, end user, and geography. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into e-hailing, car sharing, car rental, and station-based mobility. The rising proliferation of smartphones and internet connectivity is driving the demand for e-hailing services across the globe.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeler, and other. The various technological innovations for digital payments, safety, and comfort for the riders, as well as drivers, etc. have further helped in the growth of the four-wheeler ride-hailing service market. Based on the location, the ride-hailing service market is segmented into urban, and rural. Surging penetration of the internet coupled with the growing acceptance of ride-hailing services has led to growth in the urban ride-hailing service market.

Based on the end user, the ride-hailing service market is segmented into institutional, and personal. A surge in the daily commute to work in urban areas, as well as an increased desire to save gasoline by giving a ride to commuters and colleagues travelling the same route, are expected to fuel the personal ride hailing market. Further, on the basis of geography, the ride-hailing service market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. Surge in the adoption of ride-hailing service in the UK, Germany, and Switzerland is bolstering the growth of the market in Europe.

The key stakeholders in the ride-hailing service market ecosystem include technology solution providers, ride-hailing service providers, and end users. The technology solution providers include connected devices or other hardware manufacturers and software developers. The increase in the number of technology solution providers is critically driving the digitization in the ride-hailing. Ride-hailing services demand is expected to increase post COVID due to the rising trend of on-demand transportation services, creation of employment opportunities, and low rate of car ownership among millennials. In addition, advancements in connected & automatic vehicles to reduce CO2 emission and substantial increase in sales of these vehicles for the use of ride-hailing services propel the global market growth.

The ride-hailing service providers take services from technology solution providers. With the growing technological developments in the ride-hailing, the demand for a ride-hailing service market is increasing. However, despite favorable growth conditions globally and high demand from ride-hailing companies, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has minimally affected the growth rate of ride-hailing service market in 2020.

During the pandemic, the requirement of ride-hailing service has been negatively impacted. Moreover, with opening of several growth markets in all regions, vaccination development, and initiatives taken by various governments to support economic and industrial growth, the future demand of ride-hailing service market among end users is anticipated to grow at a positive and steady. Some of ride-hailing service market players include Daimler AG, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., DiDi Global Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Gett and Delphi Technologies Plc, among others.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ride-Hailing Service Market

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) most recent situation report, the United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the countries most afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global economy experienced substantial implications in 2020, and the impacts are projected to last for some time. Electronics, semiconductors, and the automobile industry have all been affected by the outbreak. The ride-hailing service market's growth is being hampered by a sharp decline in the growth of the aforementioned industries.

Factory closures, travel and trade bans, and border closures have all had an impact on the operation of many commercial and corporate facilities around the world.

Additionally, the social or physical distancing measures imposed by governments have led the ride-hailing service providers to limit their operations. For instance, according to a recent global survey conducted by Cars.com in mid-March 2020, more than 40% of respondents had ceased utilizing ridesharing and hailing services in order to limit their risk of contracting the contagious virus. Over 90% of respondents stated they had begun to use their vehicles, and 20% had even begun to consider purchasing a new vehicle. Due to a significant downturn in the ride-hailing industry revenue in 2020, the demand for new ride-hailing services has lowered, limiting the market growth. Lyft have seen a 36 percent drop in revenue year over year.

Furthermore, according to the Canaccord Genuity price tracker, ride-share fares in 2020 will be down 6% month over month. However, with the uplifting of lockdown and vaccination processes, the manufacturing and construction companies have started working again, and ease of travel restriction, the ride-hailing industry started to regain its momentum. Thus, in the year 2021 market witnessed significant demand for ride-hailing service.

A few major players operating in the market are ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Daimler AG; Delphi Technologies Plc; DiDi Global Inc.; Gett; Grab Holdings Inc.; Lyft, Inc.; TUKTUK RIDE; Uber Technologies Inc.; zTrip.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Ride-Hailing Service market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Ride-Hailing Service market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Ride-Hailing Service Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Ride-Hailing Service Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in Trend of On-Demand Transportation Services
5.1.2 Increase in Cost of Vehicle Ownership
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Varying Transport Policies of Different Countries and Resistance from Traditional Transport Services
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Ride Sharing
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increase in Trend of Mobility-as-a-Service
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Ride-Hailing Service Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Global Overview
6.2 Ride-Hailing Service Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Share Analysis- Five Key Players (2020)

7. Ride-Hailing Service Market Analysis - By Service Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Ride-Hailing Service Market, By Service Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 E-hailing
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 E-hailing: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Car Sharing
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Car Sharing: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Car Rental
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Car Rental: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Station-based Mobility
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Station-based Mobility: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Ride-Hailing Service Market - By Vehicle Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Ride-Hailing Service Market, By Vehicle Type (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Two-Wheeler
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Two-Wheeler: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Three-Wheeler
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Three-Wheeler: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Four-Wheeler
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Four-Wheeler: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Ride-Hailing Service Market - By Location
9.1 Overview
9.2 Ride-Hailing Service Market, By Location (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Urban
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Urban: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Rural
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Rural: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Ride-Hailing Service Market - By End-User
10.1 Overview
10.2 Ride-Hailing Service Market, By End-User (2020 and 2028)
10.4 Institutional
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Institutional: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Personal
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Personal: Ride-Hailing Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Ride-Hailing Service Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ride-Hailing Service Market: Regional Analysis
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Ride-Hailing Service Market-Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative

14. Company Profiles

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8t2hm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapThe comp

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapVMware told staff on Tu

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • This is the most important question you'll get asked in a job interview

    Your interview is progressing well. And then comes that final question. “Do you have any questions for us?”

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Wells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a 2015 consent order after the bank compensated customers harmed by its faulty product marketing and billing practices. The consent order https://www.occ.gov/static/enforcement-actions/ea2015-048.pdf related to billing and marketing practices the bank used when it sold various third-party identity theft protection and debt cancellation products to customers dating as far back as 2004. While the OCC's decision to end the consent order does not have implications for Wells Fargo's daily operations, it suggests the bank is making progress addressing its legacy regulatory issues, which continue to be an overhang for its share price.

  • Analysts Just Shipped An Upgrade To Their Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Estimates

    Shareholders in Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • Baker Hughes Bounces Around Buy Point On Q4 Results; Schlumberger Earnings Due

    U.S. rig counts are up by 228 vs. a year ago to 601, as Permian Basin output hits a record. That's good news for oil service giants Baker Hughes and Schlumberger.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • Bank of America’s Job Cuts Offer a Road Map for Navigating Higher Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks received a clear message in recent days: Runaway expenses won’t cut it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesLenders that reported higher-than-expected costs, including JPMo

  • Pipeline company threatens to cut off gas supply to Texas’ biggest power generator

    At least 400,000 homes and businesses could be impacted.

  • The Joint Corp. CEO talks rapid growth in 2021 and his plan to reach 1,000 clinic locations

    The Joint Corp., a Scottsdale-based owner and franchiser of chiropractic clinics, opened 130 new locations last year while its share price increased by 136%. CEO Peter Holt said part of the company's success is simply choosing better locations. “Chiropractic has been around for 126 years, and where’s it been? It's been in medical buildings. It's been in offices on the second or 15th floor, nothing in retail."

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • The Home Depot signs on for warehouse at Charlotte industrial project

    A city permit filed for the site shows a 403,000-square-foot, rail-served warehouse will be built at the nearly 80-acre site on Sam Neely Road.