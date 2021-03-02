Global Rigless Intervention Services Market (2020 to 2024) - Featuring Acteon Group, Aker Solutions ASA and Baker Hughes Among Others
Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rigless Intervention Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rigless intervention services market is poised to grow by $648.91 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on the rigless intervention services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in oil rig count, increase in E&P activities and beneficial characteristics of rigless intervention.
The rigless intervention services market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the advances in 4d seismic survey technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the rigless intervention services market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of supercritical carbon dioxide in fracking and rise in deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The rigless intervention services market covers the following areas:
Rigless intervention services market sizing
Rigless intervention services market forecast
Rigless intervention services market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rigless intervention services market vendors that include Acteon Group Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd., Gulf Intervention Services DMCC, Halliburton Co., Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the rigless intervention services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Acteon Group Ltd.
Aker Solutions ASA
Baker Hughes Co.
Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.
Gulf Intervention Services DMCC
Halliburton Co.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.
Oceaneering International Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Weatherford International Plc
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulngkg
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900