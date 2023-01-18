U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.50
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,037.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,643.25
    +18.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.70
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.65
    +1.47 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.20
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -0.24 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1630
    +0.9550 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,197.37
    +68.36 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.70
    +0.85 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.23
    +13.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Global Robotic Sensors Market Analysis Report 2022: A $5 Billion Market by 2028 - Adoption of Autonomous and Collaborative Robots Across End-user industries is Anticipated to Enhance Demand

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Sensors Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 By Type, Application, End-User, and Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The Global Robotic Sensors Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~ 17% during the forecast period (2022-2028), and reach a revenue of ~US$ 5 Bn by 2028.

Due to the introduction of Industry 4.0 and widespread digitization, the utilization of robots is likely to grow throughout the forecasted period. The adoption of autonomous and collaborative robots across end-user industries is also anticipated to enhance demand for robotic sensors.

The availability of relatively affordable, energy-efficient robots and the growth in organizations' requirements for automation and safety are expected to drive the growth of the worldwide robotic sensors market.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a non-profit organization, 486,800 units of industrial robots were sold in 2021, an increase of 27% compared to the previous year.

According to the Oxford Economics 2019, an independent economic advisory firm, over the past 20 years, the number of robots in use has increased three-fold, reaching ~2.25 million. In the following 20 years, trends indicate that the number of robots will grow even more rapidly, likely reaching 20 million by 2030, with 14 million of those in China alone.

Another significant problem affecting the growing deployment of robots is the lack of skilled workers. Along with the labor shortage, the rising wages of the workforce are also having an influence on the growth of robot demand globally. Additionally, organizations must constantly train their staff to adopt new technologies, which compels them to use robotic systems and encourages market vendors to develop new system components.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development of robots. The use of modern technology is increasing, especially in manufacturing and healthcare as these sectors adapt to the shifting preferences and requirements of the modern world. Robotic sensors are used by drones and robots in the military and defense sector to gather precise location, velocity, and attitude data.

Conclusion

The market for robotic sensors is expected to continue expanding at a significant double-digit pace of ~17%, which is considerably faster than the rate the market experienced between 2017 and 2021. Owing to Industry 4.0 and digitization, the adoption of robots has increased significantly over the forecast period.

Over the projection period, robotics developments are anticipated to lead to more flexible manufacturing methods, which are expected to result in a massive rise in the adoption of robotic sensors. With the rising deployment of autonomous and collaborative robots across end-user industries, the demand for robotic sensors is expected to rise to provide more precision and accuracy while operating.

Though the market is highly competitive with ~ 200 participants, few global players control the dominant share and regional players also hold a significant share.

Competitive Landscape

The Robotic sensors market is highly competitive with ~200 players, which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players having their niche in Robotic sensors for multiple industries.

Large global players hold the largest market share, while regional players hold the second largest share. Some of the major players in the market include ATI Industrial automation, Balluf Gmbh, Baumer Group, Cognex Corporation, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, IFM Electronic, Infineon Technologies, OnRobot, Sensata, TE Connectivity, and others.

The leading global specialist companies such as Balluf Gmbh, Baumer Group, and FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology are highly focused on providing significant Sensors for various applications that can be used across multiple industries, including Automotive, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, and more.

Recent Developments Related to Major Players

In February 2022 Novanta Inc. established a new collaboration with MassRobotics to support the development and expansion of the following wave of prosperous robotics firms.

In July 2022 Balluff introduced its New Generation of the compact, reliable position measuring systems in profile and rod designs. These systems include narrow magnetostrictive sensors for contactless position measurement.

Major Companies Mentioned in the Report

  • ATI Industrial automation

  • Balluf GmbH

  • Baumer Group

  • FUTEK Advanced sensor technology

  • Cognex Corporation

  • IFM electronic

  • Infineon technologies

  • OnRobot

  • Sensata

  • TE Connectivity

  • OnRobot

  • Sensata

  • TE Connectivity

  • Blickfeld

  • Robotous

Scope of the Report

By Type

  • Force & Torque Sensor

  • Temperature Sensor

  • Pressure Sensor

  • Position Sensor

  • Proximity Sensor

  • Navigation sensor

  • Vision Sensor

  • Others

By Application

  • Industrial Robot Sensors

  • Service Robot Sensors

  • Collaborative Robot Sensors

By End User

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Automotive

  • Chemicals

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Energy & Utility

  • Food & Beverages

  • Healthcare

  • Logistics & Transportation

  • Manufacturing

  • Agriculture

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Time Period Captured in the Report

  • Historical Period: 2017-2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022E-2028F

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7x97qg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-robotic-sensors-market-analysis-report-2022-a-5-billion-market-by-2028---adoption-of-autonomous-and-collaborative-robots-across-end-user-industries-is-anticipated-to-enhance-demand-301722571.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • SHIB Surges 20%, DOGE up 5% as Traders Continue to Ape Into Meme Coins

    Nansen data shows heavy DEX trading on SHIB tokens.

  • Apple indefinitely postpones launch of AR glasses - Bloomberg News

    The iPhone maker's mixed-reality headset - which combines both augmented and virtual reality - is set to launch in this year's spring event, Bloomberg said, adding that the device will cost around $3,000. Apple's mixed-reality device would compete with the likes of Meta Platforms' Quest Pro virtual and mixed-reality headset, which it launched late last year for $1,500, half of the Apple device's reported price. Apple will aim to do so by using chips on par with those in the iPhone rather than components found in higher-end Mac computers.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Microsoft Just Acquired a Chip Design Start-Up. Here's What Semiconductor Investors Need to Know.

    After rumors surfaced that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was interested in making a chip design acquisition, the software titan made it official. It is purchasing data center infrastructure start-up Fungible for an undisclosed amount, though the rumor has the final price tag somewhere in the ballpark of $190 million. Most investors are focused on Microsoft's pending takeover of video game developer Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, and its reported talks of making an additional $10 billion investment in ChatGPT parent company OpenAI.

  • In a Stunning Move, Apple Plans to Ditch Highly Valued Wireless Component Suppliers

    This personal electronics device company pursues expensive, complex initiatives to improve its competitive positioning.

  • Video game developer Unity Software cuts hundreds of jobs

    The company's sports and live entertainment division is being closed while the rest of the cuts are largely in administrative areas such as security and marketing.

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the latest pushback Microsoft is receiving from regulators and Big Tech competitors over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • Trian Fund Management, now pushing for seat at Disney, lost 10.6% in 2022

    Trian Fund Management, the activist investment firm currently pushing for changes plus a board seat at Walt Disney Co, posted a return of negative 10.6% last year when many hedge funds nursed losses, people familiar with the number said. Trian's co-founder, Nelson Peltz, has criticized Disney for bungled succession planning and rising costs at its streaming service and he is pushing for a board seat, arguing he has the operational know-how to help repair the damage. Disney is denying Peltz a board seat, saying the activist investor "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant.

  • Apple debuts MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with new high-powered M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

    Apple debuts MacBook Pro and Mac mini with new high-powered M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • Aramco Sees Oil Demand Picking Up on China and Aviation Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalThe world’s biggest oil company is confident demand will pick up strongly this year as China reopens its economy and the aviation market recovers.“We

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Product Orders Fall Amid Big Backlog?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.