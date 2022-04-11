Global Ride Sharing Market Size 2022 Industry Valued US$ 67.3 Billion by 2028 With Regional Share Of Asia-Pacific 69.03% And North America 18.71%

Proficient Market Insights

Ride Sharing Market regional insights: The North America Ride Sharing market size was US$ 7.14 billion in 2021, while Asia-Pacific was US$ 24.73 billion.

Pune, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ride Sharing Market 2022

Global Ride Sharing Market research report examines the global and regional markets' growth prospects in a comprehensive and systematic manner. The global business Global Ride Sharing Market analysis delves into a variety of topics, including classification, implementation, meanings, and the supply chain framework. The numerous dynamics, such as development goals, production scenario, and cost analyses, are also explained in the study. Tariffs, market costs, gross margins, and rates are all covered in detail in the study. The Global Ride Sharing Market industry research depicts global product demand and addresses the market's most pressing concerns. The paper also discusses the sub-segments, based on revenue for the base year and projected year.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Below Companies covered in this Ride Sharing Market report:

DiDi

Uber

Lyft

FREE NOW

Meituan

Grab

Yandex

Go-jek

Dida Chuxing

Ola Cabs

BlaBlaCar

Via

Wingz

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ride Sharing Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ride Sharing market size was US$ 38.16 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 67.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Express Car accounting for 65.84% of the Ride Sharing global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 46.82 billion by 2028, growing at a revised 8.64% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Age 25-34 segment is altered to an 10.26 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.



The North America Ride Sharing market size was US$ 7.14 billion in 2021, while Asia-Pacific was US$ 24.73 billion. The proportion of the North America was 18.71% in 2021, while Asia-Pacific percentage was 64.81%, and it is predicted that Asia-Pacific share will reach 69.03% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 8.75 % through the analysis period.

The global key players of Ride Sharing include DiDi, Uber, Lyft, FREE NOW, Meituan, Grab, Yandex, Go-jek, Dida Chuxing, Ola Cabs, BlaBlaCar, Via, Wingz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players occupied for a share approximately 94.55% in terms of revenue.



The global Ride Sharing market is segmented

Segment by Type:

Express Car

Special Car

Pooling Car

Segment by Application:

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Age 45-54

Age 55-64

Ride Sharing industry surveys cover the following topics:

-This survey gives readers an in-depth look at the value chain and helps them better understand direct competition in the global Ride Sharing market. The Ride Sharing Industry Profile covers each industry player's marketing and advertising skills, product diversity, pricing strategies, and distribution overview.

-Geographic Ride Sharing market analysis can help you better understand the industry by providing detailed quotes, analysing product demand, and calculating the overall market size.

–Market research provides a thorough and dependable assessment of micro and macroeconomic aspects, as well as an interpretation of market assessments that are expected to influence the Ride Sharing industry's progress.

******************Frequently Asked Questions************************

What is the scope of the report?

-This market study analyses the global and regional markets, as well as the general growth prospects of the industry. It also includes information on the general competitive landscape of the global industry. The study also contains a dashboard overview of effective marketing methods used by important organizations, market contribution, and recent developments in both historical and present situations.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

-The study provides a thorough analysis of the industry, including data on various elements such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders make educated decisions before investing.

