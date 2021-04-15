Global Robo Advisory Market (2020 to 2027) - by Business Model, Service Provider, Service Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 The "Robo Advisory Market by Business Model, Service Provider, Service Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Robo-advisor is a financial advisor who provides portfolio management and financial planning services online, without little or no human intervention. These services are offered by a wide variety of financial institutions. Robo advisors offer digital financial advice based on mathematical rules or algorithms, which are executed by software. Robo advisors exhibit various benefits over traditional investment management services which include low fees, re-evaluation, and simpler strategic approach for assets allocation.



In addition to this, rising cost of financial planners across the globe have increase the adoption of robo advisor among various end users. It provides convenience to investors for investing in different asset classes conveniently through mobile phones or web applications. Furthermore, it provides full access to portfolio management tools, which offer more flexibility and security to users.



Growing digitization in financial services and shift from traditional investment services to robo advisory are the major factors that drive the growth of the global robo advisory market. However, lack of human expertise hampers the growth of the market. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging economies and surge in government support & initiatives toward robo advisory services are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The global robo advisory market is segmented into business model, service provider, service type, end user, and region. In terms of business model, the market is fragmented into pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. By service provider, it is fintech robo-advisors, banks, traditional wealth managers and others. As per service type, it is divided into direct plan-based/goal-based and comprehensive wealth advisory. In terms of end user, the market is bifurcated into retail investor and high net worth individual (HNIs). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the robo advisory market report are Betterment, Blooom, Charles Schwab Corporation, FMR LLC, Personal Capital Corporation, SoFi, SIGFIG, The Vanguard Group, Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, and WiseBanyan, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global robo advisory market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global robo advisory market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the global robo advisory market

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Shift in preferences from traditional investment services to Robo Advisory

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Security Concerns

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Technological innovations in digital investment platforms

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis on mutual fund assets market

3.5.1. Impact on robo advisory industry

3.5.2. Impact on robo advisor market size

3.5.3. Change in investors trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.5.4. Framework for solving market challenges faced by robo advisor asset providers & investors

3.5.5. Economic impact on robo advisory service Provider

3.5.6. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.5.7. Opportunity analysis for robo advisor service providers



CHAPTER 4: ROBO ADVISORY MARKET, BY BUSINESS MODEL

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pure Robo advisors

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Hybrid Robo advisors

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: ROBO ADVISORY MARKET, BY PROVIDER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Fintech Robo advisors

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Banks

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Traditional wealth managers

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: ROBO ADVISORY MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Direct Plan-Based/ Goal-Based

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Comprehensive wealth advisory

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: ROBO ADVISORY MARKET, BY END USER TYPE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Retail Investor

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. High net worth individuals (HNIs)

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: ROBO ADVISORY MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019

9.1.2. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Fincite

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Company snapshot

10.1.3. Product portfolio

10.2. Betterment

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Company snapshot

10.2.3. Product portfolio

10.3. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Company snapshot

10.3.3. Operating business segments

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Business performance

10.4. Ellevest

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Company snapshot

10.4.3. Product portfolio

10.5. Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung GmbH

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Company snapshot

10.5.3. Product portfolio

10.6. SigFig Wealth Management

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Company snapshot

10.6.3. Product portfolio

10.7. Social Finance, Inc.

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Company snapshot

10.7.3. Product portfolio

10.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. Wealthfront Corporation

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Company snapshot

10.8.3. Product portfolio

10.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Wealthify Limited

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Company snapshot

10.9.3. Product portfolio

10.10. THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Company snapshot

10.10.3. Product portfolio

10.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments



