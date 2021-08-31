U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Hitachi, LG Electronics, Mamibot, Deere & Co, Robert Bosch, Husqvarna, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, Stiga, and The Kobi Co

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market (2021-2026) by End-user, Lawn Size, Connectivity, Sales Channel, Technology and Battery Types, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market is estimated to be USD 769 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.42 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1%.

Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as a high requirement for lawn maintenance in residential as well as commercial settings have led to be a major driving factor for the robotic mowing market. The constant demand for lawn maintenance also requires the need for labor to monitor the lawn.

However, with the demand for robotic mowing, there can be a substantial reduction in labor cost due to its autonomous mowing characteristic. Moreover, its safe practices related to lawn mowing due to its efficient programming are also favouring the growth of the market.

However, the high prices of the robotic lawn mower along with the repairs costs such as blade maintenance and repairs are likely to affect the market growth. Also, the battery-related issues with short battery life are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics, Mamibot Manufacturing USA, Deere & Company, Robert Bosch GmbH., Husqvarna Group, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., Stiga S.p.A., and The Kobi Company, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End User, the market is classified as residential and commercial. Amongst the two, the commercial segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

  • By Lawn Size, the market is classified as small-sized Lawn, medium-sized Lawn, and large-sized Lawn. Amongst all, the medium-sized Lawn segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Connectivity, the market is classified as with connectivity and without connectivity. Amongst the two, the connectivity segment holds the highest market share.

  • By Sales Channel, the market is classified as retail stores and online websites. Amongst all, the retail store segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

  • By Technology, the market is classified as smart and non-smart. Amongst the two, the smart technology segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

  • By Battery Types, the market is classified as 20V to 30V and less than 20V. Amongst the two, the 20V to 30V segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

  • By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

  • Honda Motors is launching a range of cordless products with a first cordless lawnmower and a small robotic mower to its Lawn and Garden range - 14th October 2019

  • iRobot, the robotic solution company has announced its launch of Terra, an intelligent lawn based on Imprint Smart Mapping Technology. - 31st January 2019

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 High requirement for lawn maintenance in commercial and residential settings
4.2.1.2 Reduction in manual labour costs
4.2.1.3 Adoption of safe methods to mow the lawn
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 High prices of lawn mowers and high repair cost
4.2.2.2 Battery concerns
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Growth in the landscape gardening services.
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Low Power and slow mowing process
4.2.4.2 Lack of striping ability and cutting long grass
4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By End User
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Residential
6.3 Commercial

7 Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Lawn Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small-sized Lawn
7.3 Medium-sized Lawn
7.4 Large-sized Lawn

8 Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Connectivity
8.1 Introduction
8.2 With Connectivity
8.3 Without Connectivity

9 Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Retail Stores
9.3 Online Website

10 Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Smart
10.3 Non-smart

11 Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Battery Types
11.1 Introduction
11.2 20V to 30V
11.3 Less than 20V

12 Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Geography

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
13.3.4 Investments & Funding

14 Company Profiles

  • Husqvarna AB

  • MTD Products (Stanley Black & Decker)

  • STIGA S.p.A.

  • KYODO CO., LTD

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Deere & Company

  • Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd

  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi s.p.a

  • Robomow

  • iRobot Corporation (Arlington Capital)

  • Milagrow HumanTech

  • American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

  • Belrobotics (Yamabiko Corporation)

  • ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

  • Positec Germany GmbH

  • Hitachi, Ltd.

  • LG Electronics

  • Mamibot Manufacturing USA

  • The Kobi Company

  • The Toro Company

  • Al-Ko (Dexter Axle)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcfsf1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


