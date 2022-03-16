U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,312.92
    +50.47 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,814.92
    +270.58 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,201.26
    +252.64 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.20
    +36.23 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.32
    +0.88 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.40
    -13.30 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1560
    -0.0040 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3430
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,613.07
    +1,881.21 (+4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.70
    +27.14 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.62
    +100.92 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Global Road Marking Materials Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Road Marking Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Road Marking Materials Market
Global Road Marking Materials Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 432
Companies: 71 - Players covered include 3M Company; A.M.P.E.R.E. SYSTEM; Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited; Automark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd; Aximum S.A; Basler Lacke AG; Crown Technology, LLC; Geveko Markings; Hitex International Group; JS CHEM CORPORATION; Kataline Group; Kelly Bros; Kestrel Thermoplastic Limited; Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt Ltd; Ozark Materials LLC; Reda National Co.; Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. KG; Sealmaster; SWARCO AG; The Sherwin-Williams Company and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Paint-based Markings, Performance-based Markings); Application (Roads & Highways, Factory, Parking Lots, Airports, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Road Marking Materials Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026
Road accidents are among the leading causes for deaths worldwide, accounting for over 1.25 million deaths per year. Apart from the fatal consequences, road accidents, which number over 50 million, are a major cause for injuries and disabilities, leading to lower quality of life and also negative effects on productivity on the workforce. Apart from the direct costs associated with road accidents, the indirect costs of road accidents run into billions of dollars across the world. As a result, governments and regulators across the world are increasingly focusing on road safety as a major way to control road accidents. Road markings are among the major focus areas for controlling road accidents, as they provide information to vehicle drivers and pedestrians on safe use of roads. As countries across the world focus on road markings, the road marking materials market is expected to witness healthy growth in future. Road markings present an effective and economical traffic safety option owing to their ability guide motorists for ensuring a smooth traffic flow. The market is set to gain from increasing focus on road safety and introduction of new standards and guidelines by countries. Growth in the market is propelled by increasing population, rapid urbanization, and enhanced quality of life. The market is also expected to receive a push from ongoing efforts by governments to form comprehensive policies to maintain road markings and reduce the number of accidents. Regulators and concerned authorities in the Europe, for instance have approved wet-night visible materials under the A556 section for reducing risk of road accidents.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Road Marking Materials estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Paint-based Markings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Performance-Based Markings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.4% share of the global Road Marking Materials market. Paints are used for markings on public streets and private spaces. These materials are offered in various color options that symbolize a specific function. Performance-based markings comprise thermoplastics and cold plastics. Cold plastic tapes are widely used for marking stop bars, crosswalks and traffic guidance like turn lanes, train crossings, HOV lanes, taxi lanes, pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, and bus lanes. Thermoplastic materials are exhibiting strong gains owing to their performance-related benefits including enhanced retro-reflectivity and durability as well as VOC-free nature.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
The Road Marking Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 21.85% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. North America and Europe lead the market owing to the large and established road networks in these regions. Moreover, high vehicular density, and stringent road safety norms necessitate the use of advanced materials and also regular maintenance in these regions, leading to higher demand. Emerging markets in Asia such as China and India are expected to offer robust growth opportunities owing to the huge infrastructure investments in these markets. In addition, both China and India are aggressively expanding their air travel network through upgrades to existing facilities or building greenfield airports, driving demand for road marking materials. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
 Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-road-marking-materials-market-to-reach-7-5-billion-by-2026--301502506.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 7 Red Flags for DiDi Global's Future

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2021. China's top ride-hailing company went public at $14 per share last June, and its stock rose to about $18 by the end of that month. A series of unfortunate events subsequently occurred, and DiDi's stock price plunged to less than $2 -- which reduced its market cap from nearly $80 billion to about $8.5 billion.

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • U.S. Stocks Climb on Ukraine Talks, China Pledge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its markets. Treasuries and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump ahead of Fed decision, oil steadies

    Stocks jumped Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision and updated economic projections later in the day. More positive developments on the outlook for Russia-Ukraine talks also helped boost U.S. and global equities.

  • Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Revenue and EPS estimates

    The analysts covering RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Michael Price, Who Saw Value in Companies’ Struggles, Dies at 70

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael F. Price, a renowned value investor known for pushing for change at underperforming companies, has died. He was 70.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeHe died peacefully in his slee