Global Riveting Tools Market to Reach $565.6 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Riveting Tools estimated at US$347. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$565. 6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pneumatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$372.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydro-Pneumatic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The Riveting Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$77.2 Million by the year 2027.
Battery Powered Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR
In the global Battery Powered segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Ace Rivet & Fastener Inc.
Advanced Air Tool Company, Inc.
Arconic, Sioux Tools, Inc.
Astro Pneumatic Tool Company
AVK Industrial Products
Cherry Aerospace
E Ding Co.,Ltd
GESIPA Blindniettechnik GmbH
HONSEL Umformtechnik GmbH
Karat Industrial Corporation
Lobtex Co. Ltd.
MPK Special Tools GmbH
OBER SpA
Rivtec
Soartec Industrial Corp.
Toptul Taiwan Rotar Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.
