Global Rimless Toilets Market is Expected to Reach $2.08 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Increase in energy conservation initiatives and the growing awareness regarding hygiene maintenance and the growing trend of using smart bathrooms in urban areas drive the growth of the global rimless toilets market. Based on product type, the flush toilet segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is likely to rule the roost through 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rimless toilets market generated $1.43 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $2.08 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.43 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.08 billion CAGR 3.7% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Product Type, Application, Sales Channel and Region Drivers Increase in energy conservation initiatives and the growing awareness regarding hygiene maintenance



Growing trend of using smart bathrooms in urban areas Opportunities Increase in migration of people from rural to the urban areas Growth in the hospitality sector Restraints Rimless toilets do not ensure the even distribution of water and can be slippery

Covid-19 Scenario-

The COVID-19 outbreak severely affected the rimless toilet industry, halting production and sales of many products in the market. The lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply of equipment of rimless toilets.

The vaccination initiative taken by the government and the reopening of rimless toilets companies at their full-scale capacities are expected to help the market recover.

Post the pandemic, manufacturers of equipment & machinery must focus on protecting their staff, operations and supply networks to respond to urgent emergencies and establish new methods of working.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global rimless toilets market based on product type, application, sales channel and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on product type, the flush toilet segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 3.8% throughout the forecast period. The other product type discussed in the report is siphon toilet.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail through 2031. The online segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the residential segment contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail through 2031. However, the non-residential segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominancy during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.



Top Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global rimless toilets market report include Duravit AG, GROHE AG, Hindware Homes, Kohler Co., TOTO LTD., CAROMA INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Enware Australia Pty Limited., Ceramica Flaminia S.p.A, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG., and LECICO.

The report analyzes these key players of the global rimless toilets market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

