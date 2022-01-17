Global Robotic Process Automation Markets Report 2021-2030: Opportunities with the Adoption of RPA in the Healthcare Industry & Process-Based Business Approach in Organizations
The global robotic process automation market value is expected to surge from $2,078.3 million in 2020 to $45,982.0 million by 2030, at a 36.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.
The major factor propelling the market growth is the ability of robotic process automation (RPA) to provide a higher efficiency, improved customer experience, and greater ease in managing business operations. Additionally, the surging need for virtual workforces is supporting the expansion of the market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the robotic process automation market as several industries, such as financial services and healthcare, and the public sector are adopting RPA for assisting people in dealing with the health and financial challenges.
For example, the RPA team at the General Services Administration recently developed a national COVID-19 bot for accelerating the infection count data collection process in counties where it is tasked with the management of federal buildings. Furthermore, many major RPA vendors have donated resources and licenses to organizations leading the fight against the pandemic.
The rule-based category held the larger share in the market in the past, within the operation segment. Rule-based automation allows for the efficient management and completion of the repeatable operations that do not need human expertise or intervention. In addition, rule-based RPA manages the operation of business applications via the existing user interfaces, with the help of pre-defined inputs.
The retail and consumer goods category is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the market in the upcoming years, under the vertical segment. RPA solutions enable easier integration of information, which allows retail and consumer goods companies to focus more on providing improved customer services.
Geographically, North America contributed the highest revenue to the robotic process automation market in the past, and the situation will remain unchanged in the years to come owing to the presence of a well-developed information technology (IT) sector and growing adoption of advanced technologies in the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the future because of the soaring investments in the IT infrastructure and growing public awareness about automation in the region.
Market Dynamics
Trends
Advancements In and Integration of Ai In RPA
Partnerships Among Software Vendors and Service Providers
Investments In Emerging RPA Companies and Startups
Drivers
Surge In Demand For Virtual Workforces
Increased Work Efficiency Offered by RPA
Need For Enhanced Customer Experience
Impact Analysis of Drivers On Market Forecast
Restraints
High Risk of Business Failure and Constant Changes In Automation Technology Landscape
Lack of Technical Knowhow In Workforce
Impact Analysis of Restraints On Market Forecast
Opportunities
Adoption of RPA In Healthcare Industry
Process-Based Business Approach In Organizations
Impact of COVID-19 On RPA Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Some of the leading players in the robotic process automation market are
NICE Ltd.
Pegasystems Inc.
Automation Anywhere Inc.
Blue Prism Limited
Celaton Ltd.
Redwood International Business Group B.V.
IPsoft Incorporated
UiPath Inc.
Xerox Corporation
IBM Corporation
Kofax Inc.
Kryon System Ltd.
WorkFusion Inc.
Definition of Market Segments
By Process
Automated Solution
Decision Support and Management
Interaction Solution
By Operation
Rule-Based
Knowledge-Based
By Offering
Service
Professional
Implementation
Training
Software
By Organization
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Vertical
BFSI
Telecom and It
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
