Global RNA Sequencing Services Market Report 2022 with Profiles of Admera Health, Biogazelle, CD Genomics, Creative Biogene, IGA Technology, LC Sciences, Lexogen, Novogene, Otogenetics, Yaazh Xenomic

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 -- The "RNA Sequencing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Sequencing Method, Application Area, End User Industry and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'RNA Sequencing Services Market'' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the RNA sequencing services market. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of RNA sequencing service providers.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current market size and the future potential associated with the RNA sequencing services market, over the coming 13 years. We have provided informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035.

Among various sequencing methods, next generation sequencing (NGS) introduced by Lynx Therapeutics in 2000, has emerged as a preferred choice across the industry. It is a high throughput, parallel genome sequencing technology, which enables whole genome and whole exome sequencing. It enables reduction in overall cost and process time.

Despite the various technological advancements in RNA sequencing, there are several existing challenges, including difficulty in sequencing of large genes, shortage of human resources and lack of tools for data manipulation and analysis.

In addition, establishment and maintenance of next generation sequencing based facilities require high capital. In order to overcome these challenges and obtain a high-quality output, the outsourcing of RNA sequencing is considered as a preferable option, among other alternatives, by industry players.

Currently, more than 70 companies offer services related to RNA sequencing. A number of these companies are start-ups that have been established in the past decade. In addition, several stakeholders are engaged in the development of proprietary technologies in order to overcome the errors related to amplification and duplication rates while sequencing.

Further, over 340 patents related to RNA sequencing have been recently filed / granted, which demonstrates the innovation and continuous research efforts in this domain. Moreover, over the last few years, grants worth USD 486 million have been awarded by National Institutes of Health to support the ongoing R&D efforts in this domain.

Driven by the growing interest of various stakeholders and the wide applicability of this technique, we believe that the RNA sequencing services industry is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth in the foreseen future.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A general overview of RNA sequencing, along with information on the key steps involved in the process, details on the various types, methods and applications of RNA sequencing, as well as the advantages and limitations associated with RNA sequencing. It further includes details on the different types of RNA sequencing platforms.

A detailed overview of the market landscape of RNA sequencing service providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), region of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MENA). In addition, the chapter features information on the various offerings of such service providers, including type of RNA sequencing service(s), type of platform (Illumina, PacBio, Nanopore and others), turnaround time, type of sample (human, animal, plant, microorganisms and others) and volume of sample.

A competitiveness analysis of RNA sequencing service providers, located in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The analysis compares service providers on the basis of various relevant parameters, such as experience of the company (in terms of number of years since it was established), service portfolio strength (in terms of number of RNA sequencing services offered, number of samples and turnaround time) and platform diversity (in terms of number of RNA sequencing services offered via respective sequencing platforms).

Elaborate profiles of key players involved in providing services for RNA sequencing. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its service portfolio and recent developments, along with an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of grants awarded to various research institutes for projects related to RNA sequencing, since 2018, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of grant awarded, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant, activity code, study section, type of organization, emerging focus areas, popular NIH departments, popular recipient organizations (in terms of number of grants and amount awarded), prominent program officers and location of recipient organizations.

An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted for RNA sequencing, since 2018, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant, leading players and individual assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period). In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis, highlighting the leading patents (in terms of number of citations).

A qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of customers, bargaining power of RNA sequencing service providers, threats of substitute services and rivalry among existing competitors under an insightful Porter's Five Forces framework.

A case study on NGS library preparation kits, based on type of platform, amount of sample, turnaround time, storage temperature, type of sequencing(s), kit components, type of sample. In addition, it includes a study on NGS library preparation kit developers, featuring analyses based on their year of establishment, company size and geographical presence.

An insightful analysis, highlighting financial attributes (payback period, total cash inflow, and earning potential of platforms) that need to be taken into consideration by various RNA sequencing service providers to facilitate decision making to employ sequencing platform.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering RNA sequencing services?

What is the average turnaround time of RNA sequencing services currently offered?

What is the relative competitiveness of different RNA sequencing service providers?

How has the intellectual property landscape of RNA sequencing evolved over the years?

Which are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting research related to RNA sequencing?

Which type of next generation sequencing kits are being used to collect samples for RNA sequencing?

Which sequencing platform is likely to offer highest earning potential to service providers?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. An Overview of RNA Sequencing

3.3. Concluding Remarks

4. RNA SEQUENCING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.1.1. RNA Sequencing Service Providers

4.1.2. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.3. Analysis by Company Size

4.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Region of Headquarters

4.1.6. Analysis by Type of RNA Sequencing Service(s)

4.1.7. Analysis by Type of Platform

4.1.8. Analysis by Turnaround Time

4.1.9. Analysis by Type of Sample

4.1.10. Analysis by Amount of Sample

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Scope and Methodology

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: RNA Sequencing Service Providers in North America

5.5. Company Competitiveness Analysis: RNA Sequencing Service Providers in Europe

5.6. Company Competitiveness Analysis: RNA Sequencing Service Providers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Admera Health

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. RNA Sequencing Service Portfolio

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Biogazelle (acquired by CellCarta)

6.4. CD Genomics

6.5. Creative Biogene

6.6. IGA Technology

6.7. LC Sciences

6.8. Lexogen

6.9. Novogene

6.10. Otogenetics

6.11. Yaazh Xenomic

7. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Analysis by Year of Grant Award

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. RNA Sequencing: Patent Analysis

8.4. RNA Sequencing: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.5. RNA sequencing: Patent Valuation Analysis

8.6. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations

9. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Methodology and Assumptions

9.3. Key Parameters

9.4. Concluding Remarks

10. CASE STUDY: NGS LIBRARY PREPARATION KITS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. NGS Library Preparation Kits: Overall Market Landscape

10.3. NGS Library Preparation Kits: Developer Landscape

11. INVESTMENT POTENTIAL ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Profit Potential of Commonly used RNA Sequencing Platforms

11.4. Payback Evaluation Matrix

11.3. Conclusion

12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

12.3. Global RNA Sequencing Services Market, 2022-2035

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Abclonal

Active Motif

Admera Health

Agendia

Agilent Technologies

AgriGenome Labs

Allen Institute

Almac

Applied Biological Materials

Arraystar

Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF)

Back Bay Life Science Advisors

BaseClear

BGI

Bioarray Genetics

BioCat

BioChain

BioDynami

Biogazelle (acquired by CellCarta)

Biokart India

Bioneer

Bio-Rad

Bioserve Biotechnologies (a subsidiary of Reprocell Company)

Brigham and Women's Hospital

C2i Genomics

CD Genomics

CeGaT

Celemics

Cellecta

Clevergene Biocorp

Columbia University Health Sciences

Creative Biogene

Creative Biolabs

Creative BioMart

CureVac

DiaCarta

Diagenode (acquired by Hologic)

Diagnomics

DNA Link

DNAVision

Duke Center for Genomic and Computational Biology

Eclipse Bioinnovations

Enzo Life Sciences

Eremid Research Services

Eurofins Genomics

Fasteris

Firalis

Fluidigm

Frontage Laboratories

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

GB HealthWatch

GCC Biotech

GENEWIZ (acquired by Azenta Life Sciences)

Genome Quebec

GenomeScan

Genome Technology Access Center (a part of Washington University)

Genomix4Life

Genotypic Technology

GenXPro

Grail

Harvard Medical School

Icahn School of Medicine

IGA Technology Services

Illumina

IntegraGen (acquired by OncoDNA)

Integrated DNA Technologies

Isogen Life Science

Johns Hopkins University

Koninklijke Philips

LC Sciences

Lexogen

Loop Genomics

Macrogen

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Mayo Clinic

MedGenome

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Messenger Biopharma

MGI

Microsynth

Molecular Research (MR DNA)

myGenomics

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Norgen Biotek

Novogene

Nucleome Informatics

Omega Bioservices

Otogenetics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)

PerkinElmer

PhalanxBio (a subsidiary of Phalanx Biotech)

Psomagen

Q2 Solutions

QIAGEN

Quick Biology

RealSeq Biosciences

RefGen Biotechnology

RNA Society

Roche

SeqMatic

Source BioScience

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Stanford University

Swift Biosciences (acquired by Integrated DNA Technologies)

System Biosciences (SBI)

Takara Bio

TAmiRNA

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TIANGEN Biotech

TriLink BioTechnologies

Ultima Genomics

University of California

University of Pennsylvania

Vazyme Biotech

Xcelris Genomics

Yaazh Xenomics

Yale University

YouSeq

Zymo Research

