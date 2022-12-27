U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

Global Riding Boots Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·14 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Riding Boots estimated at US$1. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Riding Boots Industry"
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sport & Race Boots, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cruising & Touring Boots segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $521.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR

The Riding Boots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$521.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$431.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Adventure & Dual Sport Boots Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR

In the global Adventure & Dual Sport Boots segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$202.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$268.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
Alpinestars S.p.A
Dainese S.p.A
Dan Post
Dingo
Durango
FLY Racing
FOX
Frye
GAERNE USA
Irish Setter
Justin Boots
LeMans Corporation
Lucchese
Old Gringo
Rocky
Roper
Stetson
TCX S.r.l.
Tony Lama


About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


