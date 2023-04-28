Global Robotic Floor Scrubber Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Diversey, Hako, Karcher, Nilfisk, & Tennant

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Floor Scrubber Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic floor scrubber market is expected to reach a value of $1.812 billion by 2028 from $858 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.26% during 2023-2028.



The global robotic floor scrubber market is highly competitive, with the presence of many vendors. The rapid technological changes adversely impact market vendors as consumers increasingly expect continuous technology-enabled innovations and upgrades to existing products. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a stronger market presence.

Some major players with a prominent presence in the global robotic floor scrubber market include Nilfisk, Tennant, Karcher, and Hako Group. Nilfisk and Tennant specialize in manufacturing high-end professional cleaning products, while Karcher manufactures high-end and mid-market products.

The presence of diversified global and regional vendors characterizes the market. Many vendors are enhancing several product features by reducing machine weight, lowering sound level, improving recovery and solution tank capacity, and enhancing battery run time. Such initiatives will enable vendors to gain a competitive edge over other vendors in the industry.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Growing Inclination Towards Automation



Automation is being increasingly adopted in all sectors of life. Adopting automation and robotic technologies can significantly change the overall cleaning industry. Organizations of all kinds are becoming aware of the impact that automation could make on businesses and employees.

It helps organizations to become more competitive and is essential for small and medium-sized businesses that are the backbone of developing countries' economies. Hence, this is expected to drive several companies manufacturing floor scrubbers towards automation in the coming years.

Automation is likely to benefit small companies to compete on a larger scale and where the labor market is compact, thereby benefitting many businesses in increasing the speed of product development and delivery.

Stringent Regulations To Maintain Cleanliness & Employee Safety



Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in commercial and industrial places such as schools, offices, airports, stations, and food & beverage production sites is critical. Across all industrial sectors, stringent controls & regulations are being applied to ensure the safety of the workers and the environment.

Further, product safety is an absolute priority worldwide. Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in places with large footfalls and high human traffic becomes difficult without professional cleaning equipment. As a result, several end users, such as airports, retail establishments, and healthcare centers, are adopting robotic floor scrubbers to adhere to various cleanliness regulations.

A robotic floor scrubber can reduce the chances of serious and fatal infections and injuries by minimizing manual work. Hence, the robotic floor scrubber market is rising remarkably from such growing industries.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Rising Demand For Carpet Flooring



The rising demand for carpet flooring could challenge the global robotic floor scrubber market, as these machines are primarily designed for hard floor surfaces.

While some robotic floor scrubbers can clean carpets, they are less effective than traditional carpet cleaners. They may not be able to meet the demands of commercial or industrial cleaning applications. Moreover, the carpet flooring market has gained popularity recently due to its comfort, aesthetics, and sound-dampening properties.

In addition, technological advancements have led to the development of more durable and stain-resistant carpet materials, making them a viable option for high-traffic areas. The maintenance of carpet flooring does not require robotic floor scrubbers; thus, its popularity poses a challenge to the growth of the robotic floor scrubber market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The growth of construction activities and the expansion of commercial areas drive the global demand for robotic cleaning equipment. The growth of tourism is increasing the demand for cleaning equipment in the hospitality industry.

Additionally, implementing stringent health and safety regulations worldwide by government and private bodies fuels the robotic floor scrubber market. North America dominated the robotic floor scrubber market in 2022.

The high awareness about cleanliness, technology, high labor cost, better infrastructure, and continuously growing footfall across various end users such as airports, retailers, and others are leading to the growth of robotic floor scrubber demand in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $858.78 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1812.58 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2 % Regions Covered Global

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Green Products

Growing Inclination Toward Automation

Adoption of Technologies (Ai, Sensors, Gps)

Rise in Mass Airport Projects

Growing Popularity of Ec H2O Technology

Market Growth Enablers

High Labor Costs in Developed Countries

High Demand for Effectiveness & Efficiency

Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness & Employee Safety

Development of Covid-19

Market Restraints

Low-Cost Labor in Developing Countries

Longer Replacement Cycles

Lower Penetration in Underdeveloped and Emerging Nations

Rising Demand for Carpet Flooring

Key Vendors

Diversey

Hako

Karcher

Nilfisk

Tennant

Other Prominent Vendors

Adlatus

Amano

Avidbots

Aziobot

Bharati Robotic Systems

Cleanfix

DDROBO

Gaussian Robotics

iClean Robotics Co.

Murata Machinery

getpeppermint

LionsBot International

ICE Cobotics

Brain Corporation

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Segmentation by Variant

Only Scrubber

Scrubber & Dryer

Segmentation by Run Time

Less than 4 Hours

More than 4 hours

Segmentation by Scrubber Head Type

Disc

Cylindrical

Segmentation by End-User

Retail & Shopping Center

Manufacturing

Airports

Healthcare

Warehouse & Logistics

Education Industry

Others

Segmentation by Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

