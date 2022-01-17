Global Robotic Process Automation Markets Report 2021-2030: Opportunities with the Adoption of RPA in the Healthcare Industry & Process-Based Business Approach in Organizations

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Process Automation Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic process automation market value is expected to surge from $2,078.3 million in 2020 to $45,982.0 million by 2030, at a 36.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

The major factor propelling the market growth is the ability of robotic process automation (RPA) to provide a higher efficiency, improved customer experience, and greater ease in managing business operations. Additionally, the surging need for virtual workforces is supporting the expansion of the market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the robotic process automation market as several industries, such as financial services and healthcare, and the public sector are adopting RPA for assisting people in dealing with the health and financial challenges.

For example, the RPA team at the General Services Administration recently developed a national COVID-19 bot for accelerating the infection count data collection process in counties where it is tasked with the management of federal buildings. Furthermore, many major RPA vendors have donated resources and licenses to organizations leading the fight against the pandemic.



The rule-based category held the larger share in the market in the past, within the operation segment. Rule-based automation allows for the efficient management and completion of the repeatable operations that do not need human expertise or intervention. In addition, rule-based RPA manages the operation of business applications via the existing user interfaces, with the help of pre-defined inputs.



The retail and consumer goods category is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the market in the upcoming years, under the vertical segment. RPA solutions enable easier integration of information, which allows retail and consumer goods companies to focus more on providing improved customer services.



Geographically, North America contributed the highest revenue to the robotic process automation market in the past, and the situation will remain unchanged in the years to come owing to the presence of a well-developed information technology (IT) sector and growing adoption of advanced technologies in the region.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the future because of the soaring investments in the IT infrastructure and growing public awareness about automation in the region.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Advancements In and Integration of Ai In RPA

Partnerships Among Software Vendors and Service Providers

Investments In Emerging RPA Companies and Startups

Drivers

Surge In Demand For Virtual Workforces

Increased Work Efficiency Offered by RPA

Need For Enhanced Customer Experience

Impact Analysis of Drivers On Market Forecast

Restraints

High Risk of Business Failure and Constant Changes In Automation Technology Landscape

Lack of Technical Knowhow In Workforce

Impact Analysis of Restraints On Market Forecast

Opportunities

Adoption of RPA In Healthcare Industry

Process-Based Business Approach In Organizations

Impact of COVID-19 On RPA Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Some of the leading players in the robotic process automation market are

NICE Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Blue Prism Limited

Celaton Ltd.

Redwood International Business Group B.V.

IPsoft Incorporated

UiPath Inc.

Xerox Corporation

IBM Corporation

Kofax Inc.

Kryon System Ltd.

WorkFusion Inc.

Definition of Market Segments

By Process

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management

Interaction Solution

By Operation

Rule-Based

Knowledge-Based

By Offering

Service

Professional

Implementation

Training

Software

By Organization

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and It

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

