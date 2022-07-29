U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Global RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents and Instruments Market Research Report 2022

·7 min read

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents and Instruments Market By Type of Product, Application Area, End Users, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The"RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents and Instruments Market" report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

Over the last few decades, there have been significant advancements in the field of molecular biology. In this domain, molecular diagnostic testing has emerged an important tool for disease diagnosis and monitoring. In fact, with outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the industry witnessed a significant surge in the demand for molecular diagnostics.

As a result of this, researchers shifted their focus on the development of more efficient molecular diagnostic methods, such as RNA extraction and RNA purification kits. It is believed that extraction, isolation and analysis of high-quality RNA is an essential process in molecular diagnosis and molecular biology studies, focused on research and development of therapeutics.

However, the manual methods of RNA extraction and purification are associated with several challenges; these include, requirement of massive amount of starting material, inadequate throughput, chances of manual error and contamination and deteriorated quality of RNA. Moreover, manual methods require extensive manipulation, costly reagents, long duration of processing and skilled professionals.

As a result, RNA extraction and RNA purification kits have emerged as innovative tools to overcome the challenges associated with conventional, manual methods. These kits are more reliable, efficient, high yielding and are compatible with a broad range of input samples, including blood, cells, tissue, plasma, saliva and microbes. Further, these kits reduce the need for manual intervention, which, as a result, reduces the chances of contamination and saves the time and efforts for RNA extraction and purification.

Post the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant rise in demand for RNA extraction kits for detection of SARS-CoV-2. Presently, more than 700 RNA extraction and purification kits and over 180 RNA extraction and purification instruments are available in the market. These extraction kits and instruments provide desirable quality and quantity of RNA.

Moreover, these instruments can be applied in an automated manner, having the ability to test multiple samples in a single run, generating reproducible results with minimal risk of human errors. Along with various advantages, automated methods have some limitations.

In order to overcome these drawbacks, extensive research is being carried out to identify/develop ways to improve the RNA extraction and RNA purification kits and instruments. In fact, over 2,300 patents related to RNA extraction and RNA purification have been filed/granted in the past few years. With the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics and introduction of novel and advanced RNA extraction and purification techniques, the RNA isolation and purification market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments market. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading players in the RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments market?

  • What are the different application areas where RNA extraction and purification kits, and instruments can be used?

  • What are the key features of RNA extraction and purification instruments?

  • What is the relative competitiveness of different RNA extraction and purification instruments?

  • How has the intellectual property landscape of RNA extraction and purification, evolved over the years?

  • What are the gaps within the RNA extraction and purification kits and instruments market?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE
1.1. Overview
1.2. Scope of the Report
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Key Questions Answered
1.5. Chapter Outline

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Historical Evolution of RNA Extraction Methods
3.3. RNA Extraction and Purification
3.4. Methods for RNA Extraction and Purification
3.5. Technologies Used in Extraction Methods
3.6. Type of Extraction Methods
3.7. Conclusion

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: RNA EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION KITS AND REAGENTS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits: List of Products
4.3. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits: Developer Landscape
4.4. RNA Extraction and Purification Reagents: List of Products

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: RNA EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION INSTRUMENTS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments: List of Products
5.3. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments: Developer Landscape

6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Methodology
6.3. Assumptions/Key Parameters
6.5. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Analysis by Location of Headquarters of RNA Extraction and Purification Instrument Providers

7. RNA EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION KITS, REAGENTS AND INSTRUMENTS DEVELOPERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
7.3. PerkinElmer
7.4. Promega
7.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific

8. RNA EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION KITS, REAGENTS AND INSTRUMENTS DEVELOPERS IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. HiMedia
8.3. Roche
8.4. Qiagen

9. RNA EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION KITS, REAGENTS AND INSTRUMENTS DEVELOPERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. AccuBioMed
9.3. Hangzhou Bigfish Bio-tech
9.4. Trivitron

10. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology

11. PATENT ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Scope and Methodology
11.3. RNA extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments: Patent Analysis
11.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis
11.5. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents and Instruments: Patent Valuation Analysis
11.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

12. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2 Methodology
12.3. Key Parameters
12.4. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits: Brand Positioning Matrix
12.5. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments: Brand Positioning Matrix

13. GAP ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2 Methodology
13.3. Comparison between Manual and Automated RNA Extraction Methods
13.4. Reasons for Low Adoption of Automated RNA Extraction Systems
13.4.1. Strategic Initiatives to Overcome the Gap
13.4.2. Conclusion

14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
14.3. Overall RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments Market, 2022-2035
14.4 RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Product
14.5. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Application Area(s)
14.6. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by End User(s)
14.7. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Geographical Region
14.8. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, and Reagents Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Application Area(s)
14.9. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, and Reagents Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by End User(s)
14.10. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, and Reagents Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Geographical Region
14.11. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Application Area(s)
14.12. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by End User(s)
14.13. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Geographical Region

15. CONCLUSION

16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9wzhl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rna-extraction-and-purification-kits-reagents-and-instruments-market-research-report-2022-301596048.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

