The Global Ride Hailing Services Market is forecast to grow by USD 58239.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.86% during the forecast period

Global Ride Hailing Services Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the ride hailing services market and is forecast to grow by USD 58239.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.86% during the forecast period.

Our report on the ride hailing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising use of online ride-hailing services, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, and rapid growth in urbanization.



The ride hailing services market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Booking

• Online

• Offline



By Application

• Car sharing

• E-hailing



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing M&A activity and strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the ride hailing services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in autonomous vehicles and rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ride hailing services market covers the following areas:

• Ride hailing services market sizing

• Ride hailing services market forecast

• Ride hailing services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ride hailing services market vendors that include ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Be Group Joint Stock Co., Comuto SA, DiDi Global Inc., FastGo Joint stock Co., Grab Holdings Ltd., GT Gettaxi UK Ltd., Junoride, Lyft Inc., My Taxi Ride Inc., The Addison Lee Group, Transopco UK Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., Via Transportation Inc., Wheely Technologies Ltd., and YandexGo. Also, the ride hailing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

