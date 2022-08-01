U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

Global robotic vacuum cleaner market size to record subtle growth through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·8 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The most recent study on ‘Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market’ identifies the contributing factors for business expansion as well as the viable investment opportunities available for involved parties to engage in and achieve maximum gains between 2022 and 2027.

Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global robotic vacuum cleaner market was worth USD 6.01 billion in the year 2021 and is slated to register decent expansion during 2022-2027.


Besides that, the document segments the market by operation mode, sales channel, end-use, and type, offering accurate growth rate forecasts for each vertical for the assessment period. By introducing revenue share projections for each division, it facilitates the potential buyers in recognizing the industry's prospects.

The research also identifies the regions that are expanding the revenue scope of the industry. Moreover, basic company profiles and key mechanisms undertaken by the companies are closely examined in order to deliver a proper overview of the marketplace's strategic positioning for the novices and existing players.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5164673

The growth of the industry can be accredited to surging disposable income in developed economies which has prompted the rapid adoption of advanced appliances, massive advancements propelling the penetration of robotic vacuum cleaners, and a huge concentration of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) & original design manufacturers (ODMs) in emerging nations.

Segmental Overview:

In terms of operation mode, the fully-automatic segment is estimated to record substantial growth during the analysis period, owing to imperative role of technological innovations in the product popularity as well as widespread presence of product manufacturing companies in the world.

For end-user ambit, the residential division of worldwide robotic vacuum cleaner industry is likely to expand notably during the assessment period, attributed to the fact that employing domestic help is expensive in some countries. Moreover, performing manual tasks of cleaning like mopping is relatively more difficult which is further driving segmental expansion.

Based on type, the hybrid vertical is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the review period, due to surging consumer demand for efficient & affordable products all over the globe.

Concerning end-use, the floor cleaning segment is predicted to account for a considerable share of the market by the year 2027, given the demand for floor cleaning equipment among users is much higher than the others.

Ask Discount of this research report at @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5164673/

Regional Analysis:

Credible researchers assert that Asia Pacific market is poised to observe notable traction during the stipulated timeframe, owing to the surging urban population, in consort with soaring demand for improved quality services through minimal errors and better performance leading to cleaner & safer environment. Besides, increasing use of electronic devices, coupled with the growing disposable income across the region is further escalating the product uptake.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players that constitute the competitive hierarchy of global robotic vacuum cleaner industry include Samsung Group, iRobot Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ecovacs Robotics, Xiaomi Corporation, Dyson Limited, Bissell Homecare Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics, and Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-2022-edition-analysis-by-operation-mode-types-sales-channel-end-use-end-users-by-region-by-country-2022-edition-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2022-2027

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By End-Use (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Floor Cleaning

  • Pool Cleaning

  • Window Cleaning

  • Others

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Hybrid

  • Cleaner

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Operation Mode (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Fully-Automatic

  • Semi-Automatic

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Offline

  • Online

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By End-Users (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Commercial

  • Residential

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Europe

  • France

  • Spain

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Brazil

Asia Pacific

  • India

  • Japan

  • China

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Samsung Group

  • iRobot Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Ecovacs Robotics

  • Xiaomi Corporation

  • Dyson Limited

  • Bissell Homecare Inc.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Neato Robotics

  • Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Product Overview

4. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2021

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

5. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, By Operation Mode (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By Operation Mode (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Semi-Automatic- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Fully-Automatic- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, By Types (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By Types (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Cleaner- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Hybrid- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By Sales Channel (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By Online- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.3 By Offline- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, By End-Use (Value)

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By End-Use (2021 & 2027)

8.2 By Floor Cleaning- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.3 By Window Cleaning- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.4 By Pool Cleaning- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, By End Users (Value)

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By End Users (2021 & 2027)

9.2 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.3 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

11. Americas Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11.1 Americas Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Sizing and Growth

11.2 Americas Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.3 Americas Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Operation Mode (Semi-Automatic, Fully-Automatic)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Types (Cleaner, Hybrid)

11.6 Market Segmentation By Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

12. Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

12.1 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Sizing and Growth

12.2 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

12.3 Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Prominent Companies

12.4 Market Segmentation By Operation Mode (Semi-Automatic, Fully-Automatic)

12.5 Market Segmentation By Types (Cleaner, Hybrid)

13. Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

13.1 Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Sizing and Growth

13.2 Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

13.3 Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Prominent Companies

13.4 Market Segmentation By Operation Mode (Semi-Automatic, Fully-Automatic)

13.5 Market Segmentation By Types (Cleaner, Hybrid)

13.6 Market Segmentation By Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

14. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Drivers

14.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Restraints

14.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends

15. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

15.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By Operation Mode (Year 2027)

15.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By Types (Year 2027)

15.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By Sales Channel (Year 2027)

15.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By End Use (Year 2027)

15.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By End Users (Year 2027)

15.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By Region (Year 2027)

16. Competitive Landscape


Related Report:

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Size study, By Type (Dry, Wet & Dry), By Power Source (Electric, Pneumatic), By Industry (Food & Beverages, Metalworking, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market to reach USD 829.67 million by 2027.Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market is valued at approximately USD 594.37 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.88% over the forecast period 2021-2027.  The Industrial vacuum cleaner is a device that is designed to perform heavy cleaning operations and vacuum the small and large quantities of dry & wet waste, in both commercial and industrial environments. These cleaners are available in several types such as single- or three-phase motors, which are preferred for the intermittent vacuum to continuous vacuum. The execution of the stringent government regulations regarding health & hygiene, and safety across various verticals, the adoption of technological vacuuming solutions, tied with the introduction of advanced and innovative products by the leading players are the factors that are surging the demand for industrial vacuum cleaners across the globe.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us:   Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News:  https://marketprimes.com/


