Global RNA Sequencing Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Use of Microarrays for RNA Expression Analysis has Dropped Greatly as RNA Sequencing has Risen to Replace and Outshine It
This report focuses on the market for RNA sequencing products - the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables including for the sequencing step itself.
It discusses trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products, and provides estimates of market share and revenue growth for the market.
The sequencing market has continued to provide powerful tools that hold the promise of bringing major changes to healthcare in the near future. In the last decade, explosive growth has occurred in terms of product introductions, new applications, and the end-user labs rushing to participate in these new areas. In recent years, the use of microarrays for RNA expression analysis has dropped greatly as RNA sequencing has risen to replace and outshine it.
The competitive situation, deals, and litigation are covered in respective chapters. The report was produced through a combination of primary research, secondary research, and internal databases, including SEC filings, product literature, corporate websites, conferences, journals, and trade publications.
Similar to quantitative reverse transcription-PCR (q-RT-PCR) which has been the gold standard, there is a need for pre-defined probes which creates one of the major weaknesses of microarrays, and RNA-seq provides a number of advantages including:
Improved sensitivity and dynamic range
Ability to study species without reference
Measurement of focal changes (such as single nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions)
Detection of different transcript isoforms, splice variants and chimeric gene fusions (including previously unidentified genes and/or transcripts)
Information in this report includes:
RNA Sequencing Market, 2021 and 2026
RNA Sequencing Consumables Market, 2021 and 2026
RNA Sequencing Equipment-Related Services Market, 2021 and 2026
RNA Sequencing Software Market, 2021 and 2026
RNA Sequencing Vendor Share
Products on The Market
Software Products
Innovations
Clinical Sequencing and Products on the Market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
RNA Sequencing Revenues by Product Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021 (in millions of $)
RNA Sequencing Revenues by Product Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021 (percent)
Scope and Methodology
Report Structure
Chapter 2: Market Trends
Introduction
Trends
Clinical Diagnostics, Clinical Research Applications
Cancer - leukemia/hematological diseases; solid tumors
Infectious diseases
Rare inherited/genetic diseases
Selected RNA-Seq Diagnostic/Clinical Products and Technologies
COVID-19
Illumina's Diverse Range of Products
Other Companies' NGS Products and Technologies
CDC's SPHERES Consortium
Ongoing Introductions of New Products
RNA-Sequencing Product Introductions, August 2017- August 2022
Single-Cell RNA Sequencing
Selected Products/Technologies
Selected RNA-Seq Products and Technologies
Software/Bioinformatics
Selected RNA-Seq Software and Related IT Tools
Partnerships, Acquisitions, Deals in Many Areas
RNA-Seq Collaborations, Acquisitions and Other Deals
Chapter 3: Market Analysis
Market Analysis
RNA Sequencing Revenues, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021-2026 (in millions of dollars)
RNA Sequencing Revenue Shares, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021-2026 (percent)
RNA Sequencing Revenue Shares, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2021 (percent)
RNA Sequencing Revenue Shares, by Market Segment (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, and Software), 2026 (percent)
Market Shares
RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Leading Companies (Illumina, Thermo, and Other), 2021 (millions of dollars and percent)
RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World), 2021 (millions of dollars and percent)
RNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World), 2021 (percent)
Chapter 4: Company Profiles
10X Genomics
Agilent Technologies
Illumina
New England Biolabs
NuGen (Tecan)
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PacBio)
Qiagen
Roche
Standard BioTools
Takara Bio Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
