Global Robotic Refueling Systems Market to Reach $685.9 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·16 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robotic Refueling Systems estimated at US$67. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$685. 9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Refueling Systems Industry"
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gasoline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39.9% CAGR and reach US$427.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 37.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37% CAGR

The Robotic Refueling Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.7% and 33.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.6% CAGR.

Petrochemical Segment to Record 36.5% CAGR

In the global Petrochemical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 36.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$58.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
ABB
Aerobotix
Aral
Daihen Corporation
Fanuc Corporation
Fuelmatics
Gazpromneft-Aero
Green Fueling Technologies
KUKA AG
Mine Energy Solution
Neste
Plug Power Inc.
Rotec Engineering
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Scott
Shaw Development LLC
Simon Group Holdings
Stäubli International AG
Tatsuno Corporation
Yaskawa Electric Corporation


IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032795/?utm_source=GNW

