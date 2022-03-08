U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,188.59
    -12.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,791.26
    -26.12 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,790.51
    -40.45 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.18
    +16.85 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    126.72
    +7.32 (+6.13%)
     

  • Gold

    2,057.30
    +61.40 (+3.08%)
     

  • Silver

    27.09
    +1.37 (+5.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    +0.0880 (+5.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6560
    +0.3470 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,688.52
    -741.71 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.34
    +6.84 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,966.15
    +6.67 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market to Witness 6.1% Growth during 2022 - 2030

·8 min read

PUNE, India, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Absolute Markets Insights, the global RNA-targeted small molecules market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). Increased development of genome mapping programs, increased innovative developments, and increased applications are driving the global RNA-targeted small molecules market. Moreover, technological advancement has aided analysts in gathering critical information about public health and epidemiology studies, sequencing viruses and bacteria, and assisting causes that may contribute to virulence. The recent stream of RNA-targeted treatment approvals, along with the global awakening to the potential of mRNA vaccines in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, has spurred the development of new pipeline assets. RNA-targeting small molecules are organic compounds with traditional drug properties that can bind to RNA secondary or tertiary structures and change translation patterns, localization, and degradation. Expansion Therapeutics, for instance, provides SMiRNA platform, which identifies druggable RNA structures for the delivery of oral medicines and the transformation of patients' lives. This platform focuses on structured RNA targets that have been shown genetically or evolutionary to cause disease. Bayer is also creating and developing RNA-targeting SMOLs, as well as investigating their potential applications. The company is combining its leading capabilities in SMOL identification and development, as well as preclinical and clinical development, to create a comprehensive new RNA-targeting technology platform. With this endeavour, company aims to continue to strive in the development of innovative SMOL treatments for patients suffering from conditions of high medical need.

AMI_Logo
AMI_Logo

Get PDF sample report with all related graphs & charts (pre and post covid-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1078

How Absolute Markets Insights is unique in nature?

The research report on RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:

  • Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.

  • Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.

  • Market Determinants and Influencing Factors

  • Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators

  • Market Dynamics

  • Trends on Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market

  • Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Competitor Landscape

  • The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.

  • The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.

  • We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and Korean amongst others.

mRNA Translation Modulators held a significant share in the RNA-targeted small molecules market in 2021

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a molecule that acts as an intermediary between genes and proteins, encoding instructions that are directly used to make proteins. It is a promising drug target because, rather than directly targeting the proteins, it provides another way to control protein production. Furthermore, major participants in the global RNA-targeted small molecules market, such as Anima Biotech Inc., have developed mRNA modulation and are contributing to market growth. The company is developing a diverse pipeline of small-molecule mRNA drugs, advancing 18 discovery programs across therapeutic areas at an unprecedented rate. The company's pipeline program includes c-Myc translation inhibitor and mutation agnostic mKras translation inhibitor for Oncology, Tau - Alzheimer's disease and Pain - Nav1.7 translation inhibitor for Neuroscience and Collagen-1 for lung fibrosis and through many fibrotic disorders.

Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1078

Cancer Therapeutic Indication dominated the RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market in 2021

RNAs have been identified as drug targets for a wide range of diseases and infections, including cancer, bacterial and viral infections, inherited genetic disorders, cardiovascular and rheumatic diseases. Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. develops a portfolio of small molecule RNA-modifying drug candidates with the potential to improve patients' lives by directly addressing disease causes. Skyhawk's drugs have the ability to modify the expression of target genes that were previously thought to be untreatable in a variety of diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, inflammatory, and infectious diseases. SkySTAR (Skyhawk Small molecule Therapeutics for Alternative Modulation of RNA) is a company platform that integrates information from computational, kinetic, and structural models of RNA.

The Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced in March 2020 of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). When COVID-19 cases started to rise around the world, experts realized the virus was especially dangerous for people with heart & respiratory disease and related conditions. Many candidates small-molecule therapies are currently being developed that can suppress both SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication, as well as potentially relieve cytokine storms and other related problems. There are more than a dozen already recognized medications or small molecules that may be useful in combating the novel coronavirus' infectious process, such as zinc and chloroquine. These factors are significantly fueling the market growth. Similar initiatives by companies to adapt more seamlessly to changing market conditions demonstrate positive growth prospects for the global RNA-targeted small molecules market during the forecast period.

View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24

North America held the Largest Share in the Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market in 2021

According to the global figures, in 2021, North America held the largest market share in the RNA-targeted small molecules market. Countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have made significant investments in the pharmaceutical sector for drug development. Furthermore, the headquarter of major players helps in the growth of the market in this region. Key players are focusing on drug development as well as the incorporation of advanced technologies in order to produce small molecules drugs, which is favouring the region's growth in the global market.

The key market participants operating in the global RNA-targeted small molecules market are:

Purchase the latest in-depth RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1078

Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market:

  • By Offering

  • By Therapeutic Indication

  • By End Users

  • By Region

Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:

  • RNA Based Therapeutics Market – Global RNA based therapeutics market was valued at US$ 4721.82 Mn in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.87% over the forecast period.

  • MRNA Vaccines Market – The global mRNA vaccine market is estimated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 19.76% over the forecast period

  • DNA/RNA Extraction Kit Market – Global DNA/RNA extraction kit market generated a revenue of US$ 586.56 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period of next eight years.

  • Real Time PCR (QPCR) Market – Global real time PCR (QPCR) market was valued at US$ 4154.9 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 8890.5 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

  • Targeted Antibiotics MarketGlobal targeted antibiotics market was valued at US$ 19915.11 Mn in 2018 and reach US$ 21031.51 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

  • Plasma Separation Membrane MarketGlobal plasma separation membrane Market was estimated to be US$ 405 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 990.19 million by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period.

Glance through Absolute Markets Insights plethora of reports on Healthcare Category

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rna-targeted-small-molecules-market-to-witness-6-1-growth-during-2022---2030--301497940.html

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Remains Above $2,000 as Investors Seek Shelter

    Gold prices remained above $2,000 Tuesday as investors, unsettled by the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, continued to seek out haven assets. It had passed $2000 an ounce in intraday trading for the first time in more than a year on Monday, reacting to increased tensions after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion of Ukraine unless Kyiv surrenders.

  • Argonaut Gold Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Magna Gold Corp.

    Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings in Magna Gold Corp. ("Magna"). On March 7, 2022, Argonaut sold an aggregate of 9,740,000 common shares of Magna ("Magna Shares"), at a price of $0.70 per Magna Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,818,000 (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, Argonaut paid a trading commission of $0.015 per Magna Share, for aggregate net

  • Palladium firms near all-time peak on Ukraine, gold above $2,000/oz

    Palladium attempted to consolidate off an all-time peak in volatile trading on Tuesday as the Russia-Ukraine crisis fuelled worries of a supply squeeze of the metal, while safe-haven gold also powered past the key $2,000 level. Spot palladium was last up 1.4% at $3,037.76 per ounce at 1033 GMT. Financial restrictions on Russia - the biggest producer of the auto-catalyst metal - for its invasion of Ukraine are expected to disrupt shipments and worsen a supply shortage.

  • Gold jumps to highest level since August 2020, palladium nears all-time highs

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down recent swings in commodity prices.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Amazon? Here's My Take

    For the life of me I cannot figure out why CEO Andy Jassy has shown to this point no interest in splitting the stock.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • CrowdStrike Pulls Back as Earnings Loom: Here's Our Technical Strategy

    Wednesday brings results from CrowdStrike Holdings , the cybersecurity stock that's in high demand as cyber-attacks ramp up. CRWD rebounded above $200 but Monday's decline is making us nervous as our stop was almost reached. In the daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices have been more volatile in recent weeks and sometimes this kind of price action can be indicative of prices bottoming.

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • Could ChargePoint Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    With the exponential growth in electric vehicles (EVs), the need for EV charging infrastructure cannot be overemphasized. EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), seem to be in the right place at the right time. The company is growing aggressively, and it also has a long growth runway.

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.