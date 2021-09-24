U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.75
    -15.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,555.00
    -89.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,234.00
    -69.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.30
    -9.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.31
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.77
    -1.10 (-5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3697
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4100
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,259.51
    -1,585.03 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.28
    -66.64 (-6.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.75
    -14.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Global Robotaxi Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotaxi Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Robotaxi Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 60% during 2021-26 due to the surging demand for e-hailing services and mounting concerns over road safety & emissions.

Robotaxis can help reduce the cost of vehicle ownership, enhance fleet management, and provide a convenient & budget mode of transportation.

Further, the rising trend of offering mobility as a service via Robotaxis shall present a sustainable revenue stream in the forecast period. In addition to this, burgeoning investments by industry leaders to enhance connectivity shall also actively drive market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the overall automotive market. The Global Robotaxi market also witnessed unprecedented loss amid the pandemic owing to the lockdown imposed & strict restriction on cross-border trade laid by the government. Also, the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants affected the production capacity of the market.

However, as the market resumes, the collective efforts of the government and market players are likely to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Passenger Car Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the Application, the market segments into Good Transportation, Passenger Transportation, Infotainment, and Driver Assistance. In the last two years, the Passenger Transportation segment acquired the largest share in the Global Robotaxi Market as passenger cars reduce the cost of car ownership, provide a convenient mode of transportation, and lower the number of road accidents.

Autonomous passenger cars help reduce traveling costs and are much more efficient than conventional cars. Moreover, since conventional cars are the primary source of air pollution, it shall accelerate the demand for autonomous passenger taxis.

Car Segment Attained the Highest Market Share

Based on the Vehicle Type, the market bifurcates into Car and Shuttle/Van. The Car segment held the largest share in the Global Robotaxi Market in previous year.

The top market players are investing in the development of Robotaxis to promote autonomous driving and enhance connectivity & electrification in the automotive industry. Additionally, the growing trend of shared mobility is driving the growth of the market.

Further, the use of the autonomous car for delivery and courier pick-up services by small businesses could be one of the crucial factors for the growth of the Robotaxi market.

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Market

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in previous year and is likely to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the rapidly expanding automotive industry and surging adoption of advanced technologies in developing countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

Further, the increasing number of road accidents and rising traffic congestions in the region are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Robotaxi market. Moreover, the mounting government initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles for emission & traffic control in the Asia Pacific countries also propel the market growth.

Market Driver

Mounting Need for Traffic Control Boosting the Market Growth

Robo-taxis have numerous advantages over conventional vehicles, including better safety and reduced traffic congestion & pollution. An autonomous vehicle consists of sensors that help cars sense any obstacle in their way, thereby eliminating the probabilities of accidents.

Moreover, Robotaxis move at a controlled pace; hence, they help reduce fuel usage. Therefore, the rising need for traffic control shall fuel the Robotaxi market growth across the world.

Competitive Landscape

Major leading players in the global Robotaxi market are

  • Cruise LLC (subsidiary of General Motor Company)

  • Daimler AG

  • Ford Motor Company

  • Lyft Inc.

  • Nissan Motor Corporation

  • Tesla

  • Uber Technologies

  • Volkswagen AG

  • Volvo Group

  • WAYMO LLC (subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Preface

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Robotaxi Market

5. Global Robotaxi Market Trends & Insights

6. Global Robotaxi Market Dynamics
6.1. Drivers
6.2. Challenges
6.3. Impact Analysis

7. Global Robotaxi Market Hotspots & Opportunities

8. Global Robotaxi Market Regulations & Policy

9. Global Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016- 2026F
9.1. Market Size & Analysis
9.2. Market Share & Analysis

10. North America Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F
10.1. Market Size & Analysis
10.2. Market Share & Analysis
10.3. The US Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F
10.4. Canada Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F
10.5. Mexico Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

11. South America Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

12. Europe Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

13. Middle East & Africa Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

14. Asia Pacific Robotaxi Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

15. Key Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

16. Competition Outlook
16.1. Competition Matrix
16.2. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qffuuv


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale Stocks Look Cheap Based on Current Iron-Ore Prices

    The major global iron-ore producers— BHP Group Vale and Rio Tinto —look appealing after the recent sharp declines in their stock prices because they are now discounting lower commodity prices. The stocks are discounting an iron-ore price of $86.37 a metric ton, against the current spot price of $107 a ton, Chris LaFemina, a Jefferies analyst, says in a note titled “What Iron Price is Priced In.” “If the reality in China is a soft landing in which the government manages the Evergrande collapse without causing contagion, these shares are undervalued and would likely outperform,” he wrote.

  • Power-Starved U.K. Thrown World’s Longest Lifeline From Norway

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe U.K. -- where some electricity suppliers have gone out of business amid record power and gas prices -- is getting an energy lifeline just

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • NTSB seeks video, photos of deadly Tesla crash near Miami

    U.S. safety investigators are asking anyone who witnessed a fiery Tesla crash last week near Miami that killed two people to send them video or photos taken at the scene.

  • Top Gold Stocks for October 2021

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Gold stocks, as represented by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), have dramatically underperformed the broader market over the past year as the U.S. economy and other economies have begun to recover amid the global pandemic.

  • Delivery Hero Said to Invest in Gorillas at $3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- German food delivery company Delivery Hero SE plans to invest in grocery startup Gorillas Technologies GmbH as part of a $1 billion funding round, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendu

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Metals Giants Warn Power Crisis Could Derail Europe’s Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A group representing some of the world’s top metals producers warned European politicians that the energy crisis threatens to derail the region’s green push and force producers to relocate.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum C

  • Europe next to suffer from CO2 shortage, industry chiefs warn

    Carbon dioxide shortages could spread across Europe, business leaders have warned, striking a new blow to the Continent’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

  • Uber Eats snatches Shell deal from Deliveroo to grow grocery business

    The rapid delivery operator said Shell will soon have more than 340 stores on the Uber Eats app.

  • Taiwan export orders growth underwhelms on smartphones

    Taiwan's export orders grew less than forecast in August on unexpectedly weaker demand for new smartphones, though the government said the demand outlook for the island's tech goods remains good. Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to $53.5 billion in August, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday. Huang Yu-ling, head of the ministry's statistics department, told reporters that orders for new smartphones were weaker than expected, and fewer people working from home as pandemic lockdown rules eased also affected orders, meaning they needed to buy fewer tablets and laptops.

  • 3 Leading Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The electric vehicle market is growing rapidly, and these companies each have an interesting role to play in its future.

  • Moderna CEO says pandemic could be over in a year: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives a Covid-19 update as the CDC advisory committee is set to vote on Pfizer booster data&nbsp;

  • Tanger Outlets’ foot traffic is ‘rising sequentially month after month’: CEO

    Stephen Yalof, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss back-to-school sales, outlook on staffing, tenant occupancy, and growth amid the pandemic.

  • Shell Oil Stock Flashes Improved Price Strength After Profits Soared 788% Last Quarter: IBD Rating Upgrades

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Royal Dutch Shell shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • This EV Charger Doesn’t Need a Grid Connection or Digging to Install

    This new type of EV charging station doesn't need a new grid connection to be installed, or much of anything at all.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? New EV Battery Deal Could Reduce Supply Chain Woes

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • In Toulouse, Airbus presents its flying taxi planned for 2023

    Airbus Summit unveils the 'flying taxi', also known as a giant drone, which can carry up to four passengers and travel up to eighty kilometres at a speed of one hundred and twenty kilometres per hour. The aim is to create an environmentally friendly means of transport. The first flight of the latest model is expected to take place in 2023.