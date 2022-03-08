Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market to Witness 6.1% Growth during 2022 - 2030

PUNE, India, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Absolute Markets Insights, the global RNA-targeted small molecules market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). Increased development of genome mapping programs, increased innovative developments, and increased applications are driving the global RNA-targeted small molecules market. Moreover, technological advancement has aided analysts in gathering critical information about public health and epidemiology studies, sequencing viruses and bacteria, and assisting causes that may contribute to virulence. The recent stream of RNA-targeted treatment approvals, along with the global awakening to the potential of mRNA vaccines in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, has spurred the development of new pipeline assets. RNA-targeting small molecules are organic compounds with traditional drug properties that can bind to RNA secondary or tertiary structures and change translation patterns, localization, and degradation. Expansion Therapeutics, for instance, provides SMiRNA platform, which identifies druggable RNA structures for the delivery of oral medicines and the transformation of patients' lives. This platform focuses on structured RNA targets that have been shown genetically or evolutionary to cause disease. Bayer is also creating and developing RNA-targeting SMOLs, as well as investigating their potential applications. The company is combining its leading capabilities in SMOL identification and development, as well as preclinical and clinical development, to create a comprehensive new RNA-targeting technology platform. With this endeavour, company aims to continue to strive in the development of innovative SMOL treatments for patients suffering from conditions of high medical need.

AMI_Logo

mRNA Translation Modulators held a significant share in the RNA-targeted small molecules market in 2021

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a molecule that acts as an intermediary between genes and proteins, encoding instructions that are directly used to make proteins. It is a promising drug target because, rather than directly targeting the proteins, it provides another way to control protein production. Furthermore, major participants in the global RNA-targeted small molecules market, such as Anima Biotech Inc., have developed mRNA modulation and are contributing to market growth. The company is developing a diverse pipeline of small-molecule mRNA drugs, advancing 18 discovery programs across therapeutic areas at an unprecedented rate. The company's pipeline program includes c-Myc translation inhibitor and mutation agnostic mKras translation inhibitor for Oncology, Tau - Alzheimer's disease and Pain - Nav1.7 translation inhibitor for Neuroscience and Collagen-1 for lung fibrosis and through many fibrotic disorders.

Cancer Therapeutic Indication dominated the RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market in 2021

RNAs have been identified as drug targets for a wide range of diseases and infections, including cancer, bacterial and viral infections, inherited genetic disorders, cardiovascular and rheumatic diseases. Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. develops a portfolio of small molecule RNA-modifying drug candidates with the potential to improve patients' lives by directly addressing disease causes. Skyhawk's drugs have the ability to modify the expression of target genes that were previously thought to be untreatable in a variety of diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, inflammatory, and infectious diseases. SkySTAR (Skyhawk Small molecule Therapeutics for Alternative Modulation of RNA) is a company platform that integrates information from computational, kinetic, and structural models of RNA.

The Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced in March 2020 of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). When COVID-19 cases started to rise around the world, experts realized the virus was especially dangerous for people with heart & respiratory disease and related conditions. Many candidates small-molecule therapies are currently being developed that can suppress both SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication, as well as potentially relieve cytokine storms and other related problems. There are more than a dozen already recognized medications or small molecules that may be useful in combating the novel coronavirus' infectious process, such as zinc and chloroquine. These factors are significantly fueling the market growth. Similar initiatives by companies to adapt more seamlessly to changing market conditions demonstrate positive growth prospects for the global RNA-targeted small molecules market during the forecast period.

North America held the Largest Share in the Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market in 2021

According to the global figures, in 2021, North America held the largest market share in the RNA-targeted small molecules market. Countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have made significant investments in the pharmaceutical sector for drug development. Furthermore, the headquarter of major players helps in the growth of the market in this region. Key players are focusing on drug development as well as the incorporation of advanced technologies in order to produce small molecules drugs, which is favouring the region's growth in the global market.

The key market participants operating in the global RNA-targeted small molecules market are:

ACCENT THERAPEUTICS

Anima Biotech Inc.

Arrakis Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Epics Therapeutics

Expansion Therapeutics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

H3 Biomedicine Inc.

Novartis AG

PTC Therapeutics

Ribometrix

SERVIER LABORATORIES

Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.

Other Market Participants

