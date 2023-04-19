Global ROADM WSS Business Report 2023-2030: Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the IT & Telecom Sector
Global ROADM WSS Component Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for ROADM WSS Component estimated at US$756.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Blocker-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$693.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $214.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The ROADM WSS Component market in the U.S. is estimated at US$214.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$379.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Disruptions in the Communications Industry
IT & Telecom Plays Critical Role in COVID-19 Crisis Management
Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the IT & Telecom Sector: ROADM WSS Component to Witness Healthy Growth
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
An Introduction to Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADMs)
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS): Vital Active Elements of ROADM
Select Technologies for ROADM Subsystems
WSS-based ROADM Architectures
Unique Advantages of ROADM WSS Components
Packet-Optical Transport Systems - An Overview
Factors Promoting Network Upgrade
Burgeoning Adoption to Ensure Seamless Communication Augments Growth of ROADM WSS Component Market
Recent Market Activity
WSS Segment to Exhibit Fastest Growth
Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market: Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Communication Sector Remains Primary End-User
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets
Competitive Scenario
ROADM WSS Component - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Spiraling Demand and Unique Advantages Fuel Demand for ROADM WSS Components
ROADM Brings Enormous Changes to Optical Fiber Networks for Enhanced Data Flows
From WDM to ROADM...
...Next-Generation ROADMs
Rise in Global IP Traffic Entails Network Upgrade - Offers Growth Prospects for ROADM WSS Components
Entertainment Services and Enterprise Mobility Contribute to High Growth in Data Traffic
Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices Drives Demand for Advanced Network Technologies and Higher Bandwidth
Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT
Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses
The Need for High Bandwidth Offers Prospects for ROADM and WSS Components
Robust Growth for ROADM Suggests Opportunities for ROADM WSS Components
3D WSS ROADM Devices Reduce cost for Branches in Submarine Networks
Optical Switching Witnesses Renaissance of OXCs
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 26 Featured)
AC Photonics, Inc
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Agiltron, Inc
Ciena Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc
Corning Incorporated
Enablence Technologies, Inc.
Finisar Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
II-VI Inc
Infinera Corporation
Lumentum Operations LLC
PacketLight Networks, Ltd
